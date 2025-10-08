RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

MAHA TET 2025 Application Form Closes Tomorrow at mahatet.in, Check Registration Steps and Exam Date Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 8, 2025, 16:59 IST

MAHA TET 2025 Application Window Closes Tomorrow:  Candidates must act fast, the MAHA TET 2025 application window closes tomorrow, 09 October 2025. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website at www.mahatet.in. Check this article to get an apply link, steps to apply, application fee, exam date & more details.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
MAHA TET 2025 Last Date
MAHA TET 2025 Last Date

MAHA TET 2025 Application Form Closes Tomorrow: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune. The application process was started from 15 September 2025 and the last date to apply for the MAHA TET exam is 09 October. Candidates are advised to hurry up and fill the application form before the deadline. The application window will close at 11:59 PM on 09 October 2025. 

The Maharashtra TET exam is being conducted to certify teachers as being eligible to teach primary and upper primary levels in the schools across the state of Maharashtra. Those who will qualify the MAHA TET exam will be provided with a certificate with lifetime validity to apply for teaching positions in schools.

MAHA TET 2025 Overview

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune will conduct the MAHA TET on 23rd November 2025 as per the official notification for which the registration process is ongoing. The registration started from 15 September onwards and the last date to register for the MAHA TET 2025 is 09 October.

Particulars

Details

Organising Body

Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune

Exam Name

Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET)

Application Period

15 September to 09 October 2025

Exam Date

23 November 2025

Papers

Paper 1: For Class 1 to 5

Paper 2: For Class 6 to 8

MAHA TET 2025 Apply Online Link

Candidates who are eligible to apply for the MAHATET 2025 can visit the official portal of MSCE at www.mahatet.in and look for the link to apply. The direct link to apply for MAHA TET 2025 has been provided here.

Direct Link to Apply for MAHA TET 2025

Steps to Apply for MAHA TET 2025

Candidates who wish to apply for the MAHA TET 2025 can follow the steps provided below:

  • Visit the official website- mahatet.in.

  • On the homepage, click on New Registration.

  • Candidates need to fill the New Registration Application which includes candidate registration, candidate name, email address and mobile number. Then click on “Send OTP”. Your login credentials will be generated.

  • Login with your credentials.

  • Complete the detailed application form with the details required.

  • Upload scanned photograph & signature.

  • Preview & ensure all information is correct.

  • Pay the online application fee and double check the form before final submission.

  • Save the application form for future reference.

MAHA TET 2025 Application Fee

The candidates are required to submit the application fee online through internet banking, credit card, debit card, UPI, wallets, etc. The candidates are required to pay the application fee according to their preference of paper i.e., if they are applying for Paper 1 then the fee is different and if they apply for both the papers then the application fee is different.

Category

Fee for One Paper

Fee for Both Papers

General / OBC / EWS / SEBC / NT / etc.

₹1,000

₹1,200

SC / ST / Disabled

₹700

₹900

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News