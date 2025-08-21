List of Bills Passed by Parliament in Monsoon Session 2025; Check Name and Details

The month-long Monsoon session of Parliament, which was characterized by numerous disturbances, continuous adjournments, and opposition walkouts, saw the passage of 12 bills in the Lok Sabha and 14 in the Rajya Sabha.

Starting on July 21, the monsoon session finally came to an end on August 21.

The session witnessed minimal business, with the exception of both Houses' discussions on Operation Sindoor. The first disturbances and adjournments were caused by the opposition's requests for a debate on Operation Sindoor and then the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar.

Major Bills Passed by Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha recently passed a series of important bills covering governance, taxation, shipping, mining, education, sports, and digital regulations. Here is a detailed breakdown:

Here is a list of the bills that were recently passed by the Lok Sabha: