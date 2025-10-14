SSC Exam Date 2025 LIVE: CHSL, MTS, CPO, JE Exam Schedule Soon at ssc.gov.in - Check Admit Card Release Date and More

SSC Exam Date 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) used to conduct the different written examinations for various educational qualification groups. Candidates having different educational backgrounds including Matric, Senior Secondary, Graduate and others used to apply for the different exams including Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), MTS, JE, Stenographer, MTS, GD Constable, Selection Post, and Delhi Police SI in CAPF and others.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) officially released the annual exam calendar for the entire session which includes details like notification release dates, online registration windows, and tentative exam schedules. However due to different reasons, there are changes in exams scheduled for these major exams across the country. To keep you updated and provide you with the latest exam schedule for these exams, we have launched this page which will provide you with the latest exam and other schedules for these post exams.

The complete SSC Exam Date 2025 PDF can be accessed through the official portal or you can access the direct link in this article.

SSC Exam Date 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has already announced the tentative exam dates for all upcoming exams including SSC CGL, CHSL, JE, Sub-Inspector, and others, you will get here the complete overview of the SSC 2025 exam schedule as per latest updates here.

Name of Exam New Exam Date Previous Exam Date CHSL 4th week of October September 8–18, 2025 MTS & Havaldar December 2025 20 Sep – 24 Oct 2025

SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025

The Staff Selection Commission has officially released the exam date for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) exam which will be conducted in the 4th week of October 2025. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on September 8–18, 2025. It is expected that the SSC will announce soon the exact dates for the same.

SSC MTS Exam Date 2025

SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2025 is a major recruitment drive launched by the Staff Selection Commission. A total of 8021 vacancies are to be filled for Group C non-gazetted, non-ministerial posts out of which 6810 are MTS vacancies and 1211 are Havaldar vacancies. Earlier the written exam in Computer Based mode was scheduled from 20 Sep – 24 Oct 2025. Now it is expected that the SSC MTS Exam 2025 will be held in December 2025 across the country.