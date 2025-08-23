WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2025 Live: Aug 23 Shift 1, 2 Prelims Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Meenu Solanki
By Meenu Solanki
Aug 23, 2025, 12:48 IST

As the Shift 1 & 2 of IBPS PO 2025 ended, the exam was reported to be of moderate difficulty level. The overall good attempts ranged between 65 to 71. Stay tuned to this page to know the IBPS PO difficulty level, section-wise good attempts, questions asked, and expected cut off for all days and shifts.

IBPS PO 2025 Exam Analysis
IBPS PO 2025 Exam Analysis

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Both shifts 1 & 2 have concluded on August 23, with the overall difficulty level reported as moderate. Good attempts ranged between 65–71.
  • English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability were all of moderate difficulty.
  • The exam is being conducted across four shifts on August 23 and 24, 2025 to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies.

IBPS PO 2025 Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) concluded both shifts 1 & 2 of the IBPS PO 2025 exam today. This national-level recruitment exam is being held to fill 5,208 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officer. The IBPS PO prelims exam is scheduled for four shifts on August 23 and 24, 2025. The shift timings of IBPS PO are Shift 1 – 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Shift 2 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, Shift 3 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and Shift 4 from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM. We will provide the detailed IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis after every shift concludes.

Going through the IBPS PO 2025 analysis acquaints candidates with the section-wise difficulty level, good attempts and questions asked. Besides, it also helps them in predicting expected cut off marks.

IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2025

The IBPS PO Prelims exam comprises three sections: Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. A total of 100 questions are asked for 100 marks, with an exam duration of one hour. As per the feedback from candidates, the overall difficulty level of Shift 1 was moderate, and the good attempts ranged between 65 to 71.

Subjects Difficulty Level
Good Attempts
English Language Moderate 20-22
Quantitative Aptitude Moderate 21-23
Reasoning Ability Moderate 24-26
Overall Moderate 65-71

IBPS PO Difficulty Level

The Shift 2 of IBPS PO exam on 23rd August 2025 concluded at 12:30 pm. Candidates found the overall difficulty level of Shift 1 as moderate, while Shift 2 was rated easy to moderate. The detailed IBPS PO difficulty level has been shared here.

Section Difficulty Level (Shift 1) Difficulty Level (Shift 2)
English Language Moderate Easy to Moderate
Quantitative Aptitude Moderate Moderate
Reasoning Ability Moderate Moderate
Overall Moderate Moderate

IBPS PO Exam Time

Check the reporting time of IBPS PO Prelims exam in the table below:

Shifts

Reporting Time

Handwriting Sample Time

Exam Start Time

Exam End Time

Shift 1

8:00 AM

08:45 AM – 08:50 AM

9:00 AM

10:00 AM

Shift 2

10:30 AM

11:15 AM – 11:20 AM

11:30 AM

12:30 PM

Shift 3

1:00 PM

01:45 PM – 01:50 PM

2:00 PM

3:00 PM

Shift 4

3:30 PM

04:15 PM – 04:20 PM

4:30 PM

5:30 PM
LIVE UPDATES
  • Aug 23, 2025, 12:48 IST

    IBPS PO Shift 2 Analysis: Section-wise Good Attempts

    The overall good attempts of shift 2 range from 65 to 73. English section was easy to moderate in difficulty level, while other sections were moderately difficult.

    Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts
    English Language 30 20-21
    Quantitative Aptitude 35 21-22
    Reasoning Ability 35 24-27
    Overall 100 65-73
  • Aug 23, 2025, 12:43 IST

    IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2025: Shift 2 Difficulty Level

    The overall difficulty level of IBPS PO Shift 2 was moderate. English section was easy while others moderate in difficulty level.

    Subjects
    Difficulty Level
    English Language
    Easy to Moderate
    Quantitative Aptitude Moderate
    Reasoning Ability Moderate
    Overall Moderate
  • Aug 23, 2025, 12:30 IST

    IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2025, Shift 2 Difficulty Level

    The Shift 2 of IBPS PO prelims exam concluded. The overall difficulty level of the test was moderate.

  • Aug 23, 2025, 12:15 IST

    IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2025 Live: Shift 2 to Get Over Shortly

    The Shift 2 exam of IBPS PO to get over at 12:30 PM. The exam analysis will be provided after completion of the test.

     

  • Aug 23, 2025, 12:04 IST

    IBPS PO Prelims Exam Review Live Updates: When IBPS PO memory based questions will be released?

    The memory based questions for IBPS PO Prelims exam will be shared here after the conclusion of all the shifts. So stay tuned! 

