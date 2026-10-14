Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was an Indian aerospace scientist who served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. He was born and raised in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, and studied Physics and aerospace engineering. The birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam is observed as World Students' Day, which was declared by the United Nations Organisation in 2010. The "Missile Man of India" and "People's President of India" are the nicknames of the former President of India and Indian scientist Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. His association with India's Space and Missile Development Program gave him the identity of "Missile Man of India". Take this quiz on Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam to know more about him. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's death anniversary is observed every year on July 27. He passed away in 2015 while giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong, at the age of 83, after suffering from cardiac arrest.

Challenge your knowledge and take this quiz on Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam to explore more about the life and legacy of this extraordinary scientist and statesman. Q1. What is the full form of 'A. P. J.' in Dr Kalam's name? a) Avul Jakir Jalaluddin b) Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen c) Abdul Sakir Jainulabdeen d) Abdul Pasha Jakir Ans.: (b) Explanation: The full name of Dr Kalam is Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam. Q2. Dr Kalam was born in which state of India? a) Kerala b) Karnataka c) Tamil Nadu d) Andhra Pradesh Ans.: (c) Explanation: He was born in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. Q3. Before becoming the President, Dr Kalam was associated with two major scientific organisations. Which are they? a) BARC and ISRO b) DRDO and ISRO c) HAL and ISRO d) ISRO and IIT Ans.: (b) Explanation: Dr Kalam primarily worked at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Q4. What significant project was Dr Kalam the Project Director for at ISRO, leading to the launch of the Rohini satellite? a) PSLV b) GSLV Mk III c) SLV-III d) Chandrayaan-1 Ans.: (c) Explanation: He was the Project Director of India's first Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-III), which successfully launched the Rohini satellite into near-Earth orbit in July 1980. Q5. Dr Kalam played a pivotal role as the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister during which nuclear test series? a) Pokhran-I (Smiling Buddha) b) Pokhran-II (Operation Shakti) c) Operation Brasstacks d) Operation Vijay Ans.: (b) Explanation: He was the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister and the Secretary of the DRDO during the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998. Q6. Dr Kalam is widely known by the nickname "Missile Man of India". Which missile programme is this nickname primarily associated with?

a) Akash b) Trishul c) Agni and Prithvi d) BrahMos Ans.: (c) Explanation: He is widely known as the 'Missile Man of India' for his work on the development and operationalisation of the Agni and Prithvi missiles. Q7. Which book is the autobiography of Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam? a) India 2020 b) Ignited Minds c) Wings of Fire d) The Luminous Sparks Ans.: (c) Explanation: 'Wings of Fire' is the autobiography of Dr Kalam, co-written with Arun Tiwari. Q8. Dr Kalam was the ___ President of India. a) 9th b) 10th c) 11th d) 12th Ans.: (c) Explanation: He served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. Q9. In which year did Dr Kalam receive the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award? a) 1990 b) 1997 c) 2002 d) 2007 Ans.: (b) Explanation: He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1997 for his contributions to scientific research and the development of India's defence technology.

Q10. Dr Kalam studied aerospace engineering at which institution? a) Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore b) Indian Institute of Technology, Madras c) Madras Institute of Technology, Chennai d) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli Ans.: (c) Explanation: He completed his aerospace engineering degree from the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) in Chennai. Q11. The birth anniversary of Dr Kalam on October 15 is observed as: a) National Science Day b) World Students' Day c) National Youth Day d) World Environment Day Ans.: (b) Explanation: His birthday, October 15, was declared World Students' Day by the United Nations in 2010. Q12. What was the name of Dr Kalam's mother? a) Ashiamma Jainulabdeen b) Kalam Aysha c) Janaki Ammal d) Ashiamma Marakayar Ans.: (a) Explanation: His mother's name was Ashiamma.

Q13. Dr Kalam's first job after graduation was in which organisation? a) Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) b) Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) of DRDO c) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) d) Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) Ans.: (b) Explanation: After graduating, he joined the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as a scientist. Q14. Which university has been renamed after Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam? a) Visvesvaraya Technological University, Karnataka b) Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad c) Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala d) Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU), Lucknow Ans.: (d) Explanation: The Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU) in Lucknow was renamed A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU).

