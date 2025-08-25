This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 23 August

Every day holds a story. Have you ever paused to wonder what history hides behind a date like August 23? The past is full of moments that shaped the world we live in today, and this date is no exception. On August 23, 1305, Sir William Wallace, the hero of Scottish freedom, was executed in London.

In 1856, scientist Eunice Foote presented her groundbreaking ideas linking carbon dioxide to warming—an early insight into global climate change. The shock of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact in 1939 shook Europe as Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union agreed to a non-aggression deal.

In 1944, Romania abandoned its alliance with the Axis and joined the Allies in World War II. Humanity got its first glimpse of Earth from the Moon in 1966. In 1970, the Salad Bowl strike became the largest farm-worker protest in U.S. history.