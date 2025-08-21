This African Country Has No Mobile Internet: Check the Surprising Reason Behind it

Living in today's technologically advanced society without internet connectivity seems nearly impossible. Everything from communication to entertainment, education, and even everyday financial activities depends on the internet. However, will you believe it if we tell you that there is a nation that still has nearly zero internet connection? Eritrea is a nation that is distinct from the global web. With very little internet connection, no mobile data, and almost no social media or ATMs available to its residents, this East African country is still entirely unconnected. Check why Eritrea is still the only nation without simple access to the internet, the stringent control measures implemented by the government, and the implications for the social and economic advancement of its citizens. Where is Eritrea Located?

Eritrea is a small country in the Horn of Africa that shares borders with Ethiopia, Sudan, and Djibouti. Its capital is Asmara, which is close to the Red Sea. Despite global technology advancements, Eritrea's population is still unable to use home broadband connections or mobile internet. In contrast to the majority of countries, where mobile data is widely available, Eritrea does not provide any mobile internet service to its population. A Country with no Internet Connection According to studies, just around 1% of the country's population has ever used the internet, and the few internet cafés that do exist are mostly located across cities. Even yet, internet usage is annoyingly slow and inconsistent due to the poor connection speed, which is frequently worse than 2G. ALSO READ: Only Two Countries in the World Have No Universities; Check their Names

Why does Eritrea not have Internet? There are many reasons that contribute to the non-existence of the internet connection in this country: Political Reason: A major contributing factor to Eritrea's internet scarcity is its political and economic environment. Often referred to as the "North Korea of Africa," the nation is notorious for its harsh totalitarian government. Compulsory military service is a fundamental aspect of Eritrea's governance, impacting daily life and restricting liberties, including access to the internet.

National Security: Citing social control and national security, the government strictly regulates telecommunications access and infrastructure. As a result, mobile data networks are now almost nonexistent, leaving only a few cafes with expensive Wi-Fi to connect to the internet.

Economic Difficulties: Eritrea has serious economic difficulties. According to reports, internet cafes charge around 100 Eritrean nakfa (about Rs 100) for an hour of access, which many locals cannot afford. In a nation with a low average income, this is a significant cost, making internet access a luxury that only a select few can afford.