Q15. The "People's President of India" is another nickname of Dr Kalam. This is due to: a) His work for the people as a scientist. b) His simple lifestyle and accessibility to the public, especially students. c) His role in leading the space program. d) His long tenure in the presidential office. Ans.: (b) Explanation: He was known as the "People's President" for his connection with ordinary people, his simplicity, and his frequent interactions with students and youth. Q16. Dr Kalam collaborated with Dr V. S. Arunachalam on which book? a) The Luminous Sparks b) India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium c) Envisioning an Empowered Nation d) Scientific Indian Ans.: (c) Explanation: 'Envisioning an Empowered Nation' was co-authored by Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Dr V. S. Arunachalam. Q17. The low-cost coronary stent developed by Dr Kalam and Dr Soma Raju is known as:

a) Kalam-Raju Stent b) Chettinad Stent c) Dhanush Stent d) Rameswaram Stent Ans.: (a) Explanation: The 'Kalam-Raju Stent' was a low-cost coronary stent designed by Dr Kalam and Dr Soma Raju in 1998. Q18. Dr Kalam collapsed while delivering a lecture at which institution? a) IIT Madras b) IIM Ahmedabad c) IIM Shillong d) IISc Bangalore Ans.: (c) Explanation: He passed away on July 27, 2015, after suffering a cardiac arrest while giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong. Q19. Which former President of India did Dr Kalam succeed in the 2002 Presidential election? a) Shankar Dayal Sharma b) R. Venkataraman c) K. R. Narayanan d) Pratibha Patil Ans.: (c) Explanation: Dr Kalam succeeded K. R. Narayanan as the 11th President of India. Q20. What was Dr Kalam's father's profession? a) Fisherman

b) Farmer c) Boat owner and Imam d) Teacher Ans.: (c) Explanation: DDrKalam's father, Jainulabdeen, was a boat owner and an Imam of a local mosque. Q21. The Indian government honoured Dr Kalam with the Padma Vibhushan in which year? a) 1981 b) 1990 c) 1997 d) 2007 Ans.: (b) Explanation: He received the Padma Bhushan in 1981 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1990. Q22. What was the name of the project that Dr Kalam was initially involved in at DRDO, where he designed a miniature hovercraft? a) Project Devil b) Project Valiant c) Project Nandi d) Project Pushpak Ans.: (c) Explanation: His first notable work at DRDO was on the design and development of a miniature hovercraft, Project Nandi. Q23. Which book by Dr Kalam is a collection of his speeches and thoughts aimed at motivating students? a) Indomitable Spirit b) Turning Points

c) You Are Born to Blossom d) Ignited Minds Ans.: (d) Explanation: 'Ignited Minds: Unleashing the Power Within India' is a collection of his thoughts on empowering the nation's youth. Q24. The ___ missile development program was the brainchild of Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. a) Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP) b) Ballistic Missile Defence Programme (BMDP) c) Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) Programme d) Strategic Forces Command (SFC) Ans.: (a) Explanation: The Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP) was conceived and managed by Dr Kalam in the 1980s. Q25. Where is the 'Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam National Memorial' located? a) Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh b) Pei Karumbu, Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu c) Wheeler Island, Odisha d) New Delhi Ans.: (b) Explanation: The memorial was built by DRDO in its hometown, at Pei Karumbu in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.

Q26. Which musical instrument did Dr Kalam enjoy playing in his personal time? a) Flute b) Sitar c) Veena d) Tabla Ans.: (c) Explanation: Dr Kalam was a fond lover of music and played the Veena. Q27. The book My Journey: Transforming Dreams into Actions by Dr Kalam was published in which year? a) 2002 b) 2011 c) 2013 d) 2015 Ans.: (c) Explanation: My Journey: Transforming Dreams into Actions was published in 2013. Q28. Which Indian Prime Minister's Chief Scientific Adviser was Dr Kalam from 1992 to 1999? a) P. V. Narasimha Rao b) I. K. Gujral c) Atal Bihari Vajpayee d) All of the above Ans.: (d) Explanation: He served as the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister during the tenures of P. V. Narasimha Rao, H. D. Deve Gowda, I. K. Gujral, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Q29. What was the subject of the lecture Dr Kalam was delivering when he collapsed?

