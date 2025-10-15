UPSSSC Technical Assistant Group C Result 2025 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Download Result PDF - Link Here

UPSSSC Technical Assistant Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the UPSSSC Technical Assistant Result 2025 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. The result pdf download link is available in online mode. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Technical Assistant posts can now check the result through the direct link provided below or visiting the official website of UPSSSC-https://upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Technical Assistant Result 2025 PDF Download

Candidates who have attempted the examination can now download the result available in online mode on the official website. The UPSSSC Technical Assistant Group C Result can be downloaded by clicking on the direct link below.