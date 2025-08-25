GATE 2026 Registration and Application Dates Postponed, Link to be Activated on August 28, Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Applications Postponed: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has postponed the schedule for GATE 2026applications. As per the revised schedule ,the GATE 2026 registration and application process will begin on on, August 28, 2025. The link for students to register for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - GATE 2026 will be activated soon.
To register for GATE 2026 candidates must have with them a valid email id and mobile number. Students are also advised to keep ready with them the scanned copies of all required documents and their fee payment details.
GATE 2026 Registration Link - Click Here (Available Soon)
GATE 2026 - Important Dates
Candidates interested in applying for GATE 2026 can check the important dates for the 2026 admission session here
|
Activity
|
Date*
|
Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
|
August 28, 2025
|
Closing Date of REGULAR online registration/application process (Without Late Fee)
|
September 28, 2025
|
Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/application process (With Late Fee)
|
October 06, 2025
October 09, 2025
|
GATE 2026 Examinations
|
February 07, 2026
February 08, 2026
February 14, 2026
February 15, 2026
|
Announcement of results
|
March 19, 2026
Also Read: GATE 2026 Signature Upload Guidelines
GATE 2026 Application Process
The link for students to register for GATE 2026 is available on the official website -gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates must note that the link to complete the GATE 2026 registration is yet to be activated. Students can check through the details given here to register for the entrance exams
Step 1: Visit the official website for GATE 2026
Step 2: Click on the Application Portal Link
Step 3: Enter all details in the registration link
Step 4: Login to apply for GATE 2026
Step 5: Fill out the GATE 2026 application form
Step 6: Upload all necessary documents
Step 7: Submit the GATE 2026 application fee
Step 8: Save the filled application and click on submit
GATE 2026 Application Fee
When applying for GATE 2026 students also need to submit the GATE application fee. Check the category-wise fee details here.
|
Category (per paper)
|
Regular Period: August 25 - September 25, 2025
|
Extended Period: September 26 - October 6, 2025
|
Female/SC/ST/PwD (Persons with Benchmark Disability)
|
INR 1000
|
INR 1500
|
All other candidates including foreign nationals
|
INR 2000
|
INR 2500
Also Read: GATE 2026 Applications to Begin on August 25, Check Registration Details, Application Process, Category Wise Fee Details and List of Documents Required Here
