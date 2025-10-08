IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025: Check IB JIO Test City List

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) organises the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam every year for aspirants who wish to serve in the Intelligence Bureau. The exam is conducted at various centres across multiple states and cities in India. Candidates can choose their preferred city, and the exam authority usually allots the centre accordingly while filling out the application form. However, the allotted centre may differ from the chosen city in some cases. Therefore, candidates must carefully check their admit card, as it contains all important details such as the exact exam centre name, complete address, and reporting time. IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centres 2025 The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Test Centres 2025 are located across major states and union territories of India. Candidates can select their preferred exam cities while applying, but the final exam Centre will be allotted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and will be mentioned on the admit card. The admit card will also include the exam Centre address, reporting time, and important instructions for the exam day.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025 Overview Check the overview of IB JIO Exam Centres 2025 in the table below: Particulars Details Exam Name IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam 2025 Conducting Authority Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Post Name Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Exam Mode Online Computer-Based Test (CBT) Exam Cities Multiple cities across India Admit Card Release Date Available a few days before the exam Exam Centre Details Printed on the admit card Number of Choices Candidates can select up to 5 preferred Centres List of IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Cities 2025 The following is the state-wise list of exam centres for the IB JIO Exam 2025: State / UT Exam Cities Andaman & Nicobar Islands Port Blair Andhra Pradesh Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram Arunachal Pradesh Naharlagun Assam Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur Bihar Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea Chandigarh Chandigarh/Mohali Chhattisgarh Bhilai Nagar/Durg, Bilaspur, Raipur Delhi (NCT) New Delhi/NCR Goa Panaji Gujarat Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, Anand, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara Haryana Ambala, Hisar Himachal Pradesh Bilaspur, Baddi, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla Jammu & Kashmir Jammu, Samba, Srinagar Jharkhand Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi Karnataka Belagavi, Bengaluru, Hubballi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Udupi Kerala Ernakulam, Kannur, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur Ladakh Leh Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Satna, Ujjain Maharashtra Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/MMR, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Sangli, Satara, Solapur Manipur Imphal Meghalaya Shillong, Ri-Bhoi, Tura Mizoram Aizawl Nagaland Dimapur, Kohima Odisha Balasore, Berhampur-Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur Punjab Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala Rajasthan Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar Sikkim Gangtok Tamil Nadu Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore Telangana Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Warangal Tripura Agartala Uttarakhand Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee Uttar Pradesh Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Prayagraj, Varanasi West Bengal Asansol, Burdwan, Durgapur, Kalyani, Kolkata, Siliguri

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025 PDF The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025 PDF contains the complete list of cities where the exam will be conducted. While filling out the online application form, candidates can select their preferred exam centres from the given options. Applicants are allowed to modify their exam centre choices before the final submission of the form. However, once the form is submitted, no changes in exam centres will be permitted under any circumstances. Candidates can download the official IB JIO Exam Centre 2025 PDF from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) website and go through the list before selecting their preferences. Click Here to Download the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025 PDF How to Check IB JIO Exam Cities List 2025? Candidates who want to know their IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025 can easily check it online by downloading their admit card. The following is the step-by-step process:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Step 2: Open the recruitment section and click on the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam 2025 link.

Step 3: Log in using your registration number and password.

Step 4: Download the admit card which will mention the allotted exam centre, city, and full address.

Step 5: Carefully check the reporting time and exam day instructions printed on the admit card.

Important Guidelines for IB JIO Exam Centre 2025 Candidates appearing for the exam must follow certain rules and instructions at the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025. These guidelines ensure a smooth and fair exam process: Reach the exam venue at least 60 minutes before the reporting time.

Carry a valid admit card and government-issued photo ID proof.

Do not bring electronic items such as mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or earphones inside the hall.

Avoid carrying written notes, printed study material, or books.

Rough sheets for solving will be provided at the venue.

Follow any dress code instructions given in the admit card.

Listen carefully to the invigilator’s instructions during the exam.