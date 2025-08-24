Union Bank Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025: Online Applications for 250 Vacancies Close on August 25

The Union Bank of India will close the online registration for Wealth Manager under the Specialist Officer cadre tomorrow, August 25. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications at unionbankofindia.co.in. The deadline for printing application form is September 9.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 250 vacancies. Applicants holding bachelor’s degree are eligible to apply. Selection will be done based on candidates' performance in online exam, group discussion and interview.

Union Bank of India Wealth Manager Apply Online 2025 Link

Union Bank of India has activated the Union Bank Wealth Manager Apply Online 2025 link on its official website along with the detailed notification. Candidates must carefully check the eligibility criteria before submitting the application form, as incomplete or ineligible applications will not be accepted. The direct link to apply online is provided below.