a) Sustainable Development b) Creating a Livable Planet Earth c) What Can I Give? d) The Future of Space Technology Ans.: (b) Explanation: He was delivering a lecture titled "Creating a Livable Planet Earth" at IIM Shillong. Q30. In which city did Dr Kalam obtain his degree in Physics? a) Madras b) Rameswaram c) Tiruchirappalli d) Thiruvananthapuram Ans.: (c) Explanation: He graduated in Physics from St Joseph's College, Tiruchirappalli. Q31. Which of the following is NOT an award received by Dr Kalam? a) Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration b) Hoover Medal c) Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize d) King Charles II Medal Ans.: (c) Explanation: The Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize is not listed among the major awards received by Dr Kalam, though he did receive the others. Q32. Which aerospace system did Dr Kalam and his team successfully develop to support India's nuclear missile program?

a) Prithvi Air Defence (PAD) b) Agni-V c) Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) d) BrahMos Ans.: (a) Explanation: Prithvi Air Defence (PAD) was part of the Ballistic Missile Defence Program, which he spearheaded. Q33. What was the title of the paper co-founded by Dr Kalam to provide content to the youth? a) India Vision b) Youth Buzz c) Billion Beats d) Knowledge Mission Ans.: (c) Explanation: Dr Kalam founded the e-paper 'Billion Beats' to reach out to the youth of the nation. Q34. Dr Kalam's full term as the President of India was from: a) 2001 to 2006 b) 2002 to 2007 c) 2003 to 2008 d) 2000 to 2005 Ans.: (b) Explanation: He held office from July 25, 2002, to July 25, 2007. Q35. The Presidential election of 2002 saw Dr Kalam defeat whom as the opposing candidate? a) K. R. Narayanan b) Lakshmi Sahgal c) Bhairon Singh Shekhawat

d) Krishan Kant Ans.: (b) Explanation: He defeated Captain Lakshmi Sahgal, the candidate of the Left parties. Q36. Dr Kalam's primary school was in which town? a) Rameswaram b) Dhanushkodi c) Ramanathapuram d) Madurai Ans.: (a) Explanation: He attended school in Rameswaram before moving on to higher education. Q37. Which of the following books is co-authored by Dr Kalam and Y.S. Rajan? a) Turning Points b) Envisioning an Empowered Nation c) India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium d) The Luminous Sparks Ans.: (c) Explanation: India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium was co-authored by Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Y.S. Rajan. Q38. What was the initial ambition of Dr Kalam before he became a scientist? a) Doctor b) Civil Servant c) Fighter Pilot d) Professor Ans.: (c) Explanation: He narrowly missed his dream of becoming a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force.

Q39. What type of engine did Dr Kalam design for his senior class project in aerospace engineering? a) Jet Engine b) Piston Engine c) Hovercraft d) Fighter Aircraft Ans.: (d) Explanation: For his senior class project, he was tasked with designing a low-level attack aircraft, which he completed. Q40. Dr Kalam was the … scientist to become the President of India. a) First b) Second c) Third d) Fourth Ans.: (a) Explanation: He was the first scientist to occupy the post of President of India. Q41. Which of these is a book of poems written by Dr Kalam? a) The Luminous Sparks b) Spirit of India c) Mission India d) Target 3 Billion Ans.: (a) Explanation: The Luminous Sparks: A Biography in Verse and Colours is a book of his poems. Q42. The Wheeler Island, which was renamed after Dr Kalam, is located off the coast of which Indian state?

a) West Bengal b) Andhra Pradesh c) Odisha d) Tamil Nadu Ans.: (c) Explanation: The island, which is a missile testing facility, is located off the coast of Odisha. Q43. Which institute has a research fellowship in his honour that the DRDO established? a) DRDO-Abdul Kalam Research Fellowship b) DRDO-Kalam Defence Technology Research c) DRDO-Kalam Research Centre d) DRDO-Kalam Science & Technology Centre Ans.: (b) Explanation: The DRDO established the 'DRDO-Kalam Defence Technology Research' fellowship for scientists. Q44. What was the name of Dr Kalam's project team responsible for the development of ballistic missiles? a) Team Agni b) Project Devil & Project Valiant c) Project Prithvi d) Team Shakti Ans.: (b) Explanation: Project Devil and Project Valiant were two early projects initiated by Kalam for the development of ballistic missiles.

