WBP SI Admit Card 2025: Download West Bengal Police SI Hall Ticket PDF at wbpolice.gov.in From September 28

WB Police SI Admit Card 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board will soon release the admit card for the WB Sub Inspector 2025 Exam. Once released, candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, prb.wb.gov.in. WBP SI Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded using registration number and password.
WB Police SI exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 12. The written exam will comprise 100 objective-type questions carrying a total of 200 marks. Each question carries a weightage of 2 marks, and 1/4 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
WBP SI Admit Card 2025 Soon
The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board will issue the WB Police SI Admit Card on 28th September. Candidates planning to appear for WBP SI Exam on October 12 must visit the official website to download their hall tickets. West Bengal Police SI admit card is an important document that candidates must carry to the examination center to appear for the exam.
WBP SI Admit Card 2025: Key Highlights
Recruitment Organization
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board
Post Name
Sub Inspector
Vacancies
1131
WBP SI Written Exam 2025
12 October 2025
WBP SI Admit Card 2025
28 September 2025
Official Website
prb.wb.gov.in or wb.police.gov.in
WBP SI Exam Date 2025
WBPRB will conduct WBP SI 2025 exam on October 12 to fill 1131 vacancies. Successfully registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets once the download link is activated. It is expected to be released on September 28.
WB Police SI Admit Card 2025: How to Download
Step 1: Go to the official website at wb.police.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated WB Police Admit Card 2025 Download Link.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage.
Step 4: Enter your login credentials
Step 5: Submit and download the WBP SI admit card.
