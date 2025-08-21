List of Bills Passed by Parliament in Monsoon Session 2025; Check Name and Details

The month-long Monsoon session of Parliament, which was characterized by numerous disturbances, continuous adjournments, and opposition walkouts, saw the passage of 12 bills in the Lok Sabha and 14 in the Rajya Sabha.
Starting on July 21, the monsoon session finally came to an end on August 21.
The session witnessed minimal business, with the exception of both Houses' discussions on Operation Sindoor. The first disturbances and adjournments were caused by the opposition's requests for a debate on Operation Sindoor and then the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar.
Major Bills Passed by Lok Sabha
The Lok Sabha recently passed a series of important bills covering governance, taxation, shipping, mining, education, sports, and digital regulations. Here is a detailed breakdown:
Here is a list of the bills that were recently passed by the Lok Sabha:
The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025: This bill is basically a big update to the laws that govern ships and shipping in India. It aims to make it easier to register ships, improve safety standards for sailors, and keep up with international rules. Think of it like giving a much-needed modern facelift to the old rulebook for everything that happens on the water.
The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025: This bill is all about making sports federations in India more transparent and accountable. It's designed to bring in better management, make sure funds are used properly, and ensure that athletes have a bigger say. The goal is to clean up how sports are run in the country and put the focus back on the players.
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025: This is a really modern bill that aims to create a clear set of rules for all the online games people play. It's meant to protect players from fraud, ensure that games are fair, and make a distinction between games of skill and games of chance. Basically, it’s a way for the government to bring some order to the fast-growing online gaming world.
Other Bills Passed by Lok Sabha
The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025
The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025
The Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025
The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025
The Income-tax Bill, 2025
The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025
The Indian Ports Bill, 2025
The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025
The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025
Major Bills Passed by Rajya Sabha
The bills passed by the Rajya Sabha are part of a big effort to update India's laws, especially those related to shipping and trade. Many of them replace older, colonial-era laws with new ones that are better suited for today's world.
The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025: This new law replaces an old one from 1856. It's meant to make the documents used for shipping goods, called "bills of lading," easier to understand and use. This makes things smoother for everyone involved in maritime trade.
The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025: This bill updates an almost 100-year-old law. Its main purpose is to clearly define the responsibilities and rights of shipping companies and those who send goods by sea.
The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025: This bill is designed to boost trade along India's coastline. It simplifies the rules for ships that operate in the country's own waters and aims to increase coastal cargo traffic.
Other Bills Passed by Rajya Sabha
Here is a list of other bills that were recently passed by the Rajya Sabha.
Despite frequent disruptions and adjournments, the month-long Monsoon session of Parliament successfully concluded with the passage of several significant bills.