Q45. The quote "Dream, Dream, Dream. Dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action" Is associated with which book by Dr Kalam? a) Wings of Fire b) Ignited Minds c) Indomitable Spirit d) You Are Born to Blossom Ans.: (b) Explanation: This famous quote is from his book Ignited Minds. Q46. Dr Kalam passed away in the year: a) 2012 b) 2014 c) 2015 d) 2016 Ans.: (c) Explanation: He died on July 27, 2015. Q47. Dr Kalam's contribution was also significant in developing which medical device, along with Dr Soma Raju? a) Low-cost ventilator b) Low-cost coronary stent c) Low-cost pacemaker d) Low-cost dialysis machine Ans.: (a) Explanation: Besides the stent, they also developed a rugged tablet computer for health care in rural areas and worked on a low-cost ventilator. However, the low-cost coronary stent is his most famous medical device contribution.

Q48. Which President preceded Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam? a) Shankar Dayal Sharma b) Giani Zail Singh c) R. Venkataraman d) K. R. Narayanan Ans.: (d) Explanation: K. R. Narayanan served as the 10th President of India (1997-2002) before Dr Kalam. Q49. The title of Dr Kalam's book that focuses on his Presidential experiences is: a) Spirit of India b) Turning Points c) My Presidential Years d) Mission India Ans.: (b) Explanation: Turning Points: A Journey Through Challenges chronicles his presidential years. Q50. Dr Kalam's birthplace, Rameswaram, is an island town in the state of Tamil Nadu. It is located on which island? a) Krusadai Island b) Sriharikota Island c) Pamban Island d) Kattupalli Island Ans.: (c) Explanation: Rameswaram is situated on Pamban Island. Q51. Dr Kalam received the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, in which year?

a) 1981 b) 1990 c) 1997 d) 2007 Ans.: (a) Explanation: He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1981. Q52. The term "PURA" (Providing Urban Amenities in Rural Areas) was advocated by Dr Kalam as a strategy for national development. This was part of which vision document? a) Vision 2020 b) Rural Development Plan c) National Knowledge Mission d) Make in India Ans.: (a) Explanation: PURA was a key strategy outlined in India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium. Q53. Dr Kalam's mentor, who guided him during his initial years in space research, was: a) Satish Dhawan b) Homi Bhabha c) Vikram Sarabhai d) C. V. Raman Ans.: (c) Explanation: Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space programme, was a key mentor to Dr Kalam. Q54. Which of the following is an award given to Dr Kalam by the Royal Society, UK? a) Albert Einstein Medal

b) King Charles II Medal c) Royal Gold Medal d) Faraday Medal Ans.: (b) Explanation: He was an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh and received the King Charles II Medal in 2007. Q55. Dr Kalam's vision for India was to transform it into a developed nation by the year: a) 2015 b) 2020 c) 2025 d) 2030 Ans.: (b) Explanation: His vision was captured in his book India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium. Q56. What was the name of the paper that Dr Kalam started during his tenure as President to inspire the youth? a) India Now b) Billion Beats c) Youth Power d) The National Mission Ans.: (b) Explanation: He co-founded the e-paper 'Billion Beats' to connect with and inspire the youth. Q57. Dr Kalam completed his studies in Physics from which college? a) Loyola College, Chennai b) Presidency College, Chennai

c) St. Joseph's College, Tiruchirappalli d) IIT Kanpur Ans.: (c) Explanation: He graduated in Physics from St. Joseph's College in 1954. Q58. What was the primary cause of Dr Kalam's death? a) Stroke b) Cardiac Arrest c) Road Accident d) Multi-organ Failure Ans.: (b) Explanation: He died due to a cardiac arrest on July 27, 2015. Q59. The book Mission India: A Vision for Indian Youth was co-authored by Dr Kalam with: a) Y. S. Rajan b) Arun Tiwari c) A. Sivathanu Pillai d) K. V. Kishore Ans.: (c) Explanation: The book Mission India was co-authored by Dr Kalam and A. Sivathanu Pillai. Q60. Dr Kalam was the President of India to be honoured with the Bharat Ratna before assuming the presidency. a) First b) Second c) Third d) Fourth Ans.: (c) Explanation: He was the third President to receive the award before his presidency, after Dr S. Radhakrishnan and Dr Zakir Husain.

