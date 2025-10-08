RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Catch the Invisible Flame: Can You Solve This Sizzling Riddle in 12 Seconds?

By Ayukta Zisha
Oct 8, 2025, 18:00 IST

Riddle puzzles are brain teasers that test logic, creativity, and problem-solving skills. They encourage "outside the box" thinking, helping with cognitive abilities, memory, and analytical thinking. These puzzles can be used for enjoyment or education, providing satisfaction and sharpening reasoning. The article presents a riddle about fire, highlighting its characteristics in a clever and engaging way.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Brain Teaser Riddle
Brain Teaser Riddle

Riddle puzzles are essentially brain teaser quizzes and puzzles (whichever you prefer) that are designed to test your logic, creativity, and problem-solving skills. These puzzles are not just straightforward questions, but instead rely on you to think “outside of the box” while being very careful to identify subtle clues and evidence provided in the wording of a question or the answer choices. They can take form in numbers, words, or everyday problems and patterns, creating a flexible and fun way to spur creativity and logic. Beyond spurring either or both of these circuits, riddle puzzles can help with cognitive abilities, memory, and analytical thinking. 

They provide a means to engage the mind while being enjoyable, and can be formulated in some structured way to give credence and credibility, or sanctioned as an educational resource. Riddle quizzes are commonplace in an academic setting, a quiz game, or any way to engage higher levels of critical thinking. Solving a riddle provides satisfaction while sharpening reasoning. Riddle puzzles can be used for enjoyment as a game or be an avenue for education and growth, all while providing an unmatched sense of humor.

Check Out: Only the Top 5% Can Solve This Tricky Brain Teaser Riddle! Can You Figure It Out?

Solve this Mind-Twister Riddle Before the Clock Hits 9 Seconds

I’m not alive, but I grow. 

I don’t have lungs, 

but I need air. 

I don’t have a mouth,

 but water kills me. 

What am I?

Are you feeling a bit perplexed? Don't fret, some riddles can be trickier than they initially seem! Riddles are chance to pair some patterns and to generate some out of the box thinking. It is completely reasonable you are having a mind blank moment. 

If you would like a hint or two to help you a little, we are happy to assist! Below you will find two small suggestions to get you reflecting again. 

Hint 1:  I can spread quickly and give both warmth and danger.

Hint 2: I need oxygen to exist, but a splash of water can put me out.

COUNTDOWN has begun!

3... 2... 1...

Time’s up! Did you guess the answer correctly? 

Answer: Solve this Mind-Twister Riddle Before the Clock Hits 9 Seconds

The solution to the riddle is Fire

Fire is not a living thing, but it "grows" when it travels from one material to another. It does not have lungs, but it needs the air to breathe and survive - that's why it burns brighter in more ventilated spaces.

Fire does not have a mouth or body, but water will stop it from burning because it cools fire down below the point it can combust and breathes life into fire (oxygen).

The riddle is a clever way of explaining fire using characteristics of a human, which makes it fun and appropriate for the topic of a riddle providing a science lesson that is easy to think about.


Ayukta Zisha
Ayukta Zisha

Content Writer

    Ayukta Zisha is a Content Writer and Published Author with a Master’s degree in English Literature. She also holds a certification in Digital Marketing from IIT Delhi. Deeply passionate about art, aesthetics, and literature, Ayukta brings a unique creative flair to her writing. A dedicated bibliophile, she continues to explore and share her love for words through engaging and insightful content. You can reach out to her at ayukta.zisha@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News