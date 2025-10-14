Bihar STET 2025 Exam Analysis, October 14: Shift 1, Paper 1 Begins, Check Subject Wise Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Detailed Review Here

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 14, 2025, 15:10 IST

Bihar STET Exam Analysis 2025: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is all set to conduct the Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET). The Shift 1 Science paper has been concluded and it is examined to be of easy to moderate nature. The exam is being conducted in Computer-Based mode (Online). The Paper 1 exam timings are 09:30 am to 12 pm. The exam is of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration. Bihar STET exam analysis 2025 will be provided here shortly after the exam gets over, based on the initial feedback from the students and expert’s insights.

Bihar STET Exam Analysis 2025
Bihar STET Exam Analysis 2025: The BSEB is conducting the Bihar STET exam from 14 October to 16 November. The exam is being conducted in an online mode. Bihar STET Paper 1 is conducted in the morning shift from 09:30 am to 12 pm. The Bihar STET Science paper has been concluded now and as per the feedback from the candidates, the exam was easy to moderate in nature.

There are two papers in the Bihar STET exam. Paper 1 is conducted for Class 9-10 and Paper 2 for Class 11-12. The exam is being held today across different exam centres in the state of Bihar. The exam is conducted to select the candidates suitable to teach Classes 9-12. Those who will qualify the exam will be provided a certificate of eligibility to apply for the teaching positions across the schools in the state of Bihar. The Bihar STET Certificate is valid for a lifetime.

Bihar School Education Board is conducting the STET 2025 exam today in two shifts. The first shift is being conducted from 09:30 am to 12 pm. The exam paper consists of two sections: Teaching Aptitude and Subject Concerned. Based on the students feedback and the expert insights, we will provide the detailed exam paper review mentioning the difficulty level of the exam, good attempts, etc.

Bihar STET Exam 2025 Shift 1 and 2 Difficulty Level

The Shift 1 exam is being conducted in the morning session from 09:30 am to 12 pm. The difficulty level of the Bihar STET exam will be provided after the exam gets over based on the reviews by the candidates who appeared for the exam and some experts opinions.

Subject

Difficulty Level

Physics

Moderate

Chemistry

Easy to Moderate
Biology Moderate

Teaching Skills

To be updated

General Knowledge

To be updated

Environmental Science

To be updated

Mathematical Aptitude

To be updated

Logical Reasoning

To be updated

Bihar STET Exam 2025 Shift 1 and 2 Good Attempts

There are a total of 150 questions asked. Each question carries 1 mark which totals to 150 marks. There is no provision for negative marking. The concerned subject consists of 100 questions and the remaining 50 questions are divided among other topics. Here we will provide the number of good attempts that can be made to qualify the exam.

Subject

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Science

 

To be updated

Teaching Skills

To be updated

To be updated

General Knowledge

5-10

To be updated

Environmental Science

To be updated

To be updated

Mathematical Aptitude

To be updated

To be updated

Logical Reasoning

8-10

To be updated

Bihar STET Exam Pattern 2025

The Bihar STET Paper 1 consists of two sections: Subject concerned and another section consists of art of teaching, general knowledge, environmental science, mathematical aptitude, and logical reasoning. The total number of questions are 150, where eah question carries 1 mark totalling to 150 marks. The exam is going to be conducted in online mode.

Section

No. of Questions

Total Marks

Subject Concerned

100

100

Art of Teaching

30

30

General Knowledge

05

05

Environmental Science

05

05

Mathematical Aptitude

05

05

Logical Reasoning

05

05

Total

150

150

Also Check:

Bihar STET Syllabus 2025

Bihar STET Exam Dates 2025

Bihar STET Exam Centres

