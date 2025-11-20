7 Best Law Colleges in India Apart from NLUs

Top Law Colleges in India: Although the National Law Universities (NLUs) are unquestionably the best law schools in India, there are numerous other universities that provide excellent LLB, LLM, and integrated degrees. Prospective attorneys should concentrate on obtaining a high Return on Investment (ROI) by selecting universities with stellar facilities, stellar student records, and many of placement prospects. Clearing major admission exams like the most well-known CLAT, LSAT India, AIBE, or college-specific tests like DUET, as required by the target university, is the main path to these merit seats.
There is an alternative path via management quota seats for people who might not receive a top merit score, but the costs are much greater. Given the prospect of a respectable employment in the future, obtaining a professional law degree from a respectable college is frequently a good investment, regardless of the admissions process. Prestigious legal firms, corporate entities like O P Khaitan & Co., Talwar Thakore & Associates, and Satyam, as well as regulatory organizations like the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), are among the top recruiters drawn to top-tier law schools, guaranteeing graduates access to profitable career options.
List Of Top 7 Law Colleges in India Apart from NLUs
The top tier of legal education is dominated by the National Law Universities (NLUs), although there are a number of other esteemed, government-funded institutions with top-notch legal programs. These are the Top 7 government law schools according to the NIRF Law Rankings 2025, which include other Central Universities and Institutes of National Importance (INIs) but specifically exclude those that predominantly identify as NLUs (such as NLSIU, NLU Delhi, NALSAR, etc.):
|
NIRF 2025 Rank (Overall Law)
|
Institute Name (Location)
|
Ownership Type
|
Entrance Exam
|
6
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
|
Institute of National Importance (INI)
|
CLAT / IIT-KGP Entrance
|
8
|
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi
|
Central University
|
JMI Entrance Exam
|
9
|
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Aligarh
|
Central University
|
AMU Entrance Exam
|
12
|
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow
|
Central University
|
CLAT
|
13
|
Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Kochi
|
State Government University
|
CAT (CUSAT)
|
21
|
Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU), Lucknow
|
State Law University
|
CLAT
|
22
|
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi
|
State Government University
|
CLAT / IPU CET
Law Colleges in India: Eligibility And Admission Process
Eligibility Criteria
-
Undergraduate (5-Year B.A./B.B.A. LL.B.): Candidates must have passed a recognized board's 10+2 test or its equivalent. With exceptions for restricted categories (e.g., 40% for SC/ST), the minimum aggregate score needed is normally 45% (General Category).
-
Postgraduate (3-Year LL.B.): Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree from an accredited university in any field, including B.A., B.Sc., B.Com., or B.Tech. Generally speaking, the minimum aggregate scores needed fall between 45% and 50%.
-
A 3-year or 5-year LL.B. degree from an accredited, BCI-approved university is required for LL.M. (Master of Laws) candidates. For the LL.B. degree, a minimum aggregate of 50% to 55% is typically required.
Admission procedure
-
Mandatory Entrance Exams: Admission to nearly all prestigious colleges (NLUs, IIT Kharagpur, private universities) requires clearing a national-level entrance test, primarily CLAT (for NLUs and affiliates) or AILET (for NLU Delhi).
-
Application and Registration: Online registration for the selected entrance exam is the first step in the procedure. Candidates must submit separate applications before the specified deadlines to the particular universities that accept their exam results.
-
Centralized Counselling/Shortlisting: Candidates who meet the cutoff percentile are shortlisted for centralized Counselling (e.g., CLAT counselling for NLUs) or institutional Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds.
-
Final Seat Allotment: Final seat allotment is based on a composite score combining the entrance exam rank and performance in the PI/WAT rounds. This is followed by document verification and payment of the admission fee to secure the merit seat.
