IBPS PO 2025 Exam Begins Tomorrow: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to conduct IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2025 at various centres spread across the country. It will be conducted on August 23 and 24 in four shifts each day to accommodate thousands of applicants. Candidates appearing for the exam must check their reporting time, exam time, and other guidelines mentioned on their IBPS PO admit card to avoid last-minute hassles.
IBPS PO Shift Timings
IBPS PO 2025 exam will be held in four shifts on August 23rd and 24th. Candidates should reach the IBPS PO exam centre well before the reporting time mentioned in their admit card to complete the frisking and verification.
|
Shifts
|
Reporting Time
|
Handwriting Sample Time
|
Exam Start Time
|
Exam End Time
|
Shift 1
|
8:00 AM
|
08:45 AM – 08:50 AM
|
9:00 AM
|
10:00 AM
|
Shift 2
|
10:30 AM
|
11:15 AM – 11:20 AM
|
11:30 AM
|
12:30 PM
|
Shift 3
|
1:00 PM
|
01:45 PM – 01:50 PM
|
2:00 PM
|
3:00 PM
|
Shift 4
|
3:30 PM
|
04:15 PM – 04:20 PM
|
4:30 PM
|
5:30 PM
IBPS PO Exam Time
IBPS PO Prelims exam will be held in four shifts to fill 5208 vacancies. The exam timings are as follows: Shift 1 – 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Shift 2 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, Shift 3 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and Shift 4 from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates must reach the venue as per the reporting time to avoid last-minute rush.
Also, check:
What is IBPS PO Exam Duration?
As per the latest IBPS PO exam pattern, the exam duration for the prelims is 60 minutes. It comprises three sections, each with a fixed duration of 20 minutes. Candidates cannot move to the next section before the allotted time ends.
IBPS PO Exam Pattern
IBPS PO exam is conducted in online mode and comprises 100 objective-type questions. It is divided into three sections – English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Each section is allotted a time duration of 20 minutes.
|
Name of Tests
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
40
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
Last-Minute Tips for IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2025
Aspirants intending to appear for the exam must follow these tips to avoid any hassle and increase their chances of qualifying.
-
Go through all the important questions, topics and formulas to retain them for a longer period of time.
-
Revise key concepts and shortcuts instead of starting new topics.
-
Attempt questions you are confident about. Do not spend much time on one question.
-
Avoid guesswork, as 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.
-
Carry your IBPS PO admit card along with valid ID proof to enter the examination hall.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation