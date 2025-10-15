Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Rank Card Dates Revised, Check Schedule at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has revised the schedule for Bihar NEET UG round 3 counselling. As per the revised dates announced, the Bihar NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 rank card will be released on October 19, 2025. Candidates participating in the third round of counselling can check the revised schedule and details here.

According to the notification released on the website, the release of the Bihar NEET UG round 3 rank card has been revised due to the extension of the time schedule for the third round of the NEET UG counselling. After the Bihar NEET UG round 3 rank card is released, the provisional allotment list will be issued following which students allotted seats can download the allotment order and report to the allotment colleges for the document verification and admission purposes.