WB Police SI Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF & Check Subject Wise Topics

WB Police SI Syllabus 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) recruits Sub-Inspectors (SI) for the state police. Candidates are selected through a structured process mentioned in the official notification. This process includes exams like the Preliminary Exam and the Final Competitive Exam. Applicants should follow the WBP SI Syllabus 2025, which lists all subject-wise to succeed in these exams. Understanding the exam pattern also helps candidates plan their preparation effectively. This allows them to focus more on high-weightage subjects and maximize their scores. This article provides a complete WBP SI Syllabus 2025 and exam pattern to help candidates plan effectively for the West Bengal Police Sub-Inspector exams. WB Police SI Syllabus 2025 Overview The WBP SI Syllabus 2025 is a complete guide for candidates preparing for the Sub-Inspector exam. It highlights all the important topics that aspirants need to focus on. Following the syllabus along with the exam pattern helps candidates prioritize high-weightage subjects and plan their preparation effectively. Check the key details of the WBP SI exam below.

Organization West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) Posts Sub-Inspector (SI) Type of Questions MCQ / Computer-Based Test (CBT) Prelims Exam Date 12th October 2025 Maximum Marks Prelims: 200, Final Exam: 200 Negative Marking 1/4th of marks Duration of Exam Prelims: 1 hour 30 minutes, Final Exam: 4 hours Exam Language Bengali, English & Nepali WB Police SI Syllabus 2025 Subject Wise The WBP SI Syllabus 2025 is designed to give candidates a clear roadmap for preparation. It outlines all the topics required for both the Preliminary and Final Competitive Exams for Sub-Inspector posts. The subjects are almost the same for both exams and include General Studies, Arithmetic, Logical & Analytical Reasoning, English, and an Indian Language (Hindi/Bengali/Urdu/Nepali).

WBP SI Syllabus for Arithmetic The Arithmetic section tests numerical ability. Candidates should focus on the following topics of WBP SI Syllabus for Arithmetic: Ratio and Proportion

Linear Equations

Tables and Graphs

Profit and Loss

Identities

Polygons

Decimals

Square Roots

Fractions

Percentage

Time and Work

Trigonometry

Time and Distance WBP SI Syllabus for General Studies This section evaluates general knowledge about India and current events. The following are the topics: Politics

Economics

History

Inventions and Discoveries

Current Events

Culture and Art

Science WBP SI Syllabus for English The English section assesses grammar, comprehension, and language skills. Important topics are: Vocabulary

Sentence Structuring

Correct Use of Language

Grammar

Idioms

WBP SI Syllabus for Logical & Analytical Reasoning This section measures a candidate’s reasoning and analytical skills. The following are the topics for this section: Statements and Conclusions

Coding and Decoding

Networks and Directions

Semantic Analogy

Embedded Figures

Relationship Concepts

Ordering and Sequencing

Space Visualization

Classification

Similarities and Differences WBP SI Syllabus for Indian Language Candidates must prepare according to their chosen language: Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, or Nepali. The following are the focus areas: Vocabulary

Sentence Structuring

Grammar

Correct Usage of Language

WBP SI Cut Off 2025 WBP SI Exam Pattern 2025 The WBP SI Exam 2025 consists of two stages: the Prelims Exam and the Final Competitive Exam. The exam pattern differs for each stage, and understanding it helps candidates plan their preparation effectively.

WBP SI Prelims Exam Pattern The Preliminary Exam is the first step in the selection process for Sub-Inspector posts. It is a computer-based test (CBT) or consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with a total of 100 questions. There will be 2 marks given per question. 1/4th of the marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Candidates can check the detailed WBP SI exam pattern in the table below: Subjects/Sections No. of Questions Marks Duration Arithmetic 25 50 1 hour 30 minutes General Studies 50 100 Logical & Analytical Reasoning 25 50 Total 100 200 WBP SI Final Competitive Exam Pattern Candidates who clear the Prelims, PMT, and PET will appear for the Final Competitive Exam. This stage consists of three papers: General Studies & Arithmetic, English, and an Indian Language (Hindi/Bengali/Urdu/Nepali). All papers are conducted on the same day. Candidates can check the WBP SI exam pattern for final competitive exam in the table below: