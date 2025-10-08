ICG CGEPT Stage II 2025 Schedule Out For CGEPT-01/02 at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Check Coast Guard Navik Exam Details

ICG CGEPT Schedule 2025: The Indian Coast Guard has activated the link "Schedule of Stage-II of CGEPT-02/2026 has been conjoined with Stage-II of CGEPT-01/2026 batch in Mid/End Nov 25" on its official website. The Indian Coast Guard will conduct the Stage-II of CGEPT-02/2026 has been conjoined with Stage-II of CGEPT-01/2026 batch in Mid/End Nov 25, across the country. Candidates applied successfully for the CGEPT-02/2026 and CGEPT-01/2026for the post of Navik (General Duty) and Yantriks can check their exam details by visiting the website of the ICG i.e. joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Admit Card 2025 Highlights The Stage-II of CGEPT-02/2026 and Stage-II of CGEPT-01/2026 batch will be conducted in Mid/End Nov 25. The details related to the exam city is given in this table:

Organization Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Notification Number CGEPT-01/2026 and CGEPT-02/2026 Name of the Post Navik and Yantrik Tentative Dates For Stage II Examination Mid/End Nov 25 Official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in The short notice further says, "In partial modification the earlier advertisement issued for CGEPT-01/2026 and CGEPT-02/2026, it is hereby notified that Stage-II examination for both the batches will now be conducted jointly instead of separately as was mentioned earlier. The decision has been taken due to administrative constraints and to ensure the timely completion of the recruitment process. Allocation of date and centre for conduct of Stage-II exams will be on "first come, first served” basis." How to Download Indian Coast Guard Schedule?