Q61. Dr Kalam initiated the development of which indigenous missile system to counter the threat of enemy missiles? a) Trishul b) Nag c) Akash d) Ballistic Missile Defence Program (BMDP) Ans.: (d) Explanation: He spearheaded the development of India's indigenous Ballistic Missile Defence Program (BMDP). Q62. The Prime Minister inaugurated the memorial of Dr Kalam in Rameswaram in which year? a) 2015 b) 2016 c) 2017 d) 2018 Ans.: (c) Explanation: The Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam National Memorial was inaugurated in July 2017. Q63. Dr Kalam served as Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) during the years: a) 1980–1990 b) 1992–1999 c) 2000–2002 d) 1985–1995 Ans.: (b) Explanation: He was the Secretary of DRDO from July 1992 to December 1999. Q64. What was the title of Dr Kalam's last book, released posthumously?

a) Reignited: Scientific Pathways to a Brighter Future b) The Life Tree c) Advantage India: From Challenge to Opportunity d) Transcendence: My Spiritual Experiences with Pramukh Swamiji Ans.: (d) Explanation: Transcendence: My Spiritual Experiences with Pramukh Swamiji was the last book released after his death. Q65. Dr Kalam's family belonged to the ____ community in Rameswaram. a) Hindu b) Christian c) Muslim Marakayar d) Jain Ans.: (c) Explanation: His family was a Tamil Muslim family of the Marakayar community. Q66. The United Nations declared Dr Kalam's birth anniversary as World Students' Day in which year? a) 2007 b) 2009 c) 2010 d) 2015 Ans.: (c) Explanation: The UN officially recognised his birthday, October 15, as World Students' Day in 2010. Q67. What was the name of the project at DRDO that aimed to develop a series of surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles?

a) Project Valiant b) Project Devil c) IGMDP d) SLV-III Ans.: (c) Explanation: The Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP) covered five missile systems: Prithvi, Agni, Trishul, Nag, and Akash. Q68. Dr Kalam was the first President of India to visit which high-altitude military post? a) Kargil b) Siachen Glacier c) Nathu La Pass d) Tawang Ans.: (b) Explanation: He was the first Indian President to visit the Siachen Glacier in 2004. Q69. The book You Are Born to Blossom: Take My Journey Beyond was co-authored by Dr Kalam with: a) Arun Tiwari b) Y. S. Rajan c) A. Sivathanu Pillai d) R. K. Prasad Ans.: (d) Explanation: You Are Born to Blossom was co-authored by Dr Kalam and R. K. Prasad. Q70. Dr Kalam served as a professor at which university after his presidential term? a) Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

b) Anna University, Chennai c) University of Delhi d) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Ans.: (b) Explanation: After demitting office in 2007, he became a visiting professor at several universities, including Anna University. Q71. Which quote by Dr Kalam is often used to inspire students to aim high? a) "The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom." b) "Confidence and hard work are the best medicine to kill the disease called failure." c) "A life is a search for eternal knowledge." d) "All of the above." Ans.: (d) Explanation: All three are popular inspiring quotes attributed to Dr Kalam. Q72. Dr Kalam's full name, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen, reflects which cultural roots? a) Hindi-Sanskrit b) Arabic-Tamil c) Telugu-Kannada d) Malayalam-Sanskrit Ans.: (b) Explanation: The name is rooted in Arabic and Tamil cultural traditions.

Q73. Dr Kalam was the first President to use which social media platform extensively to interact with the youth? a) Facebook b) Twitter c) YouTube d) Blog/E-paper (Billion Beats) Ans.: (d) Explanation: While he was active on later platforms, his dedicated effort to reach out through his personal website and the e-paper 'Billion Beats'. Q74. Which popular science book for children did Dr Kalam co-author with Srijan Pal Singh? a) My Life b) The Scientific Indian c) Target 3 Billion d) Spirit of India Ans.: (c) Explanation: Target 3 Billion was co-authored by Dr Kalam and Srijan Pal Singh, focusing on development in rural areas. Q75. Dr Kalam was nominated for the first time for the President's post by which political alliance? a) United Progressive Alliance (UPA) b) National Democratic Alliance (NDA) c) Third Front

d) Communist Party of India (CPI) Ans.: (b) Explanation: He was nominated by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Q76. Which of the following is an award given to Dr Kalam by the United States? a) International von Kármán Wings Award b) Albert Einstein World Award of Science c) Hoover Medal d) Both a and c Ans.: (d) Explanation: He received the International von Kármán Wings Award in 2009 and the Hoover Medal in 2009. Q77. The term "E-governance" was a key theme in Dr Kalam's book: a) Governing the Ungovernable b) The Scientific Indian c) Transcendence d) India 2020 Ans.: (d) Explanation: E-governance was outlined as a key component for national development in India 2020. Q78. What was the name of the primary school where Dr Kalam received his early education?

