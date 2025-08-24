Who is Sergio Gor? Check Education, Career, Achievements of the New US Ambassador to India

US President Donald Trump appointed White House personnel director Sergio Gor as special envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs and ambassador to India on Saturday. According to Trump, Gor is a "great friend" who "has been at my side for many years." Sergio Gor was named the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs by US President Donald Trump. Until he is confirmed by the Senate, Gor, 38, will remain the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office. Who is Sergio Gor? Sergey Gorokhovsky was born on November 30, 1986, in Tashkent, which was then a part of the Soviet Union. Gor's early years were characterized by frequent moves. In 1994, his family moved to Malta from Uzbekistan, where his mother opened a business and obtained Israeli citizenship.

Sergio Gor Education Before the family relocated once more, this time to Los Angeles in 1999, young Sergey attended De La Salle College, a Catholic boys' school, and learned several languages. Gor finally relocated to the United States after first moving to Malta with his family. After graduating from college, he got involved in Republican politics by working for Senator Rand Paul before becoming a trusted advisor, publisher, and fundraiser for Trump. ALSO READ: Top 10 UNESCO World Heritage Caves: Two Famous Sites from India Included Sergio Gor Political Career Gor had already adopted conservative views by the time he entered George Washington University. Outside of lecture rooms, his classroom was in Washington, D.C. As the majority of students attended classes, Gor was occupied with starting the Young America's Foundation branch at GWU and moving up the College Republicans' ranks.

There was some theatricality in those early years. Gor gained waves in conservative circles during the 2008 presidential race when he mocked Barack Obama's affiliation with ACORN by dressing like a big squirrel. It was a precursor to the eye-catching strategies that would later characterize some aspects of his career. Sergio Gor's Influence on Trump’s Administration Gor became well-known as one of Trump's most reliable insiders in spite of scandals and a number of negative media reports about his past. In 2024, Isaac Perlmutter, a close Mar-a-Lago associate and former executive of Marvel Entertainment, contributed significantly to his super PAC. Gor's major break came in 2020 when he became the chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee. He soon started overseeing Donald Trump Jr.'s book ideas in close collaboration with him. In 2021, they co-founded Winning Team Publishing, a conservative publishing business that would produce well-known books like Letters to Trump (2023) and Our Journey Together (2021).