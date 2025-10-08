NHIDCL Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For Deputy Manager Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

NHIDCL Recruitment 2025: National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), a CPSE established in 2014 under the aegis of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has invited online applications for Deputy Manager (Technical Cadre) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 3rd November, 2025.

Candidates will be selected based on best of the GATE scores in Civil Engineering, obtained in any of the years viz. 2023/2024/2025. Accordingly, the candidates a advised to provide best of the scores obtained in any of these three years in the online application form.

