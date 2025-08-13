Reasoning section is one of the most important parts of the IBPS PO exam, and performing well in it can significantly boost your overall score. Whether you are preparing for the upcoming IBPS PO Prelims exam, scheduled for August 17 to 24, or for the next recruitment cycle, a basic understanding of the reasoning topics and concepts is essential for success. This is one of the most scoring and easiest sections if you know the simple tricks and shortcuts to solve questions without spending too much time on them.

Although the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) typically asks a similar type of reasoning questions in the IBPS PO exam, this article focuses on questions likely to appear in the exam. Solving these questions, even with slight variations, can improve your overall score and make this one of your strongest areas. So, scroll on to find out important IBPS PO Reasoning Questions and Answers that you might come across in the upcoming exam with slight modification.

IBPS PO Reasoning The reasoning section in IBPS PO Prelims carries a weightage of 40 marks. With the IBPS PO 2025 exam just around the corner, candidates should focus on important topics that have consistently appeared over the years. After hours of surfing through the internet, it is evident that questions from the following topics are frequently asked: IBPS PO Reasoning Important Topics Reading Comprehension

Alphanumeric Series

Ranking/Direction/Alphabet Test

Data Sufficiency

Inequalities

Seating Arrangement

Puzzle

Tabulation

Syllogism

Blood Relations

Input-Output

Coding-Decoding You can check the detailed IBPS PO Syllabus for all subjects here. IBPS PO Reasoning Questions PDF Having the solved reasoning questions pdf will give you a reality check about your performance and boost your question solving speed and confidence. Here is the direct link to download IBPS PO Reasoning Questions PDF.

Free IBPS PO Reasoning Questions PDF Also, check: IBPS PO Cut Off

IBPS PO Quantitative Aptitude Questions

IBPS PO English Questions List of Important IBPS PO Reasoning Questions Directions (Questions 1 to 5): Nine persons, L, N, O, P, Q, W, Y, V, and Z, live in three different cities: Barcelona, Dehradun, and Texas, but not necessarily in the same order. Q lives with V but neither in Texas nor Dehradun. P lives only with Z, but not in Texas. W does not live with V. N neither lives with Y nor in Dehradun. O either lives in Dehradun or Texas. N does not live in Texas. Odd numbers of persons live in Barcelona. O lives with L. Question 1: Who among the persons lives with W?

(a) N

(b) Q

(c) Y

(d) Z

(e) None of these Question 2: Which city does O live in?

(a) Barcelona

(b) Dehradun

(c) Texas

(d) Either Texas or Dehradun

(e) None of the above

Question 3: How many persons live in Texas?

(a) Three

(b) Five

(c) Two

(d) Four

(e) None of the above Question 4: Who does not live with W?

(a) O

(b) Q

(c) Y

(d) L

(e) None of the above Question 5: Which of the following statement is true?

I. Q and Y live in same city

II. Y lives with W

III. More than two persons live in Texas

(a) Both II and III

(b) Only I

(c) Both I and II

(d) Only III

(e) Both I and III Question 6: In the given word “LAVISHLY”if all the consonants replaced with its previous letter and all the vowels replaced with its next letter after that remove all the repeated letter and arranged them in alphabetical order then, which of the following letters is 3rd from the left end?

(a) J

(b) R

(c) U

(d) G

(e) B Question 7: In the word ‘OBSEQUIOUS’, how many pairs of the letters have the same number of letters between them in both forward and backward direction in the word as in alphabetical series?

(a) More than four

(b) One

(c) None

(d) Three

(e) Two

Question 8: In the given number ‘85274369’, if all the odd digits are decreased by 1 and all the even digits are decreased by 2, then what would be the sum of the digits which are not repeated in the new number formed after rearrangement?

(a) 10

(b) 14

(c) 2

(d) 8

(e) None of these Question 9: In the given word ‘SPLENDOR ’, in which consonant changed into its previous letter and the vowel into its next letter (according to the alphabetical order) and then all letters are arranged in alphabetical order from left to right then which of the following letter is fifth from the left end?

(a) R

(b) O

(c) K

(d) M

(e) C Directions (Questions 10 to 12): Study the following information carefully and answer the questions given below:

Seven members are living in the family. Q is the daughter of P. B is the brother of R. G is the mother in law of A. B is married with A. B is the uncle of Q. D is the father of B.

Question 10: What is the relation of B with respect to P?

(a) Brother

(b) Sister in law

(c) Brother in law

(d) Mother

(e) Aunt Question 11: If C is the brother of B, then What is the relation of C with respect to Q?

(a) Aunt

(b) Uncle

(c) Father

(d) Mother

(e) Sister Question 12: If P is the father of Q, then what is the relation of R with respect to P?

(a) Wife

(b) Husband

(c) Father

(d) Father in law

(e) Mother Question 13: In the word ‘BRISKLY’, how many pairs of the letters have the same number of letters between them in the word as in alphabet?

(a) Four

(b) Two

(c) One

(d) Three

(e) More than four Direction (Questions 14 to 18): Study the information and answer the following questions:

In a certain code language

Get details for venue --- fe wi mo rs

Venue book required details --- rs gt rd wi

Details required book guest --- wi gt rd ra

Guest get more venue ---- ra fe gk rs