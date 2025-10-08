ICG CGEPT Stage II 2025 Schedule Out For CGEPT-01/02 at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Check Coast Guard Navik Exam Details

UGC NET December 2025 Application Form
By Manish Kumar
Oct 8, 2025, 15:43 IST

ICG CGEPT Schedule 2025: The Indian Coast Guard has activated the link "Schedule of Stage-II of CGEPT-02/2026 has been conjoined with Stage-II of CGEPT-01/2026 batch on its official website. Allocation of date and centre for conduct of Stage-II exams will be on a "first come, first served” basis. Check details here.

ICG CGEPT Schedule 2025: The Indian Coast Guard has activated the link "Schedule of Stage-II of CGEPT-02/2026 has been conjoined with Stage-II of CGEPT-01/2026 batch in Mid/End Nov 25" on its official website. The Indian Coast Guard will conduct the Stage-II of CGEPT-02/2026 has been conjoined with Stage-II of CGEPT-01/2026 batch in Mid/End Nov 25, across the country. Candidates applied successfully for the CGEPT-02/2026 and CGEPT-01/2026for the post of Navik (General Duty) and Yantriks can check their exam details by visiting the website of the ICG i.e. joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Admit Card 2025 Highlights

The Stage-II of CGEPT-02/2026 and Stage-II of CGEPT-01/2026 batch will be conducted in Mid/End Nov 25. The details related to the exam city is given in this table:

Organization

Indian Coast Guard (ICG)

Notification Number

CGEPT-01/2026 and CGEPT-02/2026

Name of the Post

 Navik and Yantrik

Tentative Dates For Stage II Examination

Mid/End Nov 25

Official website

joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

The short notice further says, "In partial modification the earlier advertisement issued for CGEPT-01/2026 and CGEPT-02/2026, it is hereby notified that Stage-II examination for both the batches will now be conducted jointly instead of separately as was mentioned earlier. The decision has been taken due to administrative constraints and to ensure the timely completion of the recruitment process. Allocation of date and centre for conduct of Stage-II exams will be on "first come, first served” basis."

icg-8oct-2

How to Download Indian Coast Guard Schedule?

Candidates can download the Notice link with the help of the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Coast Guard www.join Indiancoastguard.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the link-Schedule of Stage-II of CGEPT-02/2026 has been conjoined with Stage-II of CGEPT-01/2026 batch in Mid/End Nov 25. For more information on the home page. 

Step 3:You will get the pdf in a new window. 

Step 4: Download the notice pdf and save the same for future reference. 

