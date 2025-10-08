RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025: Check IB JIO Test City List

By Mridula Sharma
Oct 8, 2025, 16:28 IST

The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025 will be allotted across multiple cities in India. Candidates can choose up to five preferred centres while applying, but the final allotment is shown on the admit card. This article provides IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025, including exam cities, PDF download, guidelines, and steps to check the allotted exam centre.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) organises the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam every year for aspirants who wish to serve in the Intelligence Bureau. The exam is conducted at various centres across multiple states and cities in India. Candidates can choose their preferred city, and the exam authority usually allots the centre accordingly while filling out the application form.

However, the allotted centre may differ from the chosen city in some cases. Therefore, candidates must carefully check their admit card, as it contains all important details such as the exact exam centre name, complete address, and reporting time.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centres 2025

The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Test Centres 2025 are located across major states and union territories of India. Candidates can select their preferred exam cities while applying, but the final exam Centre will be allotted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and will be mentioned on the admit card. The admit card will also include the exam Centre address, reporting time, and important instructions for the exam day.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025 Overview

Check the overview of IB JIO Exam Centres 2025 in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam 2025

Conducting Authority

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Post Name

Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO)

Exam Mode

Online Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Exam Cities

Multiple cities across India

Admit Card Release Date

Available a few days before the exam

Exam Centre Details

Printed on the admit card

Number of Choices

Candidates can select up to 5 preferred Centres

List of IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Cities 2025

The following is the state-wise list of exam centres for the IB JIO Exam 2025:

State / UT

Exam Cities

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

Arunachal Pradesh

Naharlagun

Assam

Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur

Bihar

Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea

Chandigarh

Chandigarh/Mohali

Chhattisgarh

Bhilai Nagar/Durg, Bilaspur, Raipur

Delhi (NCT)

New Delhi/NCR

Goa

Panaji

Gujarat

Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, Anand, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara

Haryana

Ambala, Hisar

Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur, Baddi, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu, Samba, Srinagar

Jharkhand

Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Karnataka

Belagavi, Bengaluru, Hubballi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Udupi

Kerala

Ernakulam, Kannur, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur

Ladakh

Leh

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Satna, Ujjain

Maharashtra

Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/MMR, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Sangli, Satara, Solapur

Manipur

Imphal

Meghalaya

Shillong, Ri-Bhoi, Tura

Mizoram

Aizawl

Nagaland

Dimapur, Kohima

Odisha

Balasore, Berhampur-Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur

Punjab

Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala

Rajasthan

Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar

Sikkim

Gangtok

Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore

Telangana

Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Warangal

Tripura

Agartala

Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee

Uttar Pradesh

Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Prayagraj, Varanasi

West Bengal

Asansol, Burdwan, Durgapur, Kalyani, Kolkata, Siliguri

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025 PDF

The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025 PDF contains the complete list of cities where the exam will be conducted. While filling out the online application form, candidates can select their preferred exam centres from the given options. Applicants are allowed to modify their exam centre choices before the final submission of the form. However, once the form is submitted, no changes in exam centres will be permitted under any circumstances.

Candidates can download the official IB JIO Exam Centre 2025 PDF from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) website and go through the list before selecting their preferences.

Click Here to Download the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025 PDF

How to Check IB JIO Exam Cities List 2025?

Candidates who want to know their IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025 can easily check it online by downloading their admit card. The following is the step-by-step process:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Step 2: Open the recruitment section and click on the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam 2025 link.
Step 3: Log in using your registration number and password.
Step 4: Download the admit card which will mention the allotted exam centre, city, and full address.
Step 5: Carefully check the reporting time and exam day instructions printed on the admit card.

Also Check:

IB JIO Exam Pattern 2025
IB JIO Syllabus 2025
IB JIO Selection Process 2025
IB JIO Eligibility Criteria 2025

Important Guidelines for IB JIO Exam Centre 2025

Candidates appearing for the exam must follow certain rules and instructions at the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centre 2025. These guidelines ensure a smooth and fair exam process:

  • Reach the exam venue at least 60 minutes before the reporting time.

  • Carry a valid admit card and government-issued photo ID proof.

  • Do not bring electronic items such as mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or earphones inside the hall.

  • Avoid carrying written notes, printed study material, or books.

  • Rough sheets for solving will be provided at the venue.

  • Follow any dress code instructions given in the admit card.

  • Listen carefully to the invigilator’s instructions during the exam.

Things to Carry at IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Centres 2025

Candidates must bring only the necessary documents and items to their IB JIO Exam Centre 2025. The following are required items:

  • Printed copy of the admit card with candidate details and exam centre information.

  • One original photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, PAN Card, or Driving License).

  • Two recent passport-size photographs for verification.

  • A transparent water bottle for hydration.

  • A black or blue ballpoint pen, if required.

  • Mask and personal hand sanitiser as per health guidelines.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News