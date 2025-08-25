GATE 2026 Registration and Application Dates Postponed, Link to be Activated on August 28, Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
IIT Guwahati has extended the last date for GATE 2026 applications. According to the revised schedule, the GATE 2026 registration and application will now begin on August 28, 2025. The link to apply for GATE 2026 will be available at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Applications Postponed: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has postponed the schedule for GATE 2026applications. As per the revised schedule ,the GATE 2026 registration and application process will begin on on, August 28, 2025. The link for students to register for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - GATE 2026 will be activated soon. 

To register for GATE 2026 candidates must have with them a valid email id and mobile number. Students are also advised to keep ready with them the scanned copies of all required documents and their fee payment details. 

GATE 2026 Registration Link - Click Here (Available Soon)

GATE 2026 - Important Dates

Candidates interested in applying for GATE 2026 can check the important dates for the 2026 admission session here

Activity

Date*

Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)

August 28, 2025

Closing Date of REGULAR online registration/application process (Without Late Fee)

September 28, 2025

Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/application process (With Late Fee)

October 06, 2025

October 09, 2025

GATE 2026 Examinations

February 07, 2026

February 08, 2026

February 14, 2026

February 15, 2026

Announcement of results

March 19, 2026

GATE 2026 Application Process

The link for students to register for GATE 2026 is available on the official website -gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates must note that the link to complete the GATE 2026 registration is yet to be activated. Students can check through the details given here to register for the entrance exams

Step 1: Visit the official website for GATE 2026

Step 2: Click on the Application Portal Link

Step 3: Enter all details in the registration link

Step 4: Login to apply for GATE 2026

Step 5: Fill out the GATE 2026 application form

Step 6: Upload all necessary documents

Step 7: Submit the GATE 2026 application fee

Step 8: Save the filled application and click on submit

GATE 2026 Application Fee

When applying for GATE 2026 students also need to submit the GATE application fee. Check the category-wise fee details here. 

Category (per paper)

Regular Period: August 25 - September 25, 2025

Extended Period: September 26 - October 6, 2025

Female/SC/ST/PwD (Persons with Benchmark Disability)

INR 1000

INR 1500

All other candidates including foreign nationals

INR 2000

INR 2500


