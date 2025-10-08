IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025: Check IB JIO Test City List

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) organises the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam every year for aspirants who wish to serve in the Intelligence Bureau. The exam is conducted at various centres across multiple states and cities in India. Candidates can choose their preferred city, and the exam authority usually allots the centre accordingly while filling out the application form.
However, the allotted centre may differ from the chosen city in some cases. Therefore, candidates must carefully check their admit card, as it contains all important details such as the exact exam centre name, complete address, and reporting time.
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centres 2025
The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Test Centres 2025 are located across major states and union territories of India. Candidates can select their preferred exam cities while applying, but the final exam Centre will be allotted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and will be mentioned on the admit card. The admit card will also include the exam Centre address, reporting time, and important instructions for the exam day.
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025 Overview
Check the overview of IB JIO Exam Centres 2025 in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam 2025
|
Conducting Authority
|
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|
Post Name
|
Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO)
|
Exam Mode
|
Online Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Exam Cities
|
Multiple cities across India
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
Available a few days before the exam
|
Exam Centre Details
|
Printed on the admit card
|
Number of Choices
|
Candidates can select up to 5 preferred Centres
List of IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Cities 2025
The following is the state-wise list of exam centres for the IB JIO Exam 2025:
|
State / UT
|
Exam Cities
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
Port Blair
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Naharlagun
|
Assam
|
Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur
|
Bihar
|
Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh/Mohali
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bhilai Nagar/Durg, Bilaspur, Raipur
|
Delhi (NCT)
|
New Delhi/NCR
|
Goa
|
Panaji
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, Anand, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara
|
Haryana
|
Ambala, Hisar
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Bilaspur, Baddi, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Jammu, Samba, Srinagar
|
Jharkhand
|
Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi
|
Karnataka
|
Belagavi, Bengaluru, Hubballi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Udupi
|
Kerala
|
Ernakulam, Kannur, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur
|
Ladakh
|
Leh
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Satna, Ujjain
|
Maharashtra
|
Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/MMR, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Sangli, Satara, Solapur
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong, Ri-Bhoi, Tura
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
Nagaland
|
Dimapur, Kohima
|
Odisha
|
Balasore, Berhampur-Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur
|
Punjab
|
Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala
|
Rajasthan
|
Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar
|
Sikkim
|
Gangtok
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Warangal
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Prayagraj, Varanasi
|
West Bengal
|
Asansol, Burdwan, Durgapur, Kalyani, Kolkata, Siliguri
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025 PDF
The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025 PDF contains the complete list of cities where the exam will be conducted. While filling out the online application form, candidates can select their preferred exam centres from the given options. Applicants are allowed to modify their exam centre choices before the final submission of the form. However, once the form is submitted, no changes in exam centres will be permitted under any circumstances.
Candidates can download the official IB JIO Exam Centre 2025 PDF from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) website and go through the list before selecting their preferences.
Click Here to Download the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025 PDF
How to Check IB JIO Exam Cities List 2025?
Candidates who want to know their IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025 can easily check it online by downloading their admit card. The following is the step-by-step process:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Step 2: Open the recruitment section and click on the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam 2025 link.
Step 3: Log in using your registration number and password.
Step 4: Download the admit card which will mention the allotted exam centre, city, and full address.
Step 5: Carefully check the reporting time and exam day instructions printed on the admit card.
Important Guidelines for IB JIO Exam Centre 2025
Candidates appearing for the exam must follow certain rules and instructions at the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025. These guidelines ensure a smooth and fair exam process:
-
Reach the exam venue at least 60 minutes before the reporting time.
-
Carry a valid admit card and government-issued photo ID proof.
-
Do not bring electronic items such as mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or earphones inside the hall.
-
Avoid carrying written notes, printed study material, or books.
-
Rough sheets for solving will be provided at the venue.
-
Follow any dress code instructions given in the admit card.
-
Listen carefully to the invigilator’s instructions during the exam.
Things to Carry at IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centres 2025
Candidates must bring only the necessary documents and items to their IB JIO Exam Centre 2025. The following are required items:
-
Printed copy of the admit card with candidate details and exam centre information.
-
One original photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, PAN Card, or Driving License).
-
Two recent passport-size photographs for verification.
-
A transparent water bottle for hydration.
-
A black or blue ballpoint pen, if required.
-
Mask and personal hand sanitiser as per health guidelines.
