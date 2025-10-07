PBSEB 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2025: Punjab School Education Board has announced the results for Class 10, 12 supplementary exams 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the PSEB Matriculation (10th) Examination Provisional (Supplementary & Open School – Block 2) and Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination Provisional (Supplementary & Open School – Block 2) can check their results through the link on the official website.

The link to download the Punjab Board Matric and Senior Secondary supplementary result 2025 is available on the official website pseb.ac.in. To download the supplementary results students can visit the official website and login with their roll number or name.

PSEB 10th Supplementary Result 2025 - Click Here

PSEB 12th Supplementary Result 2025 - Click Here

Steps to Check PSEB 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2025