What is Gödel Prize: Prize Money and How Winners Are Chosen

Bengali-born theoretical computer scientist Eshan Chattopadhyay has won the coveted 2025 Gödel Prize for his innovative work that has puzzled scientists for almost thirty years.

Chattopadhyay, who is an associate professor at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, told PTI that he is dedicated to advancing curiosity-driven research and democratizing access to basic science. His award-winning work reveals the fundamentals of computation by examining the relationships between pseudorandomness and quantum computing.

What is Gödel Prize?

The Gödel Prize is awarded annually to the Association for Computing Machinery Special Interest Group on Algorithms and Computational Theory (ACM SIGACT) and the European Association for Theoretical Computer Science (EATCS) for exceptional papers in the field of theoretical computer science.