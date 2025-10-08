RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
TEDxSRCC 2025: “Behind the Silhouette” Lights Up Delhi with Visionaries & Unseen Stories, 30TH September and 1st October 2025

By Jagran Josh
Oct 8, 2025, 16:47 IST

New Delhi 2025: India’s largest TEDx Fest 2025: Behind the Silhouette was a great success  and experienced a groundbreaking lineup of extraordinary speakers and leaders. It was filled  with inspiring stories, transformational dialogues, and electrifying performances.  

The TEDxSRCC fest unfolded over a span of two days with pioneers like Mr. Rajat  Barmecha, Ms. Navika Kumar, Ms. Anya Singh, Ms. Nikita Luther, Mr. Ranjit Bajaj, Ms.  Manika Vishwakarma and Ms. Akanksha Choudhary. Rooted in the spirit of TED’s mission,  “Ideas change everything”, the event brought together passionate individuals from diverse  fields to share transformative stories and perspectives. 

DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS 

MR. RAJAT BARMECHA: A CHARISMATIC ACTOR 

The highly regarded actor, noted for his nuanced performances and heartfelt and sincere  story-telling, gave his own artistic expressiveness behind the invisible layers of the act of  cinema. He kindly discussed his dealing with self-doubt, being artistically open and on a  

A personal journey of meaning in a business measured by exposure, Barmecha, through sincere  stories, revealed how important it is to have endurance and inner contemplation, not only to  an actor's life, but the real human being behind the shape, and he engaged the audience while  evoking a deep feeling.

MS. NIKITA LUTHER: INDIA’S LEADING PROFESSIONAL POKER PLAYER 

India’s leading professional poker player and the winner of Traitor Season 1, Nikita Luther  took the stage with an electrifying narrative on strategy, courage, and risk-taking. She shared  how her unconventional career path challenged stereotypes and demanded both emotional  intelligence and mental resilience. Through stories from high-stakes tables and real-life  turning points, she illustrated how calculated risks, intuition, and perseverance define not just  success in poker but in life itself. Her talk encouraged the audience to embrace uncertainty  and bet boldly on their own potential.

MS. ANYA SINGH: A TALENTED ACTOR 

Actor Anya Singh charmed the audience with her candid reflections on fame, reinvention,  and self-worth in the ever-evolving world of entertainment. Speaking with honesty and grace,  she discussed the struggles with Ms. Harpriya Bains, hidden behind the glamour — the silent  resilience required to rediscover oneself amid expectations and change. Her talk served as a  reminder that one’s true identity often thrives not under the spotlight, but behind it, where  courage quietly takes root.

MR. RANJIT BAJAJ: SPORTS ENTREPRENEUR AND VISIONARY LEADER 

Mr. Ranjit Bajaj inspired the audience with his story of building football from the grassroots  level through Minerva Academy. Blending passion with purpose, he spoke about the  discipline, vision, and relentless belief that shaped his journey in Indian sports. Bajaj’s talk  delved into the unseen struggles of leadership — from managing setbacks to motivating  teams — and championed the value of perseverance and integrity in transforming dreams into  institutions. 