IBPS PO 2025 Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) concluded both shifts 1 & 2 of the IBPS PO 2025 exam today. This national-level recruitment exam is being held to fill 5,208 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officer. The IBPS PO prelims exam is scheduled for four shifts on August 23 and 24, 2025. The shift timings of IBPS PO are Shift 1 – 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Shift 2 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, Shift 3 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and Shift 4 from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM. We will provide the detailed IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis after every shift concludes.

Going through the IBPS PO 2025 analysis acquaints candidates with the section-wise difficulty level, good attempts and questions asked. Besides, it also helps them in predicting expected cut off marks.

IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2025

The IBPS PO Prelims exam comprises three sections: Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. A total of 100 questions are asked for 100 marks, with an exam duration of one hour. As per the feedback from candidates, the overall difficulty level of Shift 1 was moderate, and the good attempts ranged between 65 to 71.

Subjects Difficulty Level Good Attempts English Language Moderate 20-22 Quantitative Aptitude Moderate 21-23 Reasoning Ability Moderate 24-26 Overall Moderate 65-71

IBPS PO Difficulty Level

The Shift 2 of IBPS PO exam on 23rd August 2025 concluded at 12:30 pm. Candidates found the overall difficulty level of Shift 1 as moderate, while Shift 2 was rated easy to moderate. The detailed IBPS PO difficulty level has been shared here.

Section Difficulty Level (Shift 1) Difficulty Level (Shift 2) English Language Moderate Easy to Moderate Quantitative Aptitude Moderate Moderate Reasoning Ability Moderate Moderate Overall Moderate Moderate

IBPS PO Exam Time

Check the reporting time of IBPS PO Prelims exam in the table below: