AFCAT 1 Application Form 2026 Released at afcat.cdac.in, Apply Now 340 Posts, Link Here

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 17, 2025, 13:11 IST

The AFCAT 1 Application Form 2026 is now open from 17 November to 14 December 2025. The Indian Air Force has released the notification, inviting men and women for Flying and Ground Duty branches. Candidates can apply online, pay the ₹550 fee, upload documents, and edit minor details during the correction window. This article covers all steps, requirements, and important dates.

The AFCAT 1 Application Form 2026 has been opened on November 17, and candidates can submit their applications until December 14. The official AFCAT notification has already been released, confirming that the application fee is INR 550 plus GST for all categories. The Indian Air Force will also open the AFCAT application correction window for candidates to fix errors in their forms after the registration process is completed.

Candidates can check the complete schedule and step-by-step process to fill out the AFCAT online application form in this article.

AFCAT 1 Application Form 2026

The Indian Air Force has officially released the detailed AFCAT 1 2026 Notification on November 9, 2025. Eligible men and women can now apply for various branches, including Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical). The AFCAT 2026 registration link is now available from November 17, 2025, and candidates can submit their applications online until December 14, 2025, through the official website afcat.cdac.in.

After the application period ends, the IAF will open a correction window, allowing candidates to edit any mistakes in their AFCAT 2026 form. Applicants are advised to download and keep a printout of the AFCAT 1 application form and payment receipt for future use.

AFCAT 1 2026 Application Form Overview

The AFCAT 1 2026 application form has been started from 17 November 2025, and the last date to apply online is 14 December 2025. Candidates planning to apply for AFCAT 1 2026 can check the complete application details in the table below. 

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Indian Air Force

AFCAT Full Form

Air Force Common Admission Test

Post Name

Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical), Ground Duty (Non-Technical)

Frequency of Exam

Twice a Year

AFCAT 1 2026 Vacancy

340

Notification Release Date

9 November 2025

AFCAT 1 Application Form Dates

17 November 2025 to 14 December 2025

Exam Level

National Level

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Written Exam 

AFSB Interview 

Medical Examination

Official Websites

careerindianairforce.cdac.in / afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT Apply Online 2026 Direct Link

The AFCAT 1 Apply Online 2026 process has started on 17 November 2025. The Indian Air Force has activated the application link on the official website. Candidates can log in, complete their AFCAT registration, and fill out the application form entirely by clicking on the direct link given below. The window to submit the AFCAT 2026 application form will remain open from 17 November 2025 to 14 December 2025. 

Click Here to Apply Online for AFCAT 1 Vacancy 2026

Details Required for AFCAT 1 Application Form 2026

Candidates must meet the minimum AFCAT 1 2026 eligibility criteria before beginning the registration process. The following is the complete list of details and documents needed to fill out the AFCAT 1 Application Form:

  • Candidate’s Name

  • Father’s Name

  • Mother’s Name

  • Nationality

  • Valid Mobile Number

  • Valid Email ID

  • Type of Entry

  • Command

  • Gender

  • Date of Birth

  • 10th Marksheet & Certificate

  • 12th Marksheet & Certificate

  • Graduation Degree

  • Post-Graduation Degree

  • Integrated PG Degree

  • Permanent Address

  • Correspondence Address

  • Photograph

  • Signature

  • Thumb Impression

  • Declaration by Candidate

  • Exam City

How to Complete AFCAT 1 Registration 2026?

Candidates can easily fill out the AFCAT 1 2026 registration form by visiting the official website of the Indian Air Force. Follow the steps below to complete the online application process smoothly:

Step 1: Visit the official AFCAT website at afcat.cdac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Apply Now” link.

Step 3: Complete the AFCAT 1 registration by entering the basic details.

Step 4: Log in using the registered credentials and fill out the AFCAT application form.

Step 5: Pay the required application fee and submit the form online.

AFCAT 1 Application Form Fee 2026

The AFCAT 1 2026 application form is considered complete only after the successful payment of the application fee. All candidates, whether from the General or Reserved categories, are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹550 through online payment modes. This is the final step of the application process, so make sure to complete the payment on time and download the fee receipt for future reference.

AFCAT 1 Document Specifications 2026

Candidates must upload specific documents in the correct format while filling out the AFCAT 1 application form 2026. These include a recent passport-size photograph, a scanned signature, and a thumb impression. Ensuring the right file size, dimensions, and format will help avoid errors during form submission. The table below provides the complete specifications for each document.

Type of Document

Image Size

File Format

Recent passport-size photograph

10 KB – 50 KB

JPG / JPEG

Signature

10 KB – 50 KB

JPG / JPEG

Thumb Impression (Left thumb for males, Right thumb for females)

10 KB – 50 KB

JPG / JPEG

AFCAT Online Application Correction 2026

The AFCAT application correction window is opened by the Indian Air Force (IAF) after the application process is completed. Candidates can edit only two sections, ‘Fill Application Form’ and ‘Upload Document’, during this period. Applicants are allowed to make changes to limited details such as:

  • Candidate’s Name

  • Father’s Name

  • Passport-size Photograph

  • Signature

  • Thumb Impression

No other fields can be modified, and the IAF does not charge any additional fee for using the correction window. Candidates who have registered successfully and paid the application fee can access this facility.

How to Edit AFCAT Application Form?

Follow the steps below to make corrections in the AFCAT 2026 form:

  1. Visit the official IAF AFCAT website.

  2. Open the Candidate Login page.

  3. Enter the login credentials.

  4. Click on the Application Form Correction link.

  5. Edit the required details and save the changes.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

