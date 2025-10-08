JKBOSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2025–26: Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics, and Marks Distribution

JKBOSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025–26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially announced the release of the Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus for the academic year 2025–26. This comprehensive and updated syllabus is a crucial resource for all students preparing for the upcoming board examinations. It meticulously outlines all the important chapters, provides a clear breakdown of unit-wise weightage, and details the essential practical components that students will need to master.
To facilitate effective preparation, students can readily download the complete JKBOSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2025–26 PDF directly from this article. Accessing the syllabus will enable students to align their study plans with the latest guidelines and ensure they are covering all the required topics and skills.
JKBOSE Class 12th Revised Syllabus
The primary objective of this revised syllabus is to significantly strengthen students' conceptual clarity in chemistry and enhance their practical laboratory skills. Furthermore, the syllabus has been carefully aligned with the most recent National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum, ensuring that students receive an education that is consistent with national standards and prepares them for higher education in the sciences.
JKBOSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2025–26 – Marks Distribution and Exam Pattern
|
Component
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time Allowed
|
Theory
|
70
|
3 Hours
|
Practical
|
30
|
—
|
Total
|
100
|
3 Hours
The Chemistry paper is divided into four sections comprising objective, short, and long answer questions.
|
Section
|
Type of Questions
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks per Question
|
Total Marks
|
A
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
10
|
1
|
10
|
B
|
Very Short Answer Questions
|
9
|
2
|
18
|
C
|
Short Answer Questions
|
9
|
3
|
27
|
D
|
Long Answer Questions
|
3
|
5
|
15
|
—
|
Total (Theory)
|
—
|
—
|
70 Marks
JKBOSE Class 12 Chemistry 2025–26: Unit-Wise Syllabus
|
Unit-I: SOLUTIONS 07 Marks
Types of solutions, expression of concentration of solutions of solids in liquids, solubility of gases in liquids, solid solutions, Raoult's law, colligative properties: relative lowering of vapor pressure of a solution, elevation of boiling point, depression in freezing point temperature and osmotic pressure, determination of molecular masses using colligative properties. Abnormal molecular mass, Van't Hoff factor and calculations involving it.
|
Unit-II: ELECTROCHEMISTRY 09 Marks
Redox reactions, conductance in electrolytic solutions, specific conductivity, molar conductivity, variation of conductivity with concentration, Kohlrausch's law and its applications, Electrolysis and laws of electrolysis (elementary idea), dry cell-electrolytic cells and Galvanic cells; lead accumulator, emf of a cell, standard electrode potential, Nernst equation and its application to chemical cells, relation between Gibb's energy change and emf of a cell, fuel cells, corrosion
|
Unit-III: CHEMICAL KINETICS 07 Marks
Rate of reaction (average and instantaneous rate of a reaction), factors affecting rate of reactions: (concentration, temperature, catalyst), rate law, specific rate constant and order, molecularity of a reaction, integrated rate expression of zero and first order reactions and their derivations, half-life period. Concept of collision theory (elementary idea, no mathematical derivation), Activation energy, Arrhenius equation.
|
Unit-IV: d and f-BLOCK ELEMENTS 07 Marks
General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence and characteristics of the transition metals, general trends in properties of first row transition metals (metallic character, IE, electrode potential, oxidation state, ionic radii, catalytic properties, colored ions, complex formation, magnetic properties, interstitial compounds, alloy formation). Preparation and properties of K2Cr2O7 and KMnO4
|
Lanthanides: Electronic configuration, oxidation state, chemical reactivity and lanthanide contraction and its consequences. Actinides- Electronic configuration, oxidation states and comparison with lanthanides.