a) St. Joseph's Higher Secondary School b) Schwartz Higher Secondary School c) Raja High School d) St. Mary's School Ans.: (b) Explanation: He attended the Schwartz Higher Secondary School in Ramanathapuram. Q79. Which former US President praised Dr Kalam as an outstanding scientist and statesman? a) Bill Clinton b) George W. Bush c) Barack Obama d) Donald Trump Ans.: (c) Explanation: Barack Obama paid tribute to him as a great scientist and statesman. Q80. Dr Kalam was the ___ President of India to earn a bachelor's degree. a) First b) Second c) Third d) Fourth Ans.: (a) Explanation: He was the first bachelor to occupy the post of President of India. Q81. The book The Luminous Sparks contains Dr Kalam's poems and: a) Scientific research papers b) Biographical anecdotes c) Quotations from his speeches d) Philosophical essays

Ans.: (b) Explanation: It includes a collection of his poems and personal biographical anecdotes. Q82. Which of the following is a quote that reflects Dr Kalam's message about self-reliance in technology? a) "We should not give up, and we should not allow the problem to defeat us." b) "Creative mind is the ultimate weapon." c) "Unless India stands up to the world, no one will respect us." d) "All of the above." Ans.: (c) Explanation: This quote strongly reflects his emphasis on national strength and technological self-reliance. Q83. Dr Kalam's parents ran what type of business to support the family? a) Newspaper distribution b) Grocery store c) Boat/ferry service d) Fishing business Ans.: (c) Explanation: His father was a boat owner and ran a ferry service. Q84. The phrase "What Can I Give?" is associated with Dr Kalam's:

a) An early project at DRDO b) A foundation he started c) A key message to the youth d) His philosophy on governance Ans.: (c) Explanation: "What Can I Give?" was a moral theme and a key message he often conveyed to the nation's youth. Q85. Dr Kalam served as an Honorary Fellow of which prestigious scientific society in the UK? a) Royal Society b) Royal Society of Edinburgh c) Royal Academy of Engineering d) Institute of Physics Ans.: (b) Explanation: He was an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh. Q86. Dr Kalam received the ___ in 1981. a) Padma Vibhushan b) Padma Bhushan c) Bharat Ratna d) Padma Shri Ans.: (b) Explanation: He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1981. Q87. The term "Knowledge Society" was frequently used by Dr Kalam to describe: a) India's IT sector growth b) The future role of teachers

c) India's vision for 2020 d) The role of the Internet Ans.: (c) Explanation: He envisioned India as a developed nation and a Knowledge Society by 2020. Q88. Dr Kalam's death anniversary is observed on: a) October 15 b) July 27 c) August 15 d) July 17 Ans.: (b) Explanation: He passed away on July 27, 2015. Q89. Which book by Dr Kalam focuses on a dialogue with Pramukh Swami Maharaj? a) Ignited Minds b) Transcendence: My Spiritual Experiences with Pramukh Swamiji c) Spirit of India d) The Family and the Nation Ans.: (b) Explanation: The book details his spiritual experiences and dialogue with Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Q90. Dr Kalam had narrowly missed becoming a fighter pilot due to ranking ___ in the qualifiers for the Indian Air Force. a) Eighth b) Ninth c) Tenth d) Seventh Ans.: (b) Explanation: He was ranked ninth, and only eight positions were available.

