IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
IBPS PO Exam Date 2025: Check Shift Timings, Exam Duration and Guidelines

IBPS is all set to conduct IBPS PO Prelims Exam on August 17, 23 and 24 in four shifts. Aspirants gearing up for the exam must check the IBPS PO Reporting Time, Exam Pattern and other important details here.

ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 13, 2025, 14:21 IST
IBPS PO Shift Timings, Exam Duration & Prelims Exam Date
IBPS PO 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on August 17, 23 and 24 in four shifts. This national-level exam, conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), aims to fill 5208 Probationary Officer (PO) vacancies across 11 participating public sector banks. It will be held in four shifts: 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates must bring their IBPS PO 2025 admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination hall, as entry will be denied without them.

IBPS PO 2025 exam consists of three sections—English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability—and has a total duration of 60 minutes for 100 marks. The English Language section contains 30 questions to be completed in 20 minutes, while the other two sections each have 35 questions, with 20 minutes allotted to each.

As the exam is just around the corner, candidates must be familiar with the IBPS PO exam timings, guidelines and documents required in the test centre to avoid any hassle at the last minute.

IBPS PO Exam Date 2025

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date 2025 has been announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The exam will be conducted on August 17th, 23rd and 24th in online mode at designated IBPS PO exam centres. The duration of Preliminary exam will be one hour as per the latest IBPS PO Syllabus and Exam Pattern.

IBPS PO 2025 Important Dates

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date 2025

17, 23, 24 August 2025

IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 2025

12 October 2025

Also, check:

IBPS PO Shift Timings

The IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2025 will be held in four shifts across the day. Shift 1 is scheduled from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Shift 2 from 11:30 AM to 12:20 PM, Shift 3 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and Shift 4 will be conducted from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates are advised to arrive at their exam centre 2 hours before their shifts to complete verification processes smoothly and avoid any last-minute hassle. Take a look at the table below to know IBPS PO Shift Timings:

Shift

Reporting Time

Handwriting Sample Time

Exam Start Time

Exam End Time

Shift 1

8:00 AM

08:45 AM – 08:50 AM

9:00 AM

10:00 AM

Shift 2

10:30 AM

11:15 AM – 11:20 AM

11:30 AM

12:30 PM

Shift 3

1:00 PM

01:45 PM – 01:50 PM

2:00 PM

3:00 PM

Shift 4

3:30 PM

04:15 PM – 04:20 PM

4:30 PM

5:30 PM

IBPS PO Reporting Time

Aspirants are advised to reach the IBPS PO exam centre one hour prior to their shift timings. You can check the reporting time in the table below.

Shift

Reporting Time

Shift Timings

Shift 1

8:00 AM

9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Shift 2

10:30 AM

11:30 AM to 12:30 AM

Shift 3

1:00 PM

2:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Shift 4

3:30 PM

4:30 PM to 5:30 PM

