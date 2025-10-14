Top Law Schools in Delhi: The Complete Guide

Delhi, the heart of India, is a top destination for students who aspire to become lawyers, judges, or corporate legal professionals. The city has some of the country's most prestigious law schools, offering a fantastic start to a legal career.
Here is a simple guide to the top law colleges in Delhi, their admission process, and the excellent job opportunities that await their graduates.
When people discuss the "top" law schools in Delhi, they typically refer to institutions recognized for their high-quality teaching, research, and placement records.
|
College Name
|
Type
|
Key Entrance Exam
|
Government
|
AILET
|
Government
|
CUET-PG
|
Faculty of Law, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
|
Government
|
JMI Entrance Exam
|
Government
|
CLAT/IPU CET
|
Government/Research
|
ILI CAT
Entrance Exams
|
Exam Name
|
About the exam
|
CLAT (Common Law Admission Test)
|
This is the main exam for many law colleges, including those affiliated with GGSIPU.
|
AILET (All India Law Entrance Test)
|
This test is conducted only for admission to the National Law University, Delhi (NLUD).
|
CUET-PG (Common University Entrance Test - Post-Graduate)
|
This is the main exam for admission to the 3-year LL.B. course at Delhi University's Faculty of Law.
|
JMI Entrance Exam
|
Jamia Millia Islamia conducts its own entrance exam for its B.A. LL.B. course.
Admission Process
-
Appear for the Exam: Admission is based on a high score in the relevant entrance exam (e.g., AILET for NLUD, CUET-PG for DU's LL.B.).
-
Cut-off and Merit List: The colleges publish a list of ranks or scores (cut-off) that qualify candidates for admission.
-
Counselling: Meeting the cut-off qualifies the candidate for a counselling session, which determines seat confirmation based on the rank and seat availability.
Eligibility Criteria
The minimum requirements for different law courses are set by the Bar Council of India (BCI) and the respective universities.
|
Course Name
|
Eligibility
|
5-Year Integrated Law (e.g., B.A. LL.B.)
|
Students who have completed Class (10+2) from a recognized board.
|
3-Year LL.B.
|
Students who have already completed any Bachelor's Degree (B.A., B.Com., B.Sc., etc.).
|
LL.M. (Master of Laws)
|
Students who have an LL.B. Degree.
Note: There is typically no upper age limit for studying law in India, following a ruling by the Bar Council of India (BCI).
Placements
Graduating from a top Delhi law college drastically improves your chances of landing a high-paying job. The location in the national capital ensures great opportunities for court work, corporate jobs, and government roles.
|
College
|
Median Salary (Approx.)
|
Top Recruiters
|
NLUD
|
Very High (₹14-18 Lakhs per annum)
|
Top Tier-1 Law Firms (e.g., Trilegal, Khaitan & Co.), MNCs, and PSUs.
|
DU Faculty of Law
|
Competitive (₹4-8 Lakhs per annum on average, with higher top-end)
|
Legal Departments of Corporate Houses, Law Firms, and Government bodies.
|
JMI & GGSIPU
|
Good (₹6-12 Lakhs per annum)
|
Corporate Legal Teams, Law Firms, and Legal Process Outsourcing (LPOs) companies.
Top Career Paths for Graduates:
-
Corporate Lawyer: Working for big companies or the country's most prestigious law firms, advising on business, finance, and mergers. This often offers the highest starting salaries.
-
Litigation Lawyer: Practicing in High Courts and the Supreme Court of India, handling court cases and representing clients.
-
Judicial Services: Clearing the Judicial Services Examination to become a Judge.
-
In-House Counsel: Working as a legal expert within a single company (e.g., an IT company or a bank).
-
Civil Services: Many law graduates use their legal knowledge and analytical skills to prepare for the IAS, IPS, and other civil service exams.
The choice of college, combined with hard work and determination, truly determines your path in the rewarding field of law.