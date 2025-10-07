Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Bank of Maharashtra Admit Card 2025 Released at bankofmaharashtra.in, Download Generalist Officer Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Oct 7, 2025, 16:51 IST

Bank of Maharashtra has released the Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Admit Card 2025 on October 7 for the Generalist Officer Scale 2 exam scheduled to be conducted on October 12. Candidates must download the admit card from bankofmaharashtra.in and carry it along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre

Bank of Maharashtra Admit Card 2025
Key Points

  • Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded before October 12 to avoid last-minute issues
  • BOM Generalist Officer Scale 2 exam will be conducted in a single shift across India.
  • Candidates must verify all details carefully for exam day readiness and carry their admit card and valid photo ID to the centre without fail.

Bank of Maharashtra Admit Card 2025: Bank of Maharashtra has activated the link to download the Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Admit Card 2025 on October 7, 2025 The exam will be conducted for 500 vacancies announced under the Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Scale 2 recruitment 2025,. The admit card is an important document that candidates need to carry to the October 12, 2025 exam.
Candidates who have successfully registered between 10th and 30th September 2025 can now download their bank of maharashtra generalist officer admit card from the official website. The admit card contains important information such as roll number, examination centre name, reporting time, and instructions to follow on exam day. It is mandatory for candidates to carry a printed copy of the bom generalist officer admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre.

BOM Generalist Officer Admit Card Link Active: Download Before 12th October

The Bank of Maharashtra has activated the bom generalist officer admit card download link on October 7, 2025 at bankofmaharashtra.in. Candidates must download their admit card well before the bank of maharashtra generalist officer exam date to avoid last-minute technical issues. The admit card can be downloaded from the ‘careers’ section of the official website. It contains the name of the candidate, photograph, registration number, exam centre address, and shift timing. Candidates must verify all details in the admit . In case of any discrepancies, contact the Bank of Maharashtra recruitment helpdesk immediately. Click on the direct link below to download the Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Admit Card 2025

Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Admit Card 2025

Active Link

Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Admit Card 2025: Overview

The Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer scale 2 exam 2025 will be conducted in a single shift on October 12, 2025 across multiple cities. Candidates should reach the venue at least 30 minutes before the reporting time mentioned on their admit card. Candidates must carry a valid photo ID such as Aadhaar, PAN card, or voter ID along with the admit card. Check the table below for BOM Generalist Exam Pattern 2025.

Section

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration (in Minutes)

English Language

20

20

15

Quantitative Aptitude

20

20

15

Reasoning Ability

20

20

15

Professional Knowledge

90

90

75

Total

150

150

120

Steps to Download Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Admit Card 2025

Candidates can download the bank of maharashtra generalist officer admit card by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, bankofmaharashtra.in
  • On the homepage click on the “Careers” or “Recruitment” section.
  • Now check for the link titled “Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Admit Card 2025”.
  • Enter your registration number and password or date of birth.
  • Click “Submit” to view your admit card.
  • Download the PDF and take a printout for exam day.

