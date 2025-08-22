IBPS PO 2025 Exam Begins Tomorrow: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to conduct IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2025 at various centres spread across the country. It will be conducted on August 23 and 24 in four shifts each day to accommodate thousands of applicants. Candidates appearing for the exam must check their reporting time, exam time, and other guidelines mentioned on their IBPS PO admit card to avoid last-minute hassles. IBPS PO Shift Timings IBPS PO 2025 exam will be held in four shifts on August 23rd and 24th. Candidates should reach the IBPS PO exam centre well before the reporting time mentioned in their admit card to complete the frisking and verification. Shifts Reporting Time Handwriting Sample Time Exam Start Time Exam End Time Shift 1 8:00 AM 08:45 AM – 08:50 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM Shift 2 10:30 AM 11:15 AM – 11:20 AM 11:30 AM 12:30 PM Shift 3 1:00 PM 01:45 PM – 01:50 PM 2:00 PM 3:00 PM Shift 4 3:30 PM 04:15 PM – 04:20 PM 4:30 PM 5:30 PM

IBPS PO Exam Time IBPS PO Prelims exam will be held in four shifts to fill 5208 vacancies. The exam timings are as follows: Shift 1 – 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Shift 2 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, Shift 3 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and Shift 4 from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates must reach the venue as per the reporting time to avoid last-minute rush. Also, check: IBPS PO Syllabus

What is IBPS PO Exam Duration? As per the latest IBPS PO exam pattern, the exam duration for the prelims is 60 minutes. It comprises three sections, each with a fixed duration of 20 minutes. Candidates cannot move to the next section before the allotted time ends. IBPS PO Exam Pattern IBPS PO exam is conducted in online mode and comprises 100 objective-type questions. It is divided into three sections – English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Each section is allotted a time duration of 20 minutes.