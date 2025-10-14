SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
SSC Exam Date 2025 LIVE: CHSL, MTS, CPO, JE Exam Schedule Soon at ssc.gov.in - Check Admit Card Release Date and More

Manish Kumar
By Manish Kumar
Oct 14, 2025, 16:00 IST

 SSC Exam Date 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the different written examination  including Matric, Senior Secondary, Graduate and others used to apply for the different exams including Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), MTS, JE, Stenographer, MTS, GD Constable, Selection Post, and Delhi Police SI in CAPF and others. You can get the complete  SSC Exam Date 2025 PDF through the official portal or you can access the direct link in this article.

Get all details about SSC Exam Date 2025 here
Get all details about SSC Exam Date 2025 here

HIGHLIGHTS

  • SSC Exam Date 2025 LIVE: Check here the complete SSC Exam Date 2025 PDF with all details.
  • SSC Exam Date 2025 Admit Card: Check the Exam date and others details for exams including CGL, CHSL, MTS, GD Constable and others
  • SSC Exam Date 2025: Apart from annual Calendar, check the latest dates/resheduled exam status and other.

SSC Exam Date 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) used to conduct the different written examinations for various educational qualification groups. Candidates having different educational backgrounds including Matric, Senior Secondary, Graduate and others used to apply for the different exams including Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), MTS, JE, Stenographer, MTS, GD Constable, Selection Post, and Delhi Police SI in CAPF and others.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) officially released the annual exam calendar for the entire session which includes details like notification release dates, online registration windows, and tentative exam schedules. However due to different reasons, there are changes in exams scheduled for these major exams across the country. To keep you updated and provide you with the latest exam schedule for these exams, we have launched this page which will provide you with the latest exam and other schedules for these post exams.
The complete SSC Exam Date 2025 PDF can be accessed through the official portal or you can access the direct link in this article.

SSC Exam Date 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has already announced the tentative exam dates for all upcoming exams including SSC CGL, CHSL, JE, Sub-Inspector, and others, you will get here the complete overview of the SSC 2025 exam schedule as per latest updates here.

Name of Exam New Exam Date  Previous Exam Date
CHSL 4th week of October September 8–18, 2025
MTS & Havaldar December 2025 20 Sep – 24 Oct 2025

SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025

The Staff Selection Commission has officially released the exam date for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) exam which will be conducted in the 4th week of October 2025. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on September 8–18, 2025. It is expected that the SSC will announce soon the  exact dates for the same.

SSC MTS Exam Date 2025

SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2025 is a major recruitment drive launched by the Staff Selection Commission. A total of 8021 vacancies are to be filled for Group C non-gazetted, non-ministerial posts out of which 6810 are MTS vacancies and 1211 are Havaldar vacancies. Earlier the written exam in Computer Based mode was scheduled from 20 Sep – 24 Oct 2025. Now it is expected that the SSC MTS Exam 2025 will be held in December 2025 across the country.

 

  • Oct 14, 2025, 16:00 IST

    SSC MTS Exam Date 2025: Know the selection process for MTS Exam 2205?

    Under the selection process for the SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam, candidates will have to undergo different round including Computer Based Examination (CBE)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar)


  • Oct 14, 2025, 15:19 IST

    SSC MTS Exam Date 2025: What is the exam pattern for SSC MTS Exam 2025?

    The written exam for the post of MTS will consist of a Computer Based Examination (CBE) and for the post of Havaldar, the examination will consist of CBE and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST). 


  • Oct 14, 2025, 13:30 IST

    SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025: When will the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 be released?

    The Commission will release the hall ticket or SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 on its official website 2-3 days before the examination. Candidates will be able to download the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 after using their login credentials to the link on the official website. 

  • Oct 14, 2025, 13:20 IST

    SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025: Know the subjects for CHSL Exam PhaseI?

    The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam was earlier scheduled from 08.09.2025 to 18.09.2025 across the country. Below are the details of the subjects for CHSL Exam-

    • English Language (Basic Knowledge)
    • General Intelligence
    • Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)
    • General Awareness

  • Oct 14, 2025, 13:10 IST

    SSC Exam Date 2025 LIVE: When the MTS

     It is expected that the Staff Selection Commission will conduct the SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2025 exam in December 2025 across the country.  SSC will soon announce the  exact dates for the exam. 


  • Oct 14, 2025, 12:26 IST

    SSC Exam Date 2025 LIVE: When the SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025 is scheduled?

     It is expected that the Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) exam in the 4th week of October 2025 across the country.  SSC will announce soon the  exact dates for the same.

  • Oct 14, 2025, 12:09 IST

    SSC Exam Date 2025 LIVE: When the written exam for SI is scheduled?

    As per the annual SSC Exam Calendar, the written exam for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2025 will be conducted in November-December 2025.