Unit- V: CO-ORDINATION COMPOUNDS 07 Marks
Co-ordination compounds: Introduction, ligands, co-ordination number, color, magnetic properties and shapes, IUPAC nomenclature of mononuclear co-ordination compounds. Bonding (Werner's theory, VBT and CFT), structural and stereoisomerisms, importance of coordination compounds (in qualitative analysis, extraction of metals and biological systems).
|
Unit-VI: HALOALKANES AND HALOARENES 06 Marks
Haloalkanes: Nomenclature, nature of C-X bond, physical & chemical properties, mechanism of substitution reactions. Stability of carbocations, R-S and D-L configurations Haloarenes: Nature of C-X bond, substitution reactions (directive influence of halogens in mono substituted compounds only), Uses and environmental effects of-dichloromethane, trichloromethane, tetrachloromethane, iodoform, freon, and DDT
|
Unit- VII: ALCOHOLS, PHENOLS AND ETHERS 06 Marks
Alcohols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical & chemical properties (of primary alcohols only), identification of primary, secondary & tertiary alcohols; mechanism of dehydration of alcohols. Uses, some important compounds - methanol and ethanol. Phenols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical & chemical properties, acidic nature of phenol, electrophillic substitution reactions, uses of phenols. Ethers: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical & chemical properties and uses.
|
UNIT-VIII: ALDEHYDES, KETONES AND CARBOXYLIC ACIDS 08 Marks
Aldehydes and Ketones: Nomenclature, nature of carbonyl group, methods of preparation, physical & chemical properties & mechanism of nucleophilic addition reaction to C=O group, reactivity of alpha hydrogen in aldehydes, uses Carboxylic Acids: Nomenclature, acidic nature, methods of preparation, physical & chemical properties and uses
|
UNIT-IX: ORGANIC COMPOUNDS CONTAINING NITROGEN 06 Marks
Amines: Nomenclature, classification, structure, methods of preparation, physical & chemical properties, uses, identification of primary, secondary & tertiary amines. Cyanides and Isocyanides: Structures of cyanide and isocyanide groups, nomenclature preparation, physical properties and chemical reactions Diazonium Salts: Preparation and chemical reactions (mechanism of diazotization), and importance in synthetic organic chemistry
|
UNIT-X: BIOMOLECULES 07 Marks
Carbohydrates: Classification (aldoses and ketoses), mono saccharides: Glucose, fructose: structure, preparation and chemical reactions, oligosaccharides (sucrose, lactose & maltose) Polysaccharides: (starch cellulose and glycogen); importance. Proteins: Elementary idea of amino acids: peptide bond, polypeptides and primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary structure of proteins (Qualitative idea only), denaturation of proteins; enzymes, lipids & hormones, their classification & functions. Nucleic Acids: DNA and RNA (purines and pyrimidines, nucleosides, nucleotides and fragments up to four nucleotides). Vitamins: Classification and functions, sources and deficiency diseases.
JKBOSE 12th Chemistry Practical Syllabus 2025–26
|
Component
|
Marks (External)
|
Details
|
Volumetric Analysis
|
6
|
Acid-base or redox titrations
|
Salt Analysis
|
6
|
One cation and one anion identification
|
Content-Based Experiment
|
4
|
Physical/chemical experiment (e.g., kinetics, thermodynamics)
|
Class Record & Viva
|
4
|
Evaluation of record and oral examination
|
Total (External)
|
20
|
Internal Assessment
|
10
|
Practical performance and attendance
How to Download JKBOSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025–26 PDF
Step 1 - Visit the official JKBOSE website – https://jkbose.nic.in
Step 2 - Go to the Academics section and click on “Syllabus.”
Step 3 - Select Class 12 and choose Chemistry from the subject list.
Step 4 - Click on “Download PDF” to save it for offline use.
Preparation Tips for JKBOSE 12th Chemistry Exam 2025–26
-
Study from NCERT Chemistry textbooks and practice all numerical questions.
-
Focus on concept-based topics like Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, and Coordination Compounds.
-
Revise organic reaction mechanisms and named reactions regularly.
-
Practice previous year question papers to understand the exam pattern.
-
Allocate enough time for laboratory practice and viva preparation.
JKBOSE Chemistry Syllabus 2025–26 – Important Resources and Books
-
Recommended Reference - Textbook of Chemistry for class XII published by NCERT, New Delhi
