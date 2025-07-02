IBPS PO Salary: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released 5208 vacancies for the recruitment of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT) posts in the Participating Public Sector Banks. It is an excellent opportunity for graduates seeking a rewarding career with job security and long-term benefits in the banking industry. Successful candidates will receive basic pay of Rs 48480 per month plus applicable perks and allowances as per the rules of the Participating Bank. Candidates intending to apply for CRP-PO/MT-XV are advised to check the job requirements to understand the responsibilities associated with the Probationary Officer post and identify whether it aligns with their qualifications and career goals. Further details about the IBPS PO salary per month, along with allowances, job profile, and other crucial information discussed on this page.

IBPS PO Salary Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT) is a highly respected designation in the field of banking. Candidates are required to clear the prelims, mains, and interview rounds in order to get appointed for the post. The monthly salary for this role comprises basic pay as well as several perks, allowances, and financial benefits. Additionally, it offers ample opportunities for career advancement. The IBPS PO salary structure falls within the pay scale of Rs 48480-2000/7-62480-2340/2-67160-2680/7-85920. Read on to learn more about the monthly salary of the IBPS Probationary Officer and other details.

Constituents Amount Basic Pay Rs 48480 Dearness Allowance Rs 1000 (approx) Special Allowance Basic Rs 1200 (approx) Special Allowance DA Rs 2700 (approx) Learning Allowance Rs 850 (approx) Learning Allowance DA Rs 180 (approx) House Rent Allowance Rs 4848 CCA/LOC A Rs 2300 (approx) Contributory Pension-Employer Rs 8000 (approx) Gross salary Rs 9000 (approx) Deductions Rs 14000 (approx) Net Salary Rs 76000- Rs 77000 (approx) IBPS PO In Hand Salary The basic pay of the IBPS Probationary Officer will be Rs 48480 with regular increments. It is governed by the pay scale of Rs 48480-2000/7-62480-2340/2-67160-2680/7-85920. This implies that the initial basic pay will be Rs 48,480, and it will be increased by Rs 2,000 annually for the next 7 years, reaching Rs 62,480. Thereafter, there shall be an increment of Rs 2,340 for the next 2 years, raising the basic pay to Rs 67,160. After that, an increment of Rs 2680 for the following 7 years will take the basic pay to a maximum of Rs 85,920. In addition to the basic pay, officers will also receive various perks and allowances in their salary package. So, the IBPS PO salary in hand is expected to range between Rs 76000- Rs 77000, approximately.

After 5 years, the basic IBPS PO salary will be Rs. 62480, as there shall be increments of Rs. 2000 every year in the initial basic pay. Employees will also be entitled to various allowances like DA, HRA, and other benefits. So, the IBPS PO salary after 5 years is expected to be around Rs 80,000-Rs 85000 per month, approximately. What is the IBPS PO Fresher Salary Per Month? The IBPS PO Fresher salary per month includes basic pay of Rs 48480 plus admissible allowances. Deductions like PF, tax, etc, shall also be subtracted from this sum to arrive at the in hand salary. The starting IBPS PO monthly salary is expected to range between Rs 76,000 to Rs 77,000 for freshers. IBPS PO Salary Per Month The IBPS PO salary per month combines basic pay and allowances and then subtracts the total amount from the applicable deductions. These deductions include components like professional tax, contribution to pension-employee & employer, etc. The amount of these deductions is typically around Rs 14,000+. So, the IBPS PO monthly salary is somewhere between Rs 76000 to Rs 77,000, approximately.

IBPS PO Salary Slip Probationary Officers of the public bank receive their salary slips every month. It is a crucial document to track their monthly income and deductions. It provides valuable information about your basic pay, allowances (DA/HRA/LA/SA/CCA, etc), deductions (Pension, Professional tax, etc), gross salary, total deductions, net salary, and various other details. This documents can be used for loan applications, proof of income, and other professional purposes. IBPS PO Salary: Perks & Allowances The selected candidates are entitled to various perks, perquisites, and allowances along with basic pay as per the rules of the Participating Bank in force from time to time. These attractive allowances enhance the overall in-hand salary, making the role more rewarding. The list of perks and allowances included in the IBPS PO salary is as follows:

House Rent Allowance, etc IBPS PO Job Profile One of the most esteemed roles in banking is that of a Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT). Their primary responsibility is to ensure the smooth functioning of the bank. Here are the roles and responsibilities included in the IBPS PO Job Profile: To resolve all the issues and queries of the customer. To ensure smooth operations and functioning of the branch.

To handle customer-related transactions, such as processing loan applications.

To resolve customer complaints and maintain positive public relations.

To perform all the tasks allocated by the seniors.

To promote the products and services of the bank. IBPS PO Career Growth & Promotion There are various career advancement opportunities for the candidates appointed as Probationary Officers in a public bank. Based on their work performance, years of service, qualifications, and other eligibility, they will receive promotion to high-level posts. The promotion hierarchy of an IBPS PO is as follows: