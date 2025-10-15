SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Today
Focus
Quick Links

UPSSSC Technical Assistant Group C Result 2025 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Download Result PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Oct 15, 2025, 13:44 IST

UPSSSC Technical Assistant Group C Result 2025 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for the posts of Technical Assistant Grade 3 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Check the result pdf download link and other details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

UPSSSC Technical Assistant Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the UPSSSC Technical Assistant Result 2025 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. The result pdf download link is available in online mode. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Technical Assistant posts can now check the result through the direct link provided below or visiting the official website of UPSSSC-https://upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Technical Assistant Result 2025 PDF Download

Candidates who have attempted the examination can now download the result available in online mode on the official website. The UPSSSC Technical Assistant Group C Result can be downloaded by clicking on the direct link below.

UPSSSC Technical Assistant Result 2025

 Download Link 

UPSSC Technical Assistant Result 2025: Overview

The UPSSSC Technical Assistant Result 2025 download link is now active on the official website.Candidates can check the table below for UPSSSC Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Detail

Information

Exam Name

UPSSSC Technical Assistant Group C Exam 2025

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC)

Result Date

October 15, 2025

Credentials Required 

Candidate Registration Number,Date of Birth, Gender

Official Website

upsssc.gov.in

How to download UPSSSC Technical Assistant Result 2025?

Candidates have to follow the steps given below to download their UPSSSC Technical Assistant Result 2025 exam:

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSSSC - http://www.upsssc.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the UPSSSC Result for Technical Assistant link given on the homepage 
  • Step 3: Enter the registration number and password and select 'Gender'
  • Step 4: Get the result pdf in a new window 
  • Step 5: Download the result and take the print out for future reference. 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News