Top MBA Colleges Accepting CAT: It's great to hear that a CAT percentile of 95 or more puts students in a very strong position for admission to India's best MBA programs, but the hard work isn't done yet; now is the time to apply wisely. You should concentrate on institutions that provide a high Return on Investment (ROI) by striking a balance between competitive fees and excellent placement rates. Although they frequently have a safe percentile closer to 99+, you can target the older, more reputable IIMs (such as Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Calcutta) for the best. However, if your academic background and professional experience are equally outstanding, a 95+ percentile gives you a viable prospect for more recent IIMs like IIM Shillong, IIM Udaipur, IIM Trichy, and IIM Raipur.
A number of non-IIM B-schools compete with the IIMs in terms of placements and return on investment. Due to its great average package (typically above ₹30 LPA, needing a very high 99%+) and nominal cost structure, the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi, delivers an extraordinarily high ROI.
Other prestigious universities include MDI Gurgaon (usually 97%+), SPJIMR Mumbai (renowned for its profile-based shortlisting and strong placements, frequently admitting 95%+), and the management departments of leading IITs including DMS IIT Delhi and SJMSOM IIT Bombay, which normally have cutoffs in the 95-98% area. Other esteemed choices in this category are IIFT Delhi & Kolkata (often 98+) and XLRI Jamshedpur (via XAT). You can increase your chances of landing a lucrative MBA seat by strategically applying to a variety of established, emerging, and non-IIM powerhouses.
List Of Top MBA Colleges Accepting 95+ percentile in CAT 2025
For several elite MBA programs in India, such as the more recent and well-known IIMs, prestigious non-IIM institutions, and top IIT management colleges, a 95+ percentile puts you in a very competitive group. For easy comparison, the top MBA colleges as per the NIRF Rankings that normally accept an overall CAT percentile of 95 or higher for the General Category are included in the table below, along with their approximate prices and average placements.
|
Institute Name (Location)
|
NIRF 2025 Management Rank
|
CAT Percentile (Safe for General)
|
Program Fee (Approx. ₹ Lakhs)
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
1
|
99+
|
25.0 - 26.5
|
IIM Bangalore
|
2
|
99+
|
24.5 - 26.5
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
3
|
97 - 99
|
20.5 - 22.5
|
DMS, IIT Delhi
|
4
|
98+
|
12.0 - 14.0
|
IIM Lucknow
|
5
|
99+
|
27.0 - 29.0
|
IIM Mumbai (NITIE)
|
6
|
97+
|
14.0 - 21.0
|
IIM calcutta
|
7
|
98+
|
21.0 - 21.75
|
IIM Indore
|
8
|
97+
|
21.17 - 22.0
|
MDI Gurgaon
|
9
|
97+
|
25.0 - 26.0
|
IIM Rohtak
|
12
|
96+
|
17.5 - 17.9
|
IIM Raipur
|
15
|
95+ (CAP)
|
16.1 - 18.0
|
IIM Ranchi
|
18
|
95+ (CAP)
|
17.5 - 19.2
|
IIM Udaipur
|
21
|
95+ (CAP)
|
19.0 - 21.24
The percentiles shown are representative of the General Category final cutoffs based on past year patterns and can differ greatly depending on your gender, employment experience, overall academic profile, and the difficulty of the CAT exam. The approximate amounts for fees and salaries are subject to change by the relevant institutions.
Courses Offered By Top MBA Colleges Accepting CAT
A broad range of postgraduate programs (PGPs), Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees, and specialized management courses are offered by the best MBA schools that accept the CAT exam. Although the flagship two-year full-time MBA/PGP is the main course, many prestigious institutions now offer executive and specialty programs to accommodate various levels of expertise and professional ambitions.
|
Program Category
|
Program Name/Acronym (Examples)
|
Duration & Format
|
Target Audience
|
Top Colleges Offering
|
Flagship Full-Time
|
PGP/ MBA (Post Graduate Programme / Master of Business Administration)
|
2 Years, Full-Time, Residential
|
Fresh Graduates & Professionals (0-4 years exp.)
|
All IIMs, FMS Delhi, MDI Gurgaon, SPJIMR, IIT DMS/SJMSOM
|
Specialized Full-Time
|
PGP-FABM (Food & Agri-Business Management)
|
2 Years, Full-Time, Residential
|
Graduates interested in Agri-business
|
IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Lucknow (PGP-ABM)
|
MBA-BA (Business Analytics) / MBA-DEM (Digital Enterprise Management)
|
2 Years, Full-Time, Residential
|
Graduates interested in Analytics & Tech-driven roles
|
IIM Bangalore (MBA-BA), IIM Udaipur (MBA-DEM)
|
MBA-SCM (Global Supply Chain Management)
|
2 Years, Full-Time, Residential
|
Graduates interested in Operations & Supply Chain
|
IIM Udaipur (MBA-GSCM), IIM Mumbai (NITIE - focus on SCM)
|
MBA-HRM (Human Resource Management)
|
2 Years, Full-Time, Residential
|
Graduates focused on HR
|
IIM Ranchi, IIM Trichy (PGPM-HR)
|
Executive Full-Time
|
PGPX (Post Graduate Programme for Executives) / MBAEx / EPGP
|
1 Year, Full-Time, Residential
|
Experienced Professionals (5+ years exp.)
|
IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Kozhikode, SPJIMR (PGDM-GM)
|
Executive Part-Time
|
PGPEM (Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management) / PGPWE / Executive MBA
|
2-3 Years, Part-Time (Weekends/Evening)
|
Working Professionals (3+ years exp.) who cannot quit their jobs
|
IIM Bangalore, IIM Lucknow, FMS Delhi (Executive MBA), DMS IIT Delhi (Executive MBA)
|
Doctoral
|
FPM (Fellow Programme in Management) / PhD (Doctoral Programme)
|
4-5 Years, Full-Time, Residential
|
Individuals pursuing research/academic careers
|
All IIMs and Top B-Schools
