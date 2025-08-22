WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
IBPS PO Exam Time 2025: The prelims will be held on August 23 & 24 in four shifts. Aspirants buckling up for the exam must know the IBPS PO reporting time to reach the venue on time. Read on to know IBPS PO exam timing, shift schedule, exam duration, marks distribution, preparation tips, and guidelines here.

IBPS PO Exam Timings
IBPS PO 2025 Exam Begins Tomorrow: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to conduct IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2025 at various centres spread across the country. It will be conducted on August 23 and 24 in four shifts each day to accommodate thousands of applicants. Candidates appearing for the exam must check their reporting time, exam time, and other guidelines mentioned on their IBPS PO admit card to avoid last-minute hassles.

IBPS PO Shift Timings

IBPS PO 2025 exam will be held in four shifts on August 23rd and 24th. Candidates should reach the IBPS PO exam centre well before the reporting time mentioned in their admit card to complete the frisking and verification.

Shifts

Reporting Time

Handwriting Sample Time

Exam Start Time

Exam End Time

Shift 1

8:00 AM

08:45 AM – 08:50 AM

9:00 AM

10:00 AM

Shift 2

10:30 AM

11:15 AM – 11:20 AM

11:30 AM

12:30 PM

Shift 3

1:00 PM

01:45 PM – 01:50 PM

2:00 PM

3:00 PM

Shift 4

3:30 PM

04:15 PM – 04:20 PM

4:30 PM

5:30 PM

IBPS PO Exam Time

IBPS PO Prelims exam will be held in four shifts to fill 5208 vacancies. The exam timings are as follows: Shift 1 – 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Shift 2 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, Shift 3 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and Shift 4 from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates must reach the venue as per the reporting time to avoid last-minute rush.

Also, check:

What is IBPS PO Exam Duration?

As per the latest IBPS PO exam pattern, the exam duration for the prelims is 60 minutes. It comprises three sections, each with a fixed duration of 20 minutes. Candidates cannot move to the next section before the allotted time ends.

IBPS PO Exam Pattern

IBPS PO exam is conducted in online mode and comprises 100 objective-type questions. It is divided into three sections – English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Each section is allotted a time duration of 20 minutes.

Name of Tests

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

35

30

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

40

20 minutes

Total

100

100

60 minutes

Last-Minute Tips for IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2025

Aspirants intending to appear for the exam must follow these tips to avoid any hassle and increase their chances of qualifying.

  1. Go through all the important questions, topics and formulas to retain them for a longer period of time.

  2. Revise key concepts and shortcuts instead of starting new topics.

  3. Attempt questions you are confident about. Do not spend much time on one question.

  4. Avoid guesswork, as 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

  5. Carry your IBPS PO admit card along with valid ID proof to enter the examination hall.

