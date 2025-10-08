JKBOSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2025–26: Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics, and Marks Distribution

JKBOSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025–26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially announced the release of the Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus for the academic year 2025–26. This comprehensive and updated syllabus is a crucial resource for all students preparing for the upcoming board examinations. It meticulously outlines all the important chapters, provides a clear breakdown of unit-wise weightage, and details the essential practical components that students will need to master.

To facilitate effective preparation, students can readily download the complete JKBOSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2025–26 PDF directly from this article. Accessing the syllabus will enable students to align their study plans with the latest guidelines and ensure they are covering all the required topics and skills.