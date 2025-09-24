WBP SI Admit Card 2025: Download West Bengal Police SI Hall Ticket PDF at wbpolice.gov.in From September 28

WB Police SI Admit Card 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board will soon release the admit card for the WB Sub Inspector 2025 Exam. Once released, candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, prb.wb.gov.in. WBP SI Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded using registration number and password.

WB Police SI exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 12. The written exam will comprise 100 objective-type questions carrying a total of 200 marks. Each question carries a weightage of 2 marks, and 1/4 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board will issue the WB Police SI Admit Card on 28th September. Candidates planning to appear for WBP SI Exam on October 12 must visit the official website to download their hall tickets. West Bengal Police SI admit card is an important document that candidates must carry to the examination center to appear for the exam.