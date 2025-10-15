AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result Declared at aaccc.gov.in

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Counselling 2025 Round 2 revised seat allotment result today, October 15, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allotment result at aaccc.gov.in. Selected candidates will have to report to their allotted institutions within the stipulated deadline.

AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important information of AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2: