SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Today
Focus
Quick Links
News

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Rank Card Dates Revised, Check Schedule at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 15, 2025, 15:29 IST

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 schedule revised. Third round rank card to be released on October 19. Complete revised schedule is expected to be released soon. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Rank Card
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Rank Card
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Round 3 rank card dates postponed to October 19
  • Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 allotment result dates reporting schedule soon online
  • Bihar NEET UG round 3 rank card on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has revised the schedule for Bihar NEET UG round 3 counselling. As per the revised dates announced, the Bihar NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 rank card will be released on October 19, 2025. Candidates participating in the third round of counselling can check the revised schedule and details here.

According to the notification released on the website, the release of the Bihar NEET UG round 3 rank card has been revised due to the extension of the time schedule for the third round of the NEET UG counselling. After the Bihar NEET UG round 3 rank card is released, the provisional allotment list will be issued following which students allotted seats can download the allotment order and report to the allotment colleges for the document verification and admission purposes. 

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Notification:

Attention:-  Due to extension of time schedule for Round-3 by MCC, Rank Card publication of UGMAC-2025 is delayed.Now Rank Card will be published on 19.10.2025. Concerned students are advised to remain in touch with Boards website.

Steps to Download Bihar NEET UG Round 3 Rank Card

The link to download the rank card for round 3 counselling will be available on the official counselling website soon. Follow the steps provided below to download the rank card

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB

Step 2: Click on UGMAC

Step 3: Click on the round 3 rank card link

Step 4: Download for further reference

Also Read: AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result Declared at aaccc.gov.in


Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News