TEDxSRCC 2025: “Behind the Silhouette” Lights Up Delhi with Visionaries & Unseen Stories, 30TH September and 1st October 2025

The TEDxSRCC fest unfolded over a span of two days with pioneers like Mr. Rajat Barmecha, Ms. Navika Kumar, Ms. Anya Singh, Ms. Nikita Luther, Mr. Ranjit Bajaj, Ms. Manika Vishwakarma and Ms. Akanksha Choudhary. Rooted in the spirit of TED’s mission, “Ideas change everything”, the event brought together passionate individuals from diverse fields to share transformative stories and perspectives.
DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS
MR. RAJAT BARMECHA: A CHARISMATIC ACTOR
The highly regarded actor, noted for his nuanced performances and heartfelt and sincere story-telling, gave his own artistic expressiveness behind the invisible layers of the act of cinema. He kindly discussed his dealing with self-doubt, being artistically open and on a
A personal journey of meaning in a business measured by exposure, Barmecha, through sincere stories, revealed how important it is to have endurance and inner contemplation, not only to an actor's life, but the real human being behind the shape, and he engaged the audience while evoking a deep feeling.
MS. NIKITA LUTHER: INDIA’S LEADING PROFESSIONAL POKER PLAYER
India’s leading professional poker player and the winner of Traitor Season 1, Nikita Luther took the stage with an electrifying narrative on strategy, courage, and risk-taking. She shared how her unconventional career path challenged stereotypes and demanded both emotional intelligence and mental resilience. Through stories from high-stakes tables and real-life turning points, she illustrated how calculated risks, intuition, and perseverance define not just success in poker but in life itself. Her talk encouraged the audience to embrace uncertainty and bet boldly on their own potential.
MS. ANYA SINGH: A TALENTED ACTOR
Actor Anya Singh charmed the audience with her candid reflections on fame, reinvention, and self-worth in the ever-evolving world of entertainment. Speaking with honesty and grace, she discussed the struggles with Ms. Harpriya Bains, hidden behind the glamour — the silent resilience required to rediscover oneself amid expectations and change. Her talk served as a reminder that one’s true identity often thrives not under the spotlight, but behind it, where courage quietly takes root.
MR. RANJIT BAJAJ: SPORTS ENTREPRENEUR AND VISIONARY LEADER
Mr. Ranjit Bajaj inspired the audience with his story of building football from the grassroots level through Minerva Academy. Blending passion with purpose, he spoke about the discipline, vision, and relentless belief that shaped his journey in Indian sports. Bajaj’s talk delved into the unseen struggles of leadership — from managing setbacks to motivating teams — and championed the value of perseverance and integrity in transforming dreams into institutions.
