DDA Naib Tehsildar Salary 2025: Check In Hand Salary Structure, Pay Scale, Job Profile & Allowances

DDA Naib Tehsildar Salary: Delhi Development Authority has announced Naib Tehsildari vacancies under DDA direct recruitment 2025. It is an excellent career opportunity for candidates seeking a steady job and financial benefits. The selected candidates will initially receive basic pay of Rs 35400 under pay level 6. Beyond basic pay, they will also enjoy allowances as per the prescribed guidelines. It is advisable for candidates to check the DDA Naib Tehsildar job profile to know the duties and functions of the position. Scroll on to check the roles and responsibilities along with DDA Naib Tehsildar Salary here. DDA Naib Tehsildar Salary 2025 The DDA Naib Tehsildar post receives huge applications due to its prestige, attractive pay scale, and stability. Hence, candidates should be well-informed about the salary and responsibilities to ensure clarity after selection. They play an important role in handling land records and revenue collection under DDA. As per the 7th CPC, the DDA Naib Tehsildar salary is fixed at pay level 6. For this post, the salary structure includes a pay band of Rs 9300-34800 and a grade pay of Rs 4200.

DDA Naib Tehsildar Salary Structure The DDA Naib Tehsildar salary is divided into different parts. This covers pay scale, pay level, basic pay, pay band, grade pay, and other benefits. The salary is decided according to the 7th CPC rules. Below is the full breakdown of the DDA Naib Tehsildar salary. Pay Scale INR 35400- INR 112400 Pay Level Level 6 Basic Pay INR 35400 Pay Band INR 9300- INR 34800 Grade Pay Rs 4200 Allowances As per the prescribed guidelines DDA Naib Tehsildar In-Hand Salary The DDA Naib Tehsildar salary comes from the basic pay plus allowances (DA, HRA, etc.) after deducting PF, taxes, and other charges. Newly recruited employees will start with a basic pay of Rs 35400, which can rise up to Rs 112400 with time and promotions. Allowances play an important role in deciding the monthly salary of this post.

DDA Naib Tehsildar Salary: Perks & Allowances Besides the basic pay, Naib Tehsildar employees are entitled to various perks, allowances, and benefits as per government regulations. These allowances give extra financial help and make living standards better. Some of the allowances included in the salary are: Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Travel Allowances

Medical Allowances

Pension

Gratuity Benefits

Other Relevant Allowances DDA Naib Tehsildar Job Profile Candidates recruited for the Naib Tehsildar post in DDA are required to take care of land and revenue administration under DDA. The roles and responsibilities involved in the DDA Naib Tehsildar job profile are as follows: Handle land records for properties under assigned areas.

Responsible for revenue collection and other costs associated with properties.

Checks legal documents and maintains proper records for land deals.

Supports higher officials in handling land or property disputes through accurate records.

Performs duties and responsibilities as directed by senior officials.