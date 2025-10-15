SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Today
AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result Declared at aaccc.gov.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 15, 2025, 14:21 IST

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: The AACCC has released the AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 revised seat allotment result today, October 15, 2025. Candidates can check it on aaccc.gov.in using their roll number and password.

Key Points

  • AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 revised seat allotment result released today, October 15, 2025.
  • Candidates can check the result available on aaccc.gov.in.
  • Selected candidates must report to their assigned institutions by the deadline.

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Counselling 2025 Round 2 revised seat allotment result today, October 15, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allotment result at aaccc.gov.in. Selected candidates will have to report to their allotted institutions within the stipulated deadline.

AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important information of AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result

Exam name 

All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)

Board name 

Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

aaccc.gov.in

Stream 

Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH)

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Programmes 

Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS)

Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

Login credentials 

Roll Number

Password

College reporting 

October 15 - 24, 2025

Documents required for AIAPGET Counselling 2025

Students appearing for college verification will need to carry the following documents with them to their allotted colleges: 

  • AIAPGET 2025 admit card and result
  • Mark sheets and degree certificate of BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS
  • Internship completion certificate (completed by July 31, 2025)
  • Permanent or provisional registration certificate 
  • High school or birth certificate
  • Valid photo ID (PAN card, driving licence, voter ID, passport, or Aadhaar card)
  • Caste or community certificate (if applicable)

DIRECT LINK - AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Login

