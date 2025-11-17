Top MBA Colleges Accepting CAT: It's great to hear that a CAT percentile of 95 or more puts students in a very strong position for admission to India's best MBA programs, but the hard work isn't done yet; now is the time to apply wisely. You should concentrate on institutions that provide a high Return on Investment (ROI) by striking a balance between competitive fees and excellent placement rates. Although they frequently have a safe percentile closer to 99+, you can target the older, more reputable IIMs (such as Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Calcutta) for the best. However, if your academic background and professional experience are equally outstanding, a 95+ percentile gives you a viable prospect for more recent IIMs like IIM Shillong, IIM Udaipur, IIM Trichy, and IIM Raipur. A number of non-IIM B-schools compete with the IIMs in terms of placements and return on investment. Due to its great average package (typically above ₹30 LPA, needing a very high 99%+) and nominal cost structure, the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi, delivers an extraordinarily high ROI.

Other prestigious universities include MDI Gurgaon (usually 97%+), SPJIMR Mumbai (renowned for its profile-based shortlisting and strong placements, frequently admitting 95%+), and the management departments of leading IITs including DMS IIT Delhi and SJMSOM IIT Bombay, which normally have cutoffs in the 95-98% area. Other esteemed choices in this category are IIFT Delhi & Kolkata (often 98+) and XLRI Jamshedpur (via XAT). You can increase your chances of landing a lucrative MBA seat by strategically applying to a variety of established, emerging, and non-IIM powerhouses. List Of Top MBA Colleges Accepting 95+ percentile in CAT 2025 For several elite MBA programs in India, such as the more recent and well-known IIMs, prestigious non-IIM institutions, and top IIT management colleges, a 95+ percentile puts you in a very competitive group. For easy comparison, the top MBA colleges as per the NIRF Rankings that normally accept an overall CAT percentile of 95 or higher for the General Category are included in the table below, along with their approximate prices and average placements.

Institute Name (Location) NIRF 2025 Management Rank CAT Percentile (Safe for General) Program Fee (Approx. ₹ Lakhs) IIM Ahmedabad 1 99+ 25.0 - 26.5 IIM Bangalore 2 99+ 24.5 - 26.5 IIM Kozhikode 3 97 - 99 20.5 - 22.5 DMS, IIT Delhi 4 98+ 12.0 - 14.0 IIM Lucknow 5 99+ 27.0 - 29.0 IIM Mumbai (NITIE) 6 97+ 14.0 - 21.0 IIM calcutta 7 98+ 21.0 - 21.75 IIM Indore 8 97+ 21.17 - 22.0 MDI Gurgaon 9 97+ 25.0 - 26.0 IIM Rohtak 12 96+ 17.5 - 17.9 IIM Raipur 15 95+ (CAP) 16.1 - 18.0 IIM Ranchi 18 95+ (CAP) 17.5 - 19.2 IIM Udaipur 21 95+ (CAP) 19.0 - 21.24 The percentiles shown are representative of the General Category final cutoffs based on past year patterns and can differ greatly depending on your gender, employment experience, overall academic profile, and the difficulty of the CAT exam. The approximate amounts for fees and salaries are subject to change by the relevant institutions.