AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result Declared at aaccc.gov.in

Key Points
- AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 revised seat allotment result released today, October 15, 2025.
- Candidates can check the result available on aaccc.gov.in.
- Selected candidates must report to their assigned institutions by the deadline.
AIAPGET Counselling 2025: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Counselling 2025 Round 2 revised seat allotment result today, October 15, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allotment result at aaccc.gov.in. Selected candidates will have to report to their allotted institutions within the stipulated deadline.
AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the following table carrying the important information of AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result
|
Exam name
|
All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)
|
Board name
|
Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
aaccc.gov.in
|
Stream
|
Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH)
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Programmes
|
Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)
Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)
Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS)
Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)
|
Login credentials
|
Roll Number
Password
|
College reporting
|
October 15 - 24, 2025
Documents required for AIAPGET Counselling 2025
Students appearing for college verification will need to carry the following documents with them to their allotted colleges:
- AIAPGET 2025 admit card and result
- Mark sheets and degree certificate of BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS
- Internship completion certificate (completed by July 31, 2025)
- Permanent or provisional registration certificate
- High school or birth certificate
- Valid photo ID (PAN card, driving licence, voter ID, passport, or Aadhaar card)
- Caste or community certificate (if applicable)
DIRECT LINK - AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Login
