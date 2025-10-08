TEDxSRCC 2025: “Behind the Silhouette” Lights Up Delhi with Visionaries & Unseen Stories, 30TH September and 1st October 2025

The TEDxSRCC fest unfolded over a span of two days with pioneers like Mr. Rajat Barmecha, Ms. Navika Kumar, Ms. Anya Singh, Ms. Nikita Luther, Mr. Ranjit Bajaj, Ms. Manika Vishwakarma and Ms. Akanksha Choudhary. Rooted in the spirit of TED’s mission, “Ideas change everything”, the event brought together passionate individuals from diverse fields to share transformative stories and perspectives.

DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS

MR. RAJAT BARMECHA: A CHARISMATIC ACTOR

The highly regarded actor, noted for his nuanced performances and heartfelt and sincere story-telling, gave his own artistic expressiveness behind the invisible layers of the act of cinema. He kindly discussed his dealing with self-doubt, being artistically open and on a

A personal journey of meaning in a business measured by exposure, Barmecha, through sincere stories, revealed how important it is to have endurance and inner contemplation, not only to an actor's life, but the real human being behind the shape, and he engaged the audience while evoking a deep feeling.