The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the IBPS PO 2025 exam on August 17th, 23rd, and 24th to fill 5,208 vacancies. Candidates who wish to become Probationary Officers in the banking sector should focus on practicing important English questions thoroughly. English is a crucial subject included in both the Prelims and Mains stages of the exam. Preparing it properly in one go can save time and help you concentrate on other subjects more effectively. Understanding key questions and commonly asked topics will not only boost your confidence but also improve your chances of clearing the exam. In this article, we’ve shared some of the most important English questions and answers for IBPS PO 2025 to help you prepare your best. IBPS PO English Questions The English section in the IBPS PO exam tests a candidate’s understanding of grammar, vocabulary, comprehension, and verbal ability. It plays a crucial role in both the Prelims and Mains stages, often becoming a deciding factor in overall performance. Hence, it is imperative for candidates to practise as many questions as they can. It will not only help them improve their overall score but will also boost their speed and confidence.

List of IBPS PO English Questions and Answers The English section usually includes topics like Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Para Jumbles, Error Spotting, Sentence Improvement, and Fill in the Blanks. These questions are designed to assess your language skills and analytical thinking. Practising IBPS PO previous year questions helps you get familiar with the exam pattern and frequently asked topics. Question 1: In the following questions, a few sentences are given. Identify the sentences that are grammatically and contextually correct.

(I) The children was playing in the garden while their parents watched.

(II) By the time we arrived, the concert had already started.

(III) Neither of the candidates were prepared for the final interview.

(a) Only (I)

(b) Both (II) and (III)

(c) Only (III)

(d) Both (I) and (II)

(e) Only (II)

Question 2: The book had a/an _____________ impact on her perspective, changing the way she viewed the

world.

(a) profound

(b) tripping

(c) encroach

(d) oversea

(e) accurately Question 3: . Once the switch was flipped, the machine was ______________ and began operating smoothly.

(a) weltered

(b) invoked

(c) activated

(d) captivated

(e) deactivated Question 4: The Manager (A)/, as well as (B)/ the team members, (C)/ are excited. (D)

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

(e) No error Question 5: Not for a moment (A)/ I think I would be (B)/ offered the job, (C)/ so I was amazed when I got it. (D)

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

(e) No error Question 6: It had (A)/ stopped raining (B)/ when I (C)/ had left the office. (D)

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

(e) No error Question 7: Prime Minister will came Dehradun on next Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of

multiple projects.

(a) will visit

(b) was coming

(c) have gone

(d) had visited

(e) No improvement required

Question 8: Among the given options, choose the word with the most similar meaning of the given word.

ELIMINATING

(a) accomplish

(b) adaptive

(c) removal

(d) regulating

(e) introducing Question 9: Among the given options, choose the word which can replace the highlighted word in the given

passage.

FREQUENTLY

(a) repeating

(b) regularly

(c) habit

(d) casually

(e) occasionally Question 10: . (A) intensify their agitation from October 1,

(B) which will include an indefinite “rail roko”

(C) protest and the social boycott of political leaders

(D) farmer outfits announced

(E) that they would

Options:

(a) No rearrangement required

(b) CBDAE

(c) DEABC

(d) BDECA

(e) ACDBE Question 11: (A) Maharashtra Governor issued a notification that

(B) will enable tribal and other traditional

(C) forest dwelling families to

(D) build houses in the

(E) neighbourhood forest areas.

Options:

(a) ACDBE

(b) CBDEA

(c) DAEBC

(d) BEDCA

(e) No rearrangement required