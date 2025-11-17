 List of the Largest Elephants In the World

Largest Elephant in the world: Elephants have long been admired for their size, intelligence, and strong family bonds. They are among the most fascinating animals on the planet, with different species found across Asia and Africa.

Elephants vary in size depending on their species and habitat, and each has unique features. But do you know which is the largest elephant ever recorded? If not till now, then read this article till the end and get to know who it is.

Elephant Species and Their Sizes

There are three main elephant species in the world:

African Savanna Elephant (Loxodonta africana)

This species is the largest living land animal. Adults reach 8.2 to 13 feet in height and weigh between 5,000 and 14,000 pounds. Their large ears and long tusks are key identifying features.