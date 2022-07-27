Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was an Indian aerospace scientist who served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. He was born and raised in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, and studied Physics and aerospace engineering.

The birth anniversary of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam is observed as World Students' Day which was declared by the United Nations Organisation in 2010.

The “Missile Man of India” and “People's President of India” are the nicknames of the former President of India and Indian scientist Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. His association with India's Space and Missile Development Program gave him the identity of "Missile Man of India". Take this quiz on Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam to know more about him.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary is observed every year on July 27. He passed away in 2015 while giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong at the age of 83 after suffering from cardiac arrest.

1. What is the full name of Dr. Abdul Kalam?

(a) Avul Jakir Jalaluddin Kalam

(b) Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam

(c) Abdul Sakir Jainulabdeen Kalam

(d) None of the above

Answer: b

Explanation: The full name of Dr. Abdul Kalam was Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam.

2. When was Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam born?

(a) 15 October 1931

(b) 2 September 1929

(c) 15 August 1923

(d) 29 February 1936

Answer: a

Explanation: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam was born in Dhanushkodi, Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, India on 15 October 1931. He was born in a Muslim Family.

READ| Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam – The Missile Man of India

3. Which island is named after Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam?

(a) Wheeler Island, Odisha

(b) Landfall Island

(c) Bhavani Island

(d) Sriharikota

Answer: a

Explanation: Wheeler Island, located in Odisha, is currently known as Dr. Abdul Kalam Island. The island is located off the coast of Odisha, approximately 150 kilometers east of the state capital Bhubaneshwar.

4. Which of the following book is not written by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam?

(a) Failure to Success: Legendary Lives

(b) You Are Born to Blossom

(c) Ignited Minds

(d) A House for Mr. Biswas‎

Answer:d

Explanation: A House for Mr. Biswas was written by V. S. Naipaul in 1961. The rest of the books mentioned above were written by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

5. Which of the following statement is NOT correct about Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam?

(a) Dr. Abdul Kalam received the Bharat Ratna in 2007

(b) Dr. Abdul Kalam died on 17 July 2015 (aged 83) in Assam, India

(c) India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium was written in 1998.

(d) Kalam worked at the Defence Research and Development Organisation

Answer: b

Explanation: Dr. Abdul Kalam died on 27 July 2015 (aged 83) in Shillong, Meghalaya, India while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong. Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam collapsed and died due to cardiac arrest.

6. Which of the following award is not given to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam?

(a) Padma Bhushan

(b) Padma Vibhushan

(c) Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar

(d) Bharat Ratna

Answer:c

Explanation: Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar award is not given to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. Kalam received Bharat Ratna (1997), Padma Vibhushan (1990), and Padma Bhushan (1981).

7. Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam was the ......President of India.

(a) 9th

(b) 10th

(c) 11th

(d) 12th

Answer: c

Explanation: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam was the 11th President of India. He remained in the office from 25 July 2002 to 25 July 2007.

8. Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in the Presidential election in 2002 succeeded:

(a) K. R. Narayanan

(b) Lakshmi Sahgal

(c) Krishan Kant

(d) Bhairon Singh Shekhawat

Answer: b

Explanation: Abdul Kalam defeated Lakshmi Sahgal in the Presidential election held in 2002. He won the 2002 Presidential election with an electoral vote of 922,884 while Lakshmi Sahgal got just 107,366 votes.

9. What is the birthplace of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam?

(a) Kanyakumari

(b) Ramanathapuram

(c) Rameshwaram

(d) Madurai

Answer: c

Explanation: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.

10. Where is 'Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam National Memorial'?

(a) Pei Karumbu

(b) Krusadai Island

(c) Kattupalli Island

(d) Quibble Island

Answer: a

Explanation: The Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam National Memorial was built in memory of Kalam by the DRDO in Pei Karumbu, in the island town of Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2017.

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary 2022: Motivational Quotes and facts about the Missile Man of India