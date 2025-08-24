IBPS PO Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection will release IBPS PO cut off 2025 along with the result in online mode. The cut off marks the equivalent marks that candidates need to secure to proceed to the subsequent stage. The IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off will be released after the conclusion of the exam. Candidates who appeared for the Prelims exam, took place on August 23 and 24, will be able to check the category-wise cut off on the official website, ibps.in. They are also advised to check the IBPS PO Expected Cut Off to gauge their chances of passing the exam.

IBPS PO Expected Cut Off 2025 are determined based on test-takers' feedback, number of applicants and total available vacancies. Scroll on to learn the category-wise IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off for male and female candidates.