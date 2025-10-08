MAHA TET 2025 Application Form Closes Tomorrow at mahatet.in, Check Registration Steps and Exam Date Here

MAHA TET 2025 Application Form Closes Tomorrow: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune. The application process was started from 15 September 2025 and the last date to apply for the MAHA TET exam is 09 October. Candidates are advised to hurry up and fill the application form before the deadline. The application window will close at 11:59 PM on 09 October 2025.

The Maharashtra TET exam is being conducted to certify teachers as being eligible to teach primary and upper primary levels in the schools across the state of Maharashtra. Those who will qualify the MAHA TET exam will be provided with a certificate with lifetime validity to apply for teaching positions in schools.

MAHA TET 2025 Overview

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune will conduct the MAHA TET on 23rd November 2025 as per the official notification for which the registration process is ongoing. The registration started from 15 September onwards and the last date to register for the MAHA TET 2025 is 09 October.