Q91. Dr Kalam was the Chief Project Coordinator for the first Indian indigenous strategic missile, which was: a) Agni b) Prithvi c) Akash d) Nag Ans.: (b) Explanation: He was the Chief Project Coordinator for the first indigenous surface-to-surface missile, Prithvi. Q92. The "Technology Vision 2020" document that Dr Kalam was instrumental in creating was for which body? a) ISRO b) DRDO c) TIFAC (Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council) d) Prime Minister's Office Ans.: (c) Explanation: He was deeply involved with TIFAC in drafting the Technology Vision 2020. Q93. The ___ in space technology was a key achievement of Dr Kalam at ISRO. a) Development of a cryogenic engine b) Development of India's first satellite launch vehicle (SLV-III) c) Successful launch of Chandrayaan-1 d) Development of the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan)

Ans.: (b) Explanation: He was the Project Director for the SLV-III, a significant milestone in Indian space technology. Q94. Dr Kalam's work in missile technology was instrumental during the tenure of which Prime Minister when India achieved a major milestone in missile testing? a) Indira Gandhi b) Rajiv Gandhi c) Atal Bihari Vajpayee d) Manmohan Singh Ans.: (c) Explanation: The Pokhran-II tests, in which he played a pivotal role, occurred during the tenure of PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Q95. The book "Indomitable Spirit" is a collection of: a) Scientific research papers b) Biographical essays c) Speeches and essays d) Philosophical musings Ans.: (c) Explanation: Indomitable Spirit is a collection of Dr Kalam's speeches and essays on his thoughts for the nation. Q96. Dr Kalam received his doctoral degree in science from which university in 1995?

a) University of Madras b) Jadavpur University c) Aligarh Muslim University d) Banaras Hindu University Ans.: (b) Explanation: Jadavpur University awarded him a D.Sc. (Honoris Causa) in 1995. Q97. Dr Kalam's philosophy on education emphasised the importance of: a) Rote learning and discipline b) Research and innovation c) Practical skills over theoretical knowledge d) Humanities over science Ans.: (b) Explanation: He constantly emphasised the need for creativity, innovation, and research in the education system. Q98. The __ was a tablet computer developed by Dr Kalam and Dr Soma Raju for rural healthcare. a) Kalam-Raju Tablet b) Rural Health Tab c) Village Computer d) Medical Access Device Ans.: (a) Explanation: The 'Kalam-Raju Tablet' was a rugged, low-cost tablet computer designed to support rural healthcare.

Q99. Dr Kalam was one of the scientists who was instrumental in the 'Smiling Buddha' nuclear test, which occurred in: a) 1974 b) 1998 c) 1971 d) 1980 Ans.: (a) Explanation: While his primary role was in Pokhran-II (1998), he was present and actively involved in the technical preparations for the first nuclear test, Pokhran-I ('Smiling Buddha'), in 1974. Q100. Dr Kalam's father, Jainulabdeen Marakayar, was a close friend of a prominent Hindu priest in Rameswaram, symbolising: a) Political Unity b) Religious Harmony c) Economic Cooperation d) Social Stratification Ans.: (b) Explanation: This friendship is often cited as an example of religious harmony and cultural coexistence in his early life. Q101. Which organisation did Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam join before his transfer to ISRO in 1969? a) Indian Institute of Science (IISc)

b) Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) c) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) d) Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Ans.: (b) Explanation: Dr. Kalam began his scientific career at DRDO before moving to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 1969. Q102. Who appointed Dr. Kalam as the Project Director of the Satellite Launch Vehicle-3 (SLV-III) project in 1973? a) Vikram Sarabhai b) Satish Dhawan c) Homi Bhabha d) Raja Ramanna Ans.: (b) Explanation: Dr. Satish Dhawan appointed Dr. Kalam as Project Director in 1973. Kalam later led the team responsible for India's first successful indigenous satellite launch vehicle mission. Q103. Which two organisations were named in Dr. Kalam's account as partners in the design and development of the Light Combat Aircraft? a) ISRO and BARC b) Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

c) DRDO and the Election Commission of India d) BARC and the Indian Institute of Science Ans.: (b) Explanation: Dr. Kalam's official address identifies the Aeronautical Development Agency and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited as partners in the development of the Light Combat Aircraft. Q104. Which book listed on the official President of India website was co-authored by Dr. Kalam and R. Narasimha? a) Developments in Fluid Mechanics and Space Technology b) Ignited Minds c) My Journey d) The Life Tree Ans.: (a) Explanation: The official presidential website lists Developments in Fluid Mechanics and Space Technology as a work by R. Narasimha and A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. Q105. How many honorary doctorates had Dr. Kalam received from universities and institutions including India & all over the world? a) 30 b) 38 c) 40