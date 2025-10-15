UPSSSC Technical Assistant Group C Result 2025 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Download Result PDF - Link Here

UPSSSC Technical Assistant Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the UPSSSC Technical Assistant Result 2025 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. The result pdf download link is available in online mode. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Technical Assistant posts can now check the result through the direct link provided below or visiting the official website of UPSSSC-https://upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC Technical Assistant Result 2025 PDF Download
Candidates who have attempted the examination can now download the result available in online mode on the official website. The UPSSSC Technical Assistant Group C Result can be downloaded by clicking on the direct link below.
|
UPSSSC Technical Assistant Result 2025
UPSSC Technical Assistant Result 2025: Overview
The UPSSSC Technical Assistant Result 2025 download link is now active on the official website.Candidates can check the table below for UPSSSC Result 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
UPSSSC Technical Assistant Group C Exam 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
|
Result Date
|
October 15, 2025
|
Credentials Required
|
Candidate Registration Number,Date of Birth, Gender
|
Official Website
|
upsssc.gov.in
How to download UPSSSC Technical Assistant Result 2025?
Candidates have to follow the steps given below to download their UPSSSC Technical Assistant Result 2025 exam:
- Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSSSC - http://www.upsssc.gov.in.
- Step 2: Click on the UPSSSC Result for Technical Assistant link given on the homepage
- Step 3: Enter the registration number and password and select 'Gender'
- Step 4: Get the result pdf in a new window
- Step 5: Download the result and take the print out for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation