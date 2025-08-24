IBPS PO Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection will release IBPS PO cut off 2025 along with the result in online mode. The cut off marks the equivalent marks that candidates need to secure to proceed to the subsequent stage. The IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off will be released after the conclusion of the exam. Candidates who appeared for the Prelims exam, took place on August 23 and 24, will be able to check the category-wise cut off on the official website, ibps.in. They are also advised to check the IBPS PO Expected Cut Off to gauge their chances of passing the exam.
IBPS PO Expected Cut Off 2025 are determined based on test-takers' feedback, number of applicants and total available vacancies. Scroll on to learn the category-wise IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off for male and female candidates.
IBPS PO Expected Cut Off 2025
IBPS PO Pre Cut Off marks have not yet been announced by the officials. In the meantime, you can check the expected cut off marks to know your qualifying chances and prepare for Mains exam accordingly. Based on IBPS PO Exam Analysis and previous year cut off trends, we estimate the IBPS PO expected cut off to range between 48 and 12.5, depending on the category. Check out the category-wise IBPS PO Prelims expected cut off in the table below. It is important to note that these are tentative marks and the actual cut-off may differ.
IBPS PO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025
IBPS releases IBPS PO cut off in a PDF format, detailing the minimum qualifying marks for each category and participating bank. Candidates who secure more than or equal to the required marks will be eligible to appear for Mains.
Category
Cut Off Marks (Out of 100)
General
46-48
EWS
46-48
OBC-NCL
46- 48
SC
45.5-47.5
ST
37-40
HI
14-16
OC
32-35
VI
12.5-15
ID
12-14.5
How to Download IBPS PO Cut Off PDF?
-
Visit the official IBPS portal – ibps.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the “CRP PO/MT”.
-
Select the link for IBPS PO Cut Off Marks under the relevant notification.
-
The PDF containing category-wise and state-wise cut-off will appear on the screen.
-
Download and save the file for future reference.
Factors Affecting IBPS PO Pre Cut Off
The IBPS PO Prelims cut off is determined after evaluating multiple factors. Some of the major elements that influence it include:
-
Number of Vacancies: Fewer vacancies usually result in higher cut off marks.
-
Difficulty Level of Exam: A tough paper can lower the cut off, while an easier one raises it.
-
Total Number of Applicants: Higher competition results in high cut off marks.
-
Normalization of Scores: Marks are normalized to ensure fairness across different exam shifts.
