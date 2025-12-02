Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Geography Model Paper with Marking Scheme 2026: Download PDF

Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Geography: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will soon conduct Class 11 exams for the session 2025-26. Before the exams and date sheet announcement Haryana board has released model papers with the marking scheme for all subjects. Students appearing for class 11 can check the portal for more details. However, here they can get links to download both the model paper and the marking scheme. Read further to know more. Also Check: Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Model Papers & Marking Scheme 2026: Download Subject-Wise PDF Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Geography Model Paper 2026 Students can go through the question papers, analyse them and make a study plan for the subject accordingly. Section- A 1.Who proposed the concept of Big-Bang Theory? a) Laplache b) George Lemaitre

c) Molten d) Newton 2.Average Air Pressure found on Sea Level is :- a) 1010 Milibar b) 1011 Milibar c) 1013 Milibar d) 1025 Milibar 3. Which of the following is not a major plate ? a) African b) Antartica c) Euresia d) Arabian 3. The upward and downward movement of Oceanic water is related to which – a) Tides b) Wave c) Currents d) None of these 5. Where is I.T.C.Z. found. a) Near Equator b) Near Tropic of Cancer c) Near Tropic of Capricon d) Near Arctic Circle. Q.6 The earth reaches its perihelion in: (a) October (b) July d) January (c) September 7. Which is the highest peak of Southern India ? 8. Which longitude is the standard meridian for India? 9. Considering the following assertion and reason, select the correct answer from the given options. Assertion (A): Continental drift theory was proposed by Alfred Wegener.

Reason (R): The theory is based on the idea that continents have remained fixed over time. (a) Both Assertion and Reason are true, and Reason is the correct explanation of Assertion. (b) Both Assertion and Reason are true, but Reason is NOT the correct explanation of Assertion. (c) Assertion is true, but Reason is false. (d) Assertion is false, but Reason is true. 10. Considering the following assertion and reason, select the correct answer from the given options. Assertion (A): The Himalayas are tectonically active mountains. Reason (R): The Himalayas are formed due to the collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates. (a) Both Assertion and Reason are true, and Reason is the correct explanation of Assertion. (b) Both Assertion and Reason are true, but Reason is NOT the correct explanation of Assertion.

(c) Assertion is true, but Reason is false. (d) Assertion is false, but Reason is true. Section B All the questions in this section are of 2 marks each. The total marks of this section are 6*2=12. Answer to each question is required in 20 to 30 words. 11.Name the direct sources which provide information about interior of Earth. 12.What is Plate Tectonic Theory. 13 What are neap tides? 14.What is Terrestial Radiation ? 15.What is specific Humidity ? or What do you mean by inversion of Temperature ? 16.What is social forestry? or What is Ferral’s Law ? You can download the complete sample questions from the PDF link shared below: HBSE Class 11 Geography Model Paper 2026 PDF Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Geography Marking Scheme 2026 Students can download the Haryana Board class 11 Geography marking scheme to check the solutions to the sample questions. This is an easy way to self-assess your growth and preparation before appearing for the exam. As suggested in the sample paper, all the questions will be mandatory, and Section A will generally contain objective-type questions. A section-wise marks allocation has also been provided in detail. Students can check and understand the paper with the marking scheme structurally.

HBSE Class 11 Geography Marking Scheme 2026 PDF How to Download HBSE Class 11 Geography Model Paper and Marking Scheme? Haryana Board has shared updated links to the model paper and marking scheme of all papers. Students can download the Haryana Board Class 11 Geography model paper and marking scheme by following these steps: Search for the HBSE or Board of School Education, Haryana Go to the main website Look for the announcement and click on Academic Select the Model papers and the Marking scheme section. Click ‘Model Paper & Step-Wise marking scheme for 2025-26’ You will see the link for Class 10th, follow through this link, and you can find a list of subjects for Class 10th. Look for the Punjabi Model Paper and Marking Scheme and download the PDF from the link.