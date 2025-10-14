Bihar STET 2025 Exam Analysis, October 14: Shift 1, Paper 1 Begins, Check Subject Wise Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Detailed Review Here

Bihar STET Exam Analysis 2025: The BSEB is conducting the Bihar STET exam from 14 October to 16 November. The exam is being conducted in an online mode. Bihar STET Paper 1 is conducted in the morning shift from 09:30 am to 12 pm. The Bihar STET Science paper has been concluded now and as per the feedback from the candidates, the exam was easy to moderate in nature. There are two papers in the Bihar STET exam. Paper 1 is conducted for Class 9-10 and Paper 2 for Class 11-12. The exam is being held today across different exam centres in the state of Bihar. The exam is conducted to select the candidates suitable to teach Classes 9-12. Those who will qualify the exam will be provided a certificate of eligibility to apply for the teaching positions across the schools in the state of Bihar. The Bihar STET Certificate is valid for a lifetime.

Subject Difficulty Level Physics Moderate Chemistry Easy to Moderate Biology Moderate Teaching Skills To be updated General Knowledge To be updated Environmental Science To be updated Mathematical Aptitude To be updated Logical Reasoning To be updated

Subject No. of Questions Good Attempts Science To be updated Teaching Skills To be updated To be updated General Knowledge 5-10 To be updated Environmental Science To be updated To be updated Mathematical Aptitude To be updated To be updated Logical Reasoning 8-10 To be updated Bihar STET Exam Pattern 2025 The Bihar STET Paper 1 consists of two sections: Subject concerned and another section consists of art of teaching, general knowledge, environmental science, mathematical aptitude, and logical reasoning. The total number of questions are 150, where eah question carries 1 mark totalling to 150 marks. The exam is going to be conducted in online mode.