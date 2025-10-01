Delhi Police Head Constable Syllabus 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Delhi Police Head Constable syllabus and exam pattern along with the official notification PDF. With 509 vacancies announced, aspirants must thoroughly understand the latest syllabus and exam pattern to formulate an effective preparation strategy. Being familiar with the Delhi Police Head Constable syllabus will help candidates create a structured study plan, understand the exam structure, and analyze the section-wise weightage and marking scheme. To assist you, we have provided a detailed subject-wise SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial syllabus for all subjects here. Also, you can download the Delhi Police Head Constable Syllabus PDF in Hindi and English through the direct link provided here.
Delhi Police Head Constable Syllabus
The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) syllabus serves as a clear roadmap for aspirants preparing for the exam. Knowing the latest syllabus and exam pattern provides clarity on important topics, section-wise weightage, and the overall difficulty level. Since this is a highly competitive national-level exam, a thorough understanding of the syllabus is mandatory to ace the exam.
The Staff Selection Commission has announced 509 vacancies for the Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial 2025 recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online until 20th October 2025 at ssc.gov.in.
Delhi Police Head Constable Apply Online 2025 Link
SSC Head Constable Ministerial Syllabus 2025 Overview
Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Exam is a national-level recruitment test conducted annually by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). This year too, it is being conducted to fill 509 vacancies. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in CBT, physical test, typing skill test, document verification, and medical examination.
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Recruitment 2025
|
Exam Date
|
December 2025-January 2026
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
No. of Questions
|
100
|
Marking Scheme
|
+1 mark for every correct answer
-0.25 marks for every incorrect answer
|
Selection Process
|
Computer-Based Objective Type Test
Physical Endurance and Measurement Test
Typing Test
Computer Formatting Test
|
Official Website
|
ssc.gov.in
Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Exam Pattern
Delhi Police Head Constable 2025 exam is conducted in online mode. It is divided into five sections: General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Computer Fundamentals, General Intelligence & Reasoning and English Language.
-
The exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).
-
Each question carries 1 mark.
-
There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.
-
The question paper is set in both Hindi and English.
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Duration of Exam
|
Part A
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
90 Minutes
|
Part B
|
Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)
|
20
|
20
|
Part C
|
General Intelligence
|
25
|
25
|
Part D
|
English Language (Basic Knowledge)
|
25
|
25
|
Part E
|
Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc
|
10
|
10
|
TOTAL
|
100
|
100
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Syllabus PDF
The commission prescribed the syllabus in the official recruitment notification. You can check Delhi Police Head Constable Syllabus in Hindi and English via the direct link provided below:
Delhi Police Head Constable Syllabus PDF
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Syllabus in Hindi
कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (SSC) ने दिल्ली पुलिस हेड कांस्टेबल का पाठ्यक्रम और परीक्षा पैटर्न, आधिकारिक अधिसूचना पीडीएफ के साथ जारी कर दिया है। 509 रिक्तियों की घोषणा के साथ, उम्मीदवारों को एक प्रभावी तैयारी रणनीति बनाने के लिए नवीनतम पाठ्यक्रम और परीक्षा पैटर्न को अच्छी तरह से समझना चाहिए। दिल्ली पुलिस हेड कांस्टेबल के पाठ्यक्रम से परिचित होने से उम्मीदवारों को एक संरचित अध्ययन योजना बनाने, परीक्षा संरचना को समझने और अनुभाग-वार वेटेज और अंकन योजना का विश्लेषण करने में मदद मिलेगी। जो उम्मीदवार हिंदी में परीक्षा देने की योजना बना रहे हैं, उनकी सहायता के लिए, हमने यहाँ दिल्ली पुलिस हेड कांस्टेबल का पाठ्यक्रम हिंदी में दिया है।
Delhi Police Head Constable Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise
The commission evaluates candidates based on their knowledge of five subjects, namely, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence, English Language, and Computer Fundamentals. These subjects cover a wide array of topics including synonys antonyms, mathematics, current affairs, logical reasoning and more.
Delhi Police Head Constable 2025 Syllabus for English
-
Reading Comprehension
-
Jumbled Sentence
-
Phrase Replacement
-
Sentence Improvement
-
Cloze Test
-
Fill in the Blanks
-
Wrong Spelt
-
Infinitive, Gerund, Participle
-
Identify the sentence pattern
-
Find out the Error
-
Verb
-
Noun
-
Articles
-
Voices
-
Adverbs
-
Direct & Indirect Speech
-
Subject-Verb Agreement
-
Conjunctions
-
Tenses
-
Phrasal Verbs
-
One-word substitution
Delhi Police Head Constable Syllabus 2025 Reasoning
|
Problem Solving
|
Coding Decoding
|
Word Building
|
Semantic Classification
|
Numerical Operations
|
Symbolic/Number Classification
|
Symbolic Operations
|
Figural Classification
|
Trends
|
Semantic Series
|
Space Orientation
|
Number Series
|
Space Visualization
|
Venn Diagram
|
Drawing inferences
|
Punched hole/pattern-folding & un-folding
|
Figural Pattern-folding and completion
|
Indexing, Address matching
|
Date & city matching
|
Classification of centres codes/roll numbers
|
Small & Capital letters/numbers coding, decoding and classification
|
Embedded Figure
|
Social Intelligence
|
Critical Thinking
|
Emotional Intelligence
Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Syllabus 2025 Computer
-
Opening and closing documents
-
Elements of spreadsheet
-
Services on the internet
-
Websites, blogs
-
Ms Excel
-
Elements of word processing
-
Chats, video conferencing, e-banking, etc
-
Editing of cells
-
Search engines
-
Functions and formulas
-
Communication
-
WWW and web browsers
-
Formatting the text and its its presentation features
-
URL, HTTP, FTP, word processing basics etc.
Delhi Police Head Constable Syllabus 2025 Quantitative Aptitude
-
Number Systems
-
Percentages
-
Ratio and Proportion
-
Square roots
-
Averages
-
Interest (Simple and Compound)
-
Profit and Loss, Discount
-
Partnership Business
-
Mixture and Alligation
-
Time and distance
-
Time and work.
-
Algebra
-
Geometry
-
Triangle and its various kinds of centers, Congruence, and similarity of triangles,
-
Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles.
-
Mensuration
-
Trigonometry
-
Statistical Charts
Delhi Police HCM Syllabus for GK
|
History
|
Abbreviations
|
Culture
|
Science – Inventions & Discoveries
|
Geography
|
Current Important Events
|
Indian Economy
|
Current Affairs – National and International
|
General Polity
|
Awards and Honours
|
Indian Constitution
|
Important Financial
|
Scientific Research
|
Economic News
|
Countries and Currencies
|
Banking News
|
Books and Authors
|
Important Days & Dates
