IBPS PO Exam Date 2025: Check Shift Timings, Exam Duration and Guidelines

IBPS PO 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on August 17, 23 and 24 in four shifts. This national-level exam, conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), aims to fill 5208 Probationary Officer (PO) vacancies across 11 participating public sector banks. It will be held in four shifts: 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates must bring their IBPS PO 2025 admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination hall, as entry will be denied without them. IBPS PO 2025 exam consists of three sections—English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability—and has a total duration of 60 minutes for 100 marks. The English Language section contains 30 questions to be completed in 20 minutes, while the other two sections each have 35 questions, with 20 minutes allotted to each.

As the exam is just around the corner, candidates must be familiar with the IBPS PO exam timings, guidelines and documents required in the test centre to avoid any hassle at the last minute. IBPS PO Exam Date 2025 IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date 2025 has been announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The exam will be conducted on August 17th, 23rd and 24th in online mode at designated IBPS PO exam centres. The duration of Preliminary exam will be one hour as per the latest IBPS PO Syllabus and Exam Pattern. IBPS PO 2025 Important Dates IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date 2025 17, 23, 24 August 2025 IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 2025 12 October 2025 Also, check: IBPS PO Previous Year Cut Off

The IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2025 will be held in four shifts across the day. Shift 1 is scheduled from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Shift 2 from 11:30 AM to 12:20 PM, Shift 3 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and Shift 4 will be conducted from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates are advised to arrive at their exam centre 2 hours before their shifts to complete verification processes smoothly and avoid any last-minute hassle. Take a look at the table below to know IBPS PO Shift Timings: Shift Reporting Time Handwriting Sample Time Exam Start Time Exam End Time Shift 1 8:00 AM 08:45 AM – 08:50 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM Shift 2 10:30 AM 11:15 AM – 11:20 AM 11:30 AM 12:30 PM Shift 3 1:00 PM 01:45 PM – 01:50 PM 2:00 PM 3:00 PM Shift 4 3:30 PM 04:15 PM – 04:20 PM 4:30 PM 5:30 PM