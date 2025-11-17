 List of the Largest Elephants In the World

Key Points
- African Savanna Elephants are the largest living land animals.
- Henry, shot in Angola in 1955, weighed 24,000 pounds.
- Henry is displayed at the Smithsonian Museum since 1959.
Largest Elephant in the world: Elephants have long been admired for their size, intelligence, and strong family bonds. They are among the most fascinating animals on the planet, with different species found across Asia and Africa.
Elephants vary in size depending on their species and habitat, and each has unique features. But do you know which is the largest elephant ever recorded? If not till now, then read this article till the end and get to know who it is.
Elephant Species and Their Sizes
There are three main elephant species in the world:
-
African Savanna Elephant (Loxodonta africana)
This species is the largest living land animal. Adults reach 8.2 to 13 feet in height and weigh between 5,000 and 14,000 pounds. Their large ears and long tusks are key identifying features.
-
African Forest Elephant (Loxodonta cyclotis)
Smaller than the savanna species, forest elephants grow around 8–10 feet tall and weigh between 4,000 and 10,000 pounds. Their tusks are straighter and point downward.
-
Asian Elephant (Elephas maximus)
Asian elephants are smaller than African elephants, growing to a height of about 6.6 to 9.8 feet and weighing 4,500 to 11,000 pounds. They also have smaller ears, and only some males grow tusks.
Although the African savanna elephant holds the title for the largest living species, one specific elephant surpassed all normal sizes ever recorded.
The Largest Elephant Ever Recorded
‘Henry’ is the famous name given to the largest elephant ever officially recorded, a huge male African savanna elephant that was shot in Angola in 1955. Also sometimes called the Fénykövi Elephant, after the hunter who provided the specimen, this giant stood over 13 feet tall and weighed an immense 24,000 pounds, which is heavier than the largest known Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil.
After it was collected, the elephant's hide, which alone weighed more than two tons, was sent to the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. Experts spent about 16 months preparing the massive animal mount, using thousands of pounds of clay to create the full-size model.
Since its unveiling in 1959, Henry has stood in the museum's main rotunda, an awe-inspiring sight that welcomes millions of visitors every year.
Conclusion
So, while several elephant species exist, the African savanna elephant is the largest species living today, and the title of the largest elephant in the world belongs to Henry, the 24,000-pound giant now displayed at the Smithsonian Museum.
