Delhi Police Head Constable Salary 2025: In Hand Pay Scale, Structure, Job Profile, Perks and Allowances

Delhi Police Head Constable Salary: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aims to fill 509 vacancies for the Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police. It is an excellent opportunity for 12th pass candidates seeking stable and secure employment. Those who are eyeing this post should be aware of the salary details to avoid confusion later. The starting basic pay for the HCM post will be Rs. 25500 per month under pay level 4. Apart from fixed pay, the appointed candidates will also enjoy various allowances admissible to the post. Read on to learn more about the Delhi Police Head Constable salary and job profile on this page. Delhi Police Head Constable Salary 2025 The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to conduct an open competitive Examination for the recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police. Those who have passed the 10+2 (Senior Secondary) exam and fall within the age group of 18 to 25 years can apply for the post. The candidates will be appointed based on their performance in the written test, Physical Endurance & Measurement Tests, Computer Typing Test and Document Verification. The selected candidates will receive a monthly salary within the pay scale of Rs. 25500- Rs. 81100 under pay level 4. The role involves handling clerical tasks, typing work, maintaining records, and offering administrative assistance in police stations. In this article, we have discussed Delhi Police Head Constable salary, including monthly pay, allowances, job profile, career growth, etc.

Delhi Police HCM Salary Structure The Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) post draws a huge number of applicants due to the attractive pay scale and long-term benefits. The salary structure is determined based on the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Here is the breakdown of the Delhi Police HCM salary structure detailed below: Particular Details Pay Scale Rs. 25500- Rs. 81100 Pay Level Level 4 Group Group C Minimum Basic Pay Rs. 25500 Dearness Allowances INR 3000 (approx) House Rent Allowances INR 6000 (approx) TA INR 3600 (approx) Maximum Basic Pay Rs. 81100 Monthly Salary INR 35,000-INR 38000 (approx) Also, check: Delhi Police Head Constable Syllabus

The Delhi Police Head Constable salary per month includes the sum of basic pay and allowances, and then deducting the amount from NPS, taxes, and PF contribution. Initially, the basic pay of the appointed candidates will be Rs 25500 per month. Based on their service duration, the basic pay will eventually increase up to Rs 81100 per month as per the pay scale. The Delhi Police Head Constable in hand salary will approximately range between INR 35,000 and INR 38000 per month. Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Salary: Perks & Allowances In addition to the basic salary, the appointed candidates will be entitled to numerous perks, allowances, and benefits as prescribed in the government guidelines. The list of allowances included in the Delhi Police HCM salary is as follows: Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Medical Allowances

Travel Allowances

Other Relevant Allowances

Delhi Police Head Constable Job Profile The Head Constable is a prestigious role in the Delhi Police. They are responsible for ensuring the seamless functioning of the department. The role involves maintaining law and order, supporting higher officials, and performing administrative tasks. The roles and responsibilities included in the Delhi Police Head Constable job profile are as follows: To perform clerical and administrative tasks.

To assist the higher officials in the case investigation.

To ensure smooth communication between police stations and departments.

To maintain law and order during an emergency or any public event.

To prepare reports, files, and record statements. How much Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial earns per month? The monthly salary of Delhi Police Head Constable falls within the pay scale of Rs. 25500- Rs. 81100 under pay level 4. The monthly salary is expected to be between INR 35,000 and INR 38000.