  • Aug 23, 2025, 11:28 IST

    IBPS PO Analysis 2025: Questions Asked from Reasoning

    In IBPS PO Shift 1, the following type of questions were asked:

    1. Year-Based Age Puzzle (Base Year 2025) with 5 calculative questions was asked.
    2. Date and Month Based Puzzle involving 6 persons and a colour variable carried 5 questions.
    3. Certain Number of Persons (Linear Arrangement) puzzle included 3 questions, while a Box Based Puzzle with 6 persons had 5 questions
  • Aug 23, 2025, 11:20 IST

    IBPS PO 2025 Live Updates: Shift 2 Begins Soon

    The IBPS PO exam timing for Shift 2 is from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. The handwriting sample process began at 11:00 am and concluded at 11:30 am.

  • Aug 23, 2025, 11:06 IST

    IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2025: Quantitative Aptitude

    The difficulty level of the Quantitative Aptitude section was Moderate. Most of the questions were based on Data Interpretation, Quadratic Equations, and Arithmetic. Candidates found this section slightly time-consuming.

    Topics No. of Questions Level
    Data Interpretation 15 Moderate
    Quadratic Equation 05 Easy to Moderate
    Approximation 05 Moderate
    Arithmetic 10 Easy to Moderate
    Total 35 Moderate
  • Aug 23, 2025, 11:04 IST

    IBPS PO 2025 Analysis: English

    Test-takers found this section easy as compared to other two sections. The maximum number of questions were asked from Single filler, error detection, parajumle and reading comprehension. You can check the difficulty level of each topic in the table below.

    Topics No. of Questions Level
    Reading Comprehension 08 Easy to Moderate
    Error Detection 03-04 Easy to Moderate
    Single Filler 04-05 Easy
    Parajumble (Reasons of Vacations) 05 Easy to Moderate
    Word Swap (Multiple Options) 04 Easy
    Column 01 Easy to Moderate
    Word Usage 03 Easy to Moderate
    Total 30 Easy to Moderate 
  • Aug 23, 2025, 11:01 IST

    IBPS PO Prelims Analysis 23 August 2025: Section-wise Difficulty Level

    Based on candidates' feedback, the overall difficulty level of Shift 1 was moderate, and the good attempts ranged between 65 to 71.

    Subjects Difficulty Level
    English Language Easy to Moderate
    Quantitative Aptitude Moderate
    Reasoning Ability Moderate
    Overall Moderate
  • Aug 23, 2025, 10:59 IST

    IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2025: Reasoning

    A total of 35 questions were asked from this section. The maximum number of questions were based on topics such as Puzzles and seating arrangement, Blood Relation etc.

    Topics No. of Questions Level
    Puzzles and Seating Arrangement 18 Moderate
    Blood Relation 03 Moderate
    Inequality 03 Moderate
    Syllogism 03 Moderate
    Pair Formation (Number-Based) 01 Moderate
    Odd One Out 01 Easy to Moderate
    Meaningful word 01 Easy to Moderate
    Total 35 Moderate
  • Aug 23, 2025, 10:50 IST

    IBPS PO Good Attempts 23 August 2025, Shift 1

    The overall good attempts of the exam ranges between 65 to 71. You can check the section-wise IBPS PO Good Attempts in the table below.

    Subjects No. of Questions
    Good Attempts
    English Language 30 20-22
    Quantitative Aptitude 35 21-23
    Reasoning Ability 35 24-26
    Overall 100 65-71
  • Aug 23, 2025, 10:29 IST

    IBPS PO Exam 23 August 2025, Shift 1 Ends

    The shift 1 of IBPS PO 23 August 2025 exam ended at 10 am. The detailed analysis will be shared here as soon as we get in touch with the aspirants.

  • Aug 23, 2025, 10:28 IST

    IBPS PO 2025 Live: What are the photo-identity proofs required along with the admit card?

    Aspirants must carry any one of the following identity proofs to enter the examination premises: PAN Card, Passport, Permanent Driving Licence, Voter’s Card with photograph, Bank Passbook with photograph, or any other valid Photo Identity Proof.

  • Aug 23, 2025, 09:33 IST

    IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2025: Shift 1 Ongoing

    The shift 1 of Day 1 is ongoing. It commenced at 9 am and will conclude at 10 am. Candidates can check the section-wise review here.

  • Aug 23, 2025, 09:32 IST

    IBPS PO 2025 Live: Steps to Download Admit Card

    1. Visit the official IBPS website — ibps.in.
    2. On the homepage, click on the link “IBPS PO Admit Card 2025” under the CRP PO/MT section.
    3. Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.
    4. IBPS PO Admit Card will appear on the screen.
    5. Download the admit card and take a printout for exam day.
  • Aug 23, 2025, 09:31 IST

