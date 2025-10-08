MAHA TET 2025 Application Form Closes Tomorrow at mahatet.in, Check Registration Steps and Exam Date Here

MAHA TET 2025 Application Form Closes Tomorrow: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune. The application process was started from 15 September 2025 and the last date to apply for the MAHA TET exam is 09 October. Candidates are advised to hurry up and fill the application form before the deadline. The application window will close at 11:59 PM on 09 October 2025.
The Maharashtra TET exam is being conducted to certify teachers as being eligible to teach primary and upper primary levels in the schools across the state of Maharashtra. Those who will qualify the MAHA TET exam will be provided with a certificate with lifetime validity to apply for teaching positions in schools.
MAHA TET 2025 Overview
The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune will conduct the MAHA TET on 23rd November 2025 as per the official notification for which the registration process is ongoing. The registration started from 15 September onwards and the last date to register for the MAHA TET 2025 is 09 October.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organising Body
|
Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune
|
Exam Name
|
Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET)
|
Application Period
|
15 September to 09 October 2025
|
Exam Date
|
23 November 2025
|
Papers
|
Paper 1: For Class 1 to 5
Paper 2: For Class 6 to 8
MAHA TET 2025 Apply Online Link
Candidates who are eligible to apply for the MAHATET 2025 can visit the official portal of MSCE at www.mahatet.in and look for the link to apply. The direct link to apply for MAHA TET 2025 has been provided here.
Direct Link to Apply for MAHA TET 2025
Steps to Apply for MAHA TET 2025
Candidates who wish to apply for the MAHA TET 2025 can follow the steps provided below:
-
Visit the official website- mahatet.in.
-
On the homepage, click on New Registration.
-
Candidates need to fill the New Registration Application which includes candidate registration, candidate name, email address and mobile number. Then click on “Send OTP”. Your login credentials will be generated.
-
Login with your credentials.
-
Complete the detailed application form with the details required.
-
Upload scanned photograph & signature.
-
Preview & ensure all information is correct.
-
Pay the online application fee and double check the form before final submission.
-
Save the application form for future reference.
MAHA TET 2025 Application Fee
The candidates are required to submit the application fee online through internet banking, credit card, debit card, UPI, wallets, etc. The candidates are required to pay the application fee according to their preference of paper i.e., if they are applying for Paper 1 then the fee is different and if they apply for both the papers then the application fee is different.
|
Category
|
Fee for One Paper
|
Fee for Both Papers
|
General / OBC / EWS / SEBC / NT / etc.
|
₹1,000
|
₹1,200
|
SC / ST / Disabled
|
₹700
|
₹900
