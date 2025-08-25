GATE 2026 Registration and Application Dates Postponed, Link to be Activated on August 28, Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Applications Postponed: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has postponed the schedule for GATE 2026applications. As per the revised schedule ,the GATE 2026 registration and application process will begin on on, August 28, 2025. The link for students to register for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - GATE 2026 will be activated soon.

To register for GATE 2026 candidates must have with them a valid email id and mobile number. Students are also advised to keep ready with them the scanned copies of all required documents and their fee payment details.

GATE 2026 Registration Link - Click Here (Available Soon)

GATE 2026 - Important Dates

Candidates interested in applying for GATE 2026 can check the important dates for the 2026 admission session here