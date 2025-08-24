Union Bank Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025: Online Applications for 250 Vacancies Close on August 25

The Union Bank of India will close the online registration for Wealth Manager under the Specialist Officer cadre tomorrow, August 25. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications at unionbankofindia.co.in. The deadline for printing application form is September 9.
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 250 vacancies. Applicants holding bachelor’s degree are eligible to apply. Selection will be done based on candidates' performance in online exam, group discussion and interview.
Union Bank of India Wealth Manager Apply Online 2025 Link
Union Bank of India has activated the Union Bank Wealth Manager Apply Online 2025 link on its official website along with the detailed notification. Candidates must carefully check the eligibility criteria before submitting the application form, as incomplete or ineligible applications will not be accepted. The direct link to apply online is provided below.
|
Union Bank of India Wealth Manager Apply Online 2025 Link
Union Bank Wealth Manager Vacancy 2025
Union Bank is recruiting 250 Wealth Managers under the Specialist Officer (SO) cadre. Check the category-wise vacancies breakdown in the table below.
|
Category
|
Number of Vacancies
|
SC
|
37
|
ST
|
18
|
OBC
|
67
|
EWS
|
25
|
UR (General)
|
103
|
Total
|
250
How to Apply Online for Union Bank Recruitment 2025
Here’s a step-by-step process to submit your applications before Union Bank Last Date
-
Visit the official website at unionbankofindia.co.in or click on the direct apply online link provided in the article.
-
Go to the Recruitment Section and select the Wealth Manager application link.
-
Register using your valid email ID and mobile number.
-
Once done, login to your account.
-
Fill in the required details, upload documents, and pay the application fee.
-
Submit the application form and download a copy for future reference.
Union Bank Wealth Manager Application Fee
-
SC / ST / PwBD Candidates: Rs 177
-
All Other Categories (UR / OBC / EWS): Rs 1180
Union Bank of India Wealth Manager Selection Process
The selection will be based on three stages. Candidates need to clear all stages to get recruited for Wealth Officer post.
-
Written Examination
-
Group Discussion
-
Personal Interview
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation