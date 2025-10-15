What Should Be Included in a Student Portfolio?

In a world where everyone almost has the same degree and a one-page CV (Curriculum Vitae), what genuinely makes you stand out among the sea of people?

The answer to that question is your Portfolio.

While your Curriculum Vitae (CV) contains your achievements, qualifications and other necessary details for the hiring managers or the organisation, your portfolio displays how you achieved them. A portfolio is a collection of your actual work, which is as follows:-

Projects

Assignments

Internships, or even

Personal passion projects

All these things that are included in your portfolio display your innovation, consistency and abilities.

A portfolio is more than an accessory for students of the rapidly evolving world, and particularly for those students who pursue their higher education in design, computing, research or writing. It is your unique brand. It serves as concrete evidence of your path, your capacity for problem-solving, and your ability to produce outcomes. A solid portfolio can make a huge difference when applying for your first internship or developing your professional identity.