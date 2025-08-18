Only Two Countries in the World Have No Universities; Check their Names

Every nation chooses its educational system's principles according to its own standards. In this sense, the educational options in various nations are different depending on their education structure. The system's establishment takes into consideration the nation's historical customs, contemporary demands, the degree of specialized hiring, as well as economic, social, and pattern opportunities. If you examine the educational systems of nations worldwide, the majority of countries depend upon Universities for the higher education of their youth. However, there are countries in the world with no registered university. The education system in these countries differs a lot from that of an average country. In total there are two countries with no University registered within their border. Let’s take a look at these countries' education systems:

1. Vatican City: A Country with no University World’s smallest country is the only country in Europe with no option for higher studies. Citizens living here might have to send their children abroad, or in the neighbouring countries to get the higher education, in order to be job ready. About Vatican City Vatican City, formally known as the Vatican City State, is a landlocked sovereign state and city-state that is mostly known as the Vatican. It is the Catholic Church's seat, an enclave inside Rome, and its administrative hub. In 1929, the Lateran Treaty granted it independence from the Kingdom of Italy. The See of Rome, also referred to as the Holy See, is in charge of Vatican City. It is the world's smallest sovereign state in terms of both area and population, with a total area of 49 hectares (121 acres) and a population of around 882 in 2024. It is one of the world's least populated capitals.

No Primary or Secondary Schools in Vatican City Because of its limited population and the fact that its governing body is largely made up of clerics, Vatican City lacks its own primary and secondary schools. Although there is no elementary school in Vatican City, the governing body is in charge of more than 15 universities. With the exception of Ethiopian College, the most of these institutions are situated outside the Vatican's gates. The Ethiopian College, based in Vatican City, prepares young African men for the priesthood. Why does Vatican City have no University? The reason for no University within the walls lies within its small area and a small population of just 800 citizens. However, there are options for the students to study in the Universities, but outside of the walls of Vatican City. More precisely, the buildings are located in Rome; no universities are located within the recognized borders of Vatican City because of barriers to public access, such as border checkpoints and security checkpoints manned by the Italian police or the Pontifical Swiss Guard.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Universities in the World: QS World University Rankings 2025 2. Luxembourg: Unique Education System Another nation without a university is Luxembourg. As per an article, there aren't any universities here. There are four institutions in the nation, of course. The state owns them all. But in the strictest sense of the word, they are professional education institutes rather than universities. About Luxembourg Luxembourg is one of the smallest nations in the world and is situated in northwest Europe. Founded in the ninth century, the nation gained independence and became a grand duchy in 1815. It shares borders with France to the south, Germany to the east, and Belgium to the north and west. Luxembourg is the seventh-smallest country in Europe, covering 2,586 square kilometers (998 square miles). With a population of 681,973 in 2025, it is among the least populous nations in Europe.