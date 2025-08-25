This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 23 August

Every day holds a story. Have you ever paused to wonder what history hides behind a date like August 23? The past is full of moments that shaped the world we live in today, and this date is no exception. On August 23, 1305, Sir William Wallace, the hero of Scottish freedom, was executed in London.
In 1856, scientist Eunice Foote presented her groundbreaking ideas linking carbon dioxide to warming—an early insight into global climate change. The shock of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact in 1939 shook Europe as Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union agreed to a non-aggression deal.
In 1944, Romania abandoned its alliance with the Axis and joined the Allies in World War II. Humanity got its first glimpse of Earth from the Moon in 1966. In 1970, the Salad Bowl strike became the largest farm-worker protest in U.S. history.
In 1990, Armenia declared its independence from the USSR. August 23 also carries powerful observances, reminding us of freedom, struggle, and memory.
What Happened on this Day – August 23?
1784 – State of Franklin Declared
- Four counties in western North Carolina declared themselves the State of Franklin.
- That land later became part of the state of Tennessee.
- The move followed North Carolina's ceding of its western lands to the United States Congress.
1823 – Hugh Glass Mauled by a Grizzly Bear
- Mountain man Hugh Glass was attacked and badly injured by a grizzly.
- His companions left him for dead.
- He miraculously survived and became a legendary frontiersman.
1856 – Eunice Foote's Research on Global Warming Presented
- At a scientific meeting in Albany, Eunice Foote shared her research.
- She demonstrated how carbon dioxide traps heat more than regular air.
- Her work was largely forgotten for over a century.
1861 – Confederate Spy Rose O'Neal Greenhow Arrested
- Rose O'Neal Greenhow was arrested in Washington, D.C.
- She was a wealthy widow and a notable Confederate spy.
- She was placed under house arrest by federal authorities.
1914 – Battle of Mons Begins
- British and German armies clashed near the Mons Canal in Belgium.
- It was the first European battle for the British since the Battle of Waterloo.
- The fight marked the start of WWI on Western European soil.
1926 – Rudolph Valentino Dies
- Silent-film star Rudolph Valentino died at age 31.
- His sudden death caused mass mourning among fans.
- Some fans even attempted suicide.
1927 – Sacco and Vanzetti Executed
- Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were executed in Massachusetts.
- They were convicted of murder amid controversy and claims of bias.
- Their case sparked protests worldwide.
1939–Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact Signed
- Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union agreed on a nonaggression pact.
- The treaty shocked the world with its political implications.
- It secretly divided Eastern Europe into spheres of influence.
1944 – Romania Switches Sides in WWII
- Romania abandoned the Axis and joined the Allies.
- The shift weakened Nazi control in Eastern Europe.
- King Michael I played a pivotal role.
1945 – U.S. POW Jonathan Wainwright Freed
- General Wainwright was rescued from a Japanese POW camp in Manchuria.
- He had surrendered U.S. forces in the Philippines in 1942.
- His freedom came after Japan's surrender.
1945 – Macario García Receives the Medal of Honour
- Staff Sergeant Macario García became the first Mexican national honoured with the U.S. Medal of Honour.
- He earned it for his bravery during World War II.
- President Truman presented the award.
1947 – First Little League World Series Champion
- The inaugural Little League World Series took place in Williamsport, PA.
- Maynard (Williamsport team) beat Lock Haven, 16–7.
- About 2,500 fans attended the final.
1966 – First Photo of Earth from the Moon
- Lunar Orbiter 1 captured the first-ever photo of Earth from lunar orbit.
- It gave humanity a new perspective on our home planet.
1968 – Black Soldiers Stage Sit-In at Fort Hood
- Black soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, staged a major protest.
- They refused deployment to Chicago during the Democratic Convention.
- They employed nonviolent tactics similar to those used during the Civil Rights Movement.
1970 – Lou Reed's Last Show with The Velvet Underground
- Lou Reed played his final gig with the band at Max's Kansas City.
- The Velvet Underground went on to influence the alternative rock genre.
1970 – Salad Bowl Strike Begins
- Led by César Chávez, 5,000–10,000 farm workers walked off the job.
- It became the largest farmworker strike in U.S. history.
1974 – John Lennon Claims UFO Sighting
- John Lennon and May Pang claimed to see a UFO from their NYC apartment.
- It appeared to hover about 100 feet away.
- Lennon insisted he was not under the influence.
1989 – Pete Rose Banned from Baseball
- Pete Rose accepted a lifetime ban for betting on baseball.
- The ban continues debates over his Hall of Fame eligibility.
1990 – Armenia Declares Independence from USSR
- Armenia became one of the first Soviet republics to declare independence.
- The USSR's collapse was underway.
1999 – First U.S. West Nile Virus Cases
- New York City reported the first West Nile virus outbreak in the U.S.
- Seven people died.
- It marked the virus's first appearance in America.
2000 – First "Survivor" Finale Airs
- Richard Hatch won the first season of Survivor.
- He took home $1 million after a final vote.
- The finale launched reality TV's global boom.
2006 – Natascha Kampusch Escapes Captivity
- Natascha Kampusch escaped after over eight years in captivity in Austria.
- She had been kidnapped at age 10.
- Her captor committed suicide shortly after.
2021 – Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Fully Approved
- The FDA has fully approved the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 years and older.
- Approval followed a major trial with 44,000 participants.
- The vaccine was 91% effective.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 23?
August 23 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – August 23
1912 – Gene Kelly (1912–1996)
- Legendary dancer, actor, and director.
- Changed musicals forever with Singin' in the Rain and An American in Paris.
1970 – River Phoenix (1970–1993)
- Acclaimed young actor in Stand by Me and My Own Private Idaho.
- His promising life ended tragically at age 23.
1989 – Trixie Mattel (Born 1989)
- Drag queen known for her Barbie-inspired style.
- Rose to fame on RuPaul's Drag Race.
Who Died on August 23
William Wallace (d. 1305)
- Scottish knight and rebel leader executed by the English.
Rudolph Valentino (d. 1926)
- Silent-film icon whose early death sparked mass mourning.
Oscar Hammerstein II (d. 1960)
- Influential lyricist and librettist, co-creator of Oklahoma! and The Sound of Music.
Additional notable deaths on August 23 include:
- Caesarion, last pharaoh of Ptolemaic Egypt (d. 30 BC)
- Abu Bakr, first Caliph of Islam (d. 634)
- R. D. Laing, Scottish psychiatrist (d. 1989)
- Maynard Ferguson, Canadian jazz trumpeter (d. 2006)
- Hoyt Wilhelm, American baseball star (d. 2002)
- Terry Funk, American wrestler (d. 2023)
Observances on August 23
- Black Ribbon Day – Remembering victims of totalitarian regimes.
- International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition – Marking the 1791 slave revolt in Saint-Domingue.
- Ukraine's National Flag Day commemorates the country's blue-and-yellow banner.
