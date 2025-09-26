WB Police SI Cut Off 2025: Check Previous Year’s Category Wise Qualifying Marks

WB Police SI Cut Off 2025 will be published only on the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). Candidates must check the WB Police SI Cut Off 2025 carefully to understand their chances of selection. The WBPRB will soon release the recruitment notification for the posts of Sub-Inspector and Constable. The West Bengal Police SI Selection Process has five stages, and the cut-off marks for each stage are announced by the WBPRB separately. The WB Police SI Cut Off changes every year based on factors such as the number of applicants, exam difficulty, and overall performance. Candidates who meet the required marks in the previous stage can move forward in the selection process. WB Police SI Cut Off 2025 WB Police SI 2025 Cut Off will be announced along with the exam results. The WB Police SI Prelims 2025 is scheduled for 12 October 2025. The cut-off marks indicate the minimum score candidates must achieve to qualify for the next stage of the selection process.

Separate cut-offs are set for the WB Police SI Prelims and Mains exams. The cut-off is influenced by factors like the number of vacancies, exam difficulty, and overall performance of candidates. WB Police SI Previous Year Cut Off The official WB Police SI Cut Off 2025 has not been released yet. However, candidates can refer to the previous years cut-off marks to get an idea of the expected scores. It is important to remember that this year’s cut-off may differ due to factors like the number of applicants, exam difficulty, and vacancies. Candidates should aim to score more than 60% marks to increase the chances of making it to the merit list. This means scoring approximately 120–130 marks out of 200 in the prelims is advisable to qualify for the next stage. WB Police SI Previous Year Cut Off Marks – Unarmed Branches (Male)

The table below shows the previous year cut-off marks for Unarmed Branches (Male) candidates. These marks indicate the minimum scores required in the prelims exam for different categories. Aspirants can use this as a reference to set their target for the upcoming WB Police SI 2025 exam Category Cut Off Marks General 118 OBC 111.4 SC 103.8 ST 92.1 OA 111.4 WB Police SI Previous Year Cut Off Marks – Armed Branches (Male) The table below represents the WB Police SI previous year cut off marks for Armed Branches (Male) candidates. These scores are a benchmark for candidates to understand the level of performance required to qualify for the next stage of selection. Category Cut Off Marks General 105.6 OBC 95.5 SC 87.25 ST 91.6 OA 92.2

How to Check West Bengal Police SI Cut Off Marks 2025? Candidates can check the WB Police SI Cut Off Marks 2025 on the official WBPRB website once they are released. These cut-off marks help candidates understand their chances of selection. Follow the steps below to view or download the WB Police SI cut-off: Step 1: Visit the official website of WBPRB.

Step 2: Click on the “Recruitment” tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the recruitment notification for the post of Sub-Inspector (AB & UB).

Step 4: Click on the “RESULT” link for the West Bengal Police SI Preliminary Exam.

Step 5: Open the WBPRB Police result link.

Step 6: A PDF file will open. Download it and check your name and roll number to see if you have qualified.

Factors Affecting West Bengal Police SI Cut Off Marks 2025