Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Rank Card Dates Revised, Check Schedule at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Key Points
- Round 3 rank card dates postponed to October 19
- Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 allotment result dates reporting schedule soon online
- Bihar NEET UG round 3 rank card on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has revised the schedule for Bihar NEET UG round 3 counselling. As per the revised dates announced, the Bihar NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 rank card will be released on October 19, 2025. Candidates participating in the third round of counselling can check the revised schedule and details here.
According to the notification released on the website, the release of the Bihar NEET UG round 3 rank card has been revised due to the extension of the time schedule for the third round of the NEET UG counselling. After the Bihar NEET UG round 3 rank card is released, the provisional allotment list will be issued following which students allotted seats can download the allotment order and report to the allotment colleges for the document verification and admission purposes.
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Notification:
|Attention:- Due to extension of time schedule for Round-3 by MCC, Rank Card publication of UGMAC-2025 is delayed.Now Rank Card will be published on 19.10.2025. Concerned students are advised to remain in touch with Boards website.
Steps to Download Bihar NEET UG Round 3 Rank Card
The link to download the rank card for round 3 counselling will be available on the official counselling website soon. Follow the steps provided below to download the rank card
Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB
Step 2: Click on UGMAC
Step 3: Click on the round 3 rank card link
Step 4: Download for further reference
Also Read: AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result Declared at aaccc.gov.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation