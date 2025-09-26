IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
WB Police SI Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF & Check Subject Wise Topics

By Mridula Sharma
Sep 26, 2025, 17:10 IST

The WBP SI Syllabus 2025 provides a clear roadmap for candidates preparing for Sub-Inspector exams. It covers subjects like General Studies, Arithmetic, English, Logical Reasoning, and Indian Languages. The exam includes Prelims and Final Competitive Exams, with specific patterns and marks. Check here the complete syllabus and exam pattern for WB Police SI exam.

WB Police SI Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern
WB Police SI Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern

WB Police SI Syllabus 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) recruits Sub-Inspectors (SI) for the state police. Candidates are selected through a structured process mentioned in the official notification. This process includes exams like the Preliminary Exam and the Final Competitive Exam. Applicants should follow the WBP SI Syllabus 2025, which lists all subject-wise to succeed in these exams. 

Understanding the exam pattern also helps candidates plan their preparation effectively. This allows them to focus more on high-weightage subjects and maximize their scores. This article provides a complete WBP SI Syllabus 2025 and exam pattern to help candidates plan effectively for the West Bengal Police Sub-Inspector exams.

WB Police SI Syllabus 2025 Overview

The WBP SI Syllabus 2025 is a complete guide for candidates preparing for the Sub-Inspector exam. It highlights all the important topics that aspirants need to focus on. Following the syllabus along with the exam pattern helps candidates prioritize high-weightage subjects and plan their preparation effectively. Check the key details of the WBP SI exam below.

Organization

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)

Posts

Sub-Inspector (SI)

Type of Questions

MCQ / Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Prelims Exam Date

12th October 2025

Maximum Marks

Prelims: 200, Final Exam: 200

Negative Marking

1/4th of marks

Duration of Exam

Prelims: 1 hour 30 minutes, Final Exam: 4 hours

Exam Language

Bengali, English & Nepali

WB Police SI Syllabus 2025 Subject Wise 

The WBP SI Syllabus 2025 is designed to give candidates a clear roadmap for preparation. It outlines all the topics required for both the Preliminary and Final Competitive Exams for Sub-Inspector posts. The subjects are almost the same for both exams and include General Studies, Arithmetic, Logical & Analytical Reasoning, English, and an Indian Language (Hindi/Bengali/Urdu/Nepali).

WBP SI Syllabus for Arithmetic

The Arithmetic section tests numerical ability. Candidates should focus on the following topics of WBP SI Syllabus for Arithmetic:

  • Ratio and Proportion

  • Linear Equations

  • Tables and Graphs

  • Profit and Loss

  • Identities

  • Polygons

  • Decimals

  • Square Roots

  • Fractions

  • Percentage

  • Time and Work

  • Trigonometry

  • Time and Distance

WBP SI Syllabus for General Studies

This section evaluates general knowledge about India and current events. The following are the topics:

  • Politics

  • Economics

  • History

  • Inventions and Discoveries

  • Current Events

  • Culture and Art

  • Science

WBP SI Syllabus for English

The English section assesses grammar, comprehension, and language skills. Important topics are:

  • Vocabulary

  • Sentence Structuring

  • Correct Use of Language

  • Grammar

  • Idioms

WBP SI Syllabus for Logical & Analytical Reasoning

This section measures a candidate’s reasoning and analytical skills. The following are the topics for this section:

  • Statements and Conclusions

  • Coding and Decoding

  • Networks and Directions

  • Semantic Analogy

  • Embedded Figures

  • Relationship Concepts

  • Ordering and Sequencing

  • Space Visualization

  • Classification

  • Similarities and Differences

WBP SI Syllabus for Indian Language

Candidates must prepare according to their chosen language: Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, or Nepali. The following are the focus areas:

  • Vocabulary

  • Sentence Structuring

  • Grammar

  • Correct Usage of Language

  • Idioms

WBP SI Cut Off 2025

WBP SI Exam Pattern 2025

The WBP SI Exam 2025 consists of two stages: the Prelims Exam and the Final Competitive Exam. The exam pattern differs for each stage, and understanding it helps candidates plan their preparation effectively.

WBP SI Prelims Exam Pattern

The Preliminary Exam is the first step in the selection process for Sub-Inspector posts. It is a computer-based test (CBT) or consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with a total of 100 questions. There will be 2 marks given per question. 1/4th of the marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Candidates can check the detailed WBP SI exam pattern in the table below:

Subjects/Sections

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Arithmetic

25

50

1 hour 30 minutes

General Studies

50

100

Logical & Analytical Reasoning

25

50

Total

100

200

WBP SI Final Competitive Exam Pattern

Candidates who clear the Prelims, PMT, and PET will appear for the Final Competitive Exam. This stage consists of three papers: General Studies & Arithmetic, English, and an Indian Language (Hindi/Bengali/Urdu/Nepali). All papers are conducted on the same day. Candidates can check the WBP SI exam pattern for final competitive exam in the table below:

Paper

Subjects

Marks

Duration

Paper I

General Studies & Arithmetic

100

2 hours

Paper II

English

50

1 hour

Paper III

Hindi/Bengali/Urdu/Nepali

50

1 hour

WBP SI Selection Process 2025

The WBP SI Selection Process 2025 is designed to choose the most suitable candidates from thousands of applicants. Candidates must clear all stages of the process to be selected for the Sub-Inspector post. The following are the stages of the WBP SI selection process:

  1. Prelims Exam

  2. Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

  3. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

  4. Final Combined Competitive Examination

  5. Personality Test

