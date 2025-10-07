Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

PSEB Supplementary Result 2025 Declared, Download Punjab Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Results at pseb.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 7, 2025, 14:04 IST

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the results for Class 10, 12 supplementary exams 2025. Candidates can login with their roll number or name at pseb.ac.in to download the scorecard.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
PSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025 Declared
PSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025 Declared
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Download PSEB supplementary results at pseb.ac.in
  • Login using roll number or candidate name to download 10th 12th supplementary scorecard
  • Click on direct link here to download PSEB 10th 12th Supplementary result.

PBSEB 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2025: Punjab School Education Board has announced the results for Class 10, 12 supplementary exams 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the PSEB Matriculation (10th) Examination Provisional (Supplementary & Open School – Block 2) and Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination Provisional (Supplementary & Open School – Block 2) can check their results through the link on the official website.

The link to download the Punjab Board Matric and Senior Secondary supplementary result 2025 is available on the official website pseb.ac.in. To download the supplementary results students can visit the official website and login with their roll number or name.  

PSEB 10th Supplementary Result 2025 - Click Here

PSEB 12th Supplementary Result 2025 - Click Here

Steps to Check PSEB 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2025

The Punjab board 10th and 12th supplementary exams were conducted in August 2025. Follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab Board

Step 2: Scroll down to news

Step 3: Click on Matric/ Senior Secondary supplementary result link

Step 4: Enter the roll number/ name

Step 5: The scorecard will be displayed

Step 6: Download for further reference

Also Read: NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon, Check Latest Updates

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News