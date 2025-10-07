Key Points
- Download PSEB supplementary results at pseb.ac.in
- Login using roll number or candidate name to download 10th 12th supplementary scorecard
- Click on direct link here to download PSEB 10th 12th Supplementary result.
PBSEB 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2025: Punjab School Education Board has announced the results for Class 10, 12 supplementary exams 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the PSEB Matriculation (10th) Examination Provisional (Supplementary & Open School – Block 2) and Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination Provisional (Supplementary & Open School – Block 2) can check their results through the link on the official website.
The link to download the Punjab Board Matric and Senior Secondary supplementary result 2025 is available on the official website pseb.ac.in. To download the supplementary results students can visit the official website and login with their roll number or name.
PSEB 10th Supplementary Result 2025 - Click Here
PSEB 12th Supplementary Result 2025 - Click Here
Steps to Check PSEB 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2025
The Punjab board 10th and 12th supplementary exams were conducted in August 2025. Follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab Board
Step 2: Scroll down to news
Step 3: Click on Matric/ Senior Secondary supplementary result link
Step 4: Enter the roll number/ name
Step 5: The scorecard will be displayed
Step 6: Download for further reference
