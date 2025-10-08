NHIDCL Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For Deputy Manager Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

Key Points
- National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL)under the aegis of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has invited online applications for Deputy Manager (Technical Cadre) posts.
- Candidates will be selected based on best of the GATE scores in Civil Engineering
NHIDCL Recruitment 2025
NHIDCL Recruitment 2025: National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), a CPSE established in 2014 under the aegis of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has invited online applications for Deputy Manager (Technical Cadre) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 3rd November, 2025.
Candidates will be selected based on best of the GATE scores in Civil Engineering, obtained in any of the years viz. 2023/2024/2025. Accordingly, the candidates a advised to provide best of the scores obtained in any of these three years in the online application form.
In this article candidates will get the complete details about the EIL application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.
NHIDCL Posts Notification PDF
Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 34 vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:
NHIDCL Recruitment 2025
|Download PDF
NHIDCL Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
The organisation has uploaded a detailed notification including the online application schedule on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Starting of online application
|4th October, 2025
|Last date of application
|3rd November, 2025
NHIDCL Recruitment 2025 Vacancies
A total of 32 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of Deputy Manager (Technical Cadre). Check the details of the vacancy given below-
|Deputy Manager (Technical Cadre)
|32 posts
What is the NHIDCL Posts Eligibility?
The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details.
Educational Qualification: Degree in Civil Engineering from any recognized University Institute and Qualified GATE (Civil Engineering) in any of the years, 2023/2024/2025).
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.
Steps to Apply for the NHIDCL Posts
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website-https://www.nhidcl.com/
