Top 10 Largest Pumpkin Producers in the World

Largest producer of pumpkins: Pumpkins are not just a symbol of Halloween but an important agricultural crop cultivated worldwide for food, oil, and decorative purposes. From the vast pumpkin fields of China to the fertile lands of Ukraine and the United States, global pumpkin production continues to rise every year. According to the latest FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) data millions of tonnes of pumpkins are harvested annually across the globe. Top 10 Largest Pumpkin Producing Countries in the World 1. China China stands as the largest producer of pumpkins in the world, contributing approximately 7.3 million tonnes every year. The country’s vast agricultural regions, especially in provinces like Shandong and Henan, are known for large-scale pumpkin cultivation. Chinese pumpkins are used for both domestic consumption and export, making China the global hub for pumpkin production and trade.

2. Ukraine Ukraine ranks second in global pumpkin production with about 1.10 million tonnes. The country’s fertile soil and favourable climate help produce high-quality pumpkins used for soups, desserts, and oil extraction. Over the past decade, Ukraine has also increased its pumpkin exports to European markets. 3. Russia Russia produces around 1.05 million tonnes of pumpkins annually, making it one of the top global contributors. The Russian pumpkin industry is diverse, from small village farms to large-scale operations supplying both domestic and international markets. Pumpkins here are popular for their high nutritional value and long shelf life. 4. United States The United States produces about 1.03 million tonnes of pumpkins yearly. Illinois, California, and Ohio are the leading pumpkin-growing states. Pumpkins are deeply rooted in American culture, especially during Thanksgiving and Halloween, boosting both consumption and tourism.

5. Spain Spain ranks fifth with 745,000 tonnes of pumpkins produced annually. The regions of Valencia and Andalusia are the main pumpkin-growing areas. Spanish pumpkins are highly sought after across Europe, especially in winter for soups and purees. 6. Turkey Turkey produces around 744,000 tonnes of pumpkins each year. The warm Mediterranean climate supports extensive cultivation. Turkish pumpkins are commonly used for sweet dishes, jams, and seeds, making them popular both locally and for export. 7. Mexico Mexico ranks seventh globally with an annual production of 729,000 tonnes. Pumpkins have deep cultural roots in Mexico, dating back to the Aztec era. Today, they are used for traditional dishes like “Calabaza en Tacha” and pumpkin seed snacks. 8. Bangladesh Bangladesh produces approximately 719,000 tonnes of pumpkins each year. The country’s farmers have adopted modern cultivation methods, allowing them to increase yields significantly. Pumpkins are also part of Bangladesh’s food security and nutrition programmes.