AFCAT 1 Application Form 2026 Released at afcat.cdac.in, Apply Now 340 Posts, Link Here

The AFCAT 1 Application Form 2026 has been opened on November 17, and candidates can submit their applications until December 14. The official AFCAT notification has already been released, confirming that the application fee is INR 550 plus GST for all categories. The Indian Air Force will also open the AFCAT application correction window for candidates to fix errors in their forms after the registration process is completed.
Candidates can check the complete schedule and step-by-step process to fill out the AFCAT online application form in this article.
AFCAT 1 Application Form 2026
The Indian Air Force has officially released the detailed AFCAT 1 2026 Notification on November 9, 2025. Eligible men and women can now apply for various branches, including Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical). The AFCAT 2026 registration link is now available from November 17, 2025, and candidates can submit their applications online until December 14, 2025, through the official website afcat.cdac.in.
After the application period ends, the IAF will open a correction window, allowing candidates to edit any mistakes in their AFCAT 2026 form. Applicants are advised to download and keep a printout of the AFCAT 1 application form and payment receipt for future use.
AFCAT 1 2026 Application Form Overview
The AFCAT 1 2026 application form has been started from 17 November 2025, and the last date to apply online is 14 December 2025. Candidates planning to apply for AFCAT 1 2026 can check the complete application details in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Indian Air Force
|
AFCAT Full Form
|
Air Force Common Admission Test
|
Post Name
|
Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical), Ground Duty (Non-Technical)
|
Frequency of Exam
|
Twice a Year
|
AFCAT 1 2026 Vacancy
|
340
|
Notification Release Date
|
9 November 2025
|
AFCAT 1 Application Form Dates
|
17 November 2025 to 14 December 2025
|
Exam Level
|
National Level
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam
AFSB Interview
Medical Examination
|
Official Websites
|
careerindianairforce.cdac.in / afcat.cdac.in
AFCAT Apply Online 2026 Direct Link
The AFCAT 1 Apply Online 2026 process has started on 17 November 2025. The Indian Air Force has activated the application link on the official website. Candidates can log in, complete their AFCAT registration, and fill out the application form entirely by clicking on the direct link given below. The window to submit the AFCAT 2026 application form will remain open from 17 November 2025 to 14 December 2025.
Click Here to Apply Online for AFCAT 1 Vacancy 2026
Details Required for AFCAT 1 Application Form 2026
Candidates must meet the minimum AFCAT 1 2026 eligibility criteria before beginning the registration process. The following is the complete list of details and documents needed to fill out the AFCAT 1 Application Form:
-
Candidate’s Name
-
Father’s Name
-
Mother’s Name
-
Nationality
-
Valid Mobile Number
-
Valid Email ID
-
Type of Entry
-
Command
-
Gender
-
Date of Birth
-
10th Marksheet & Certificate
-
12th Marksheet & Certificate
-
Graduation Degree
-
Post-Graduation Degree
-
Integrated PG Degree
-
Permanent Address
-
Correspondence Address
-
Photograph
-
Signature
-
Thumb Impression
-
Declaration by Candidate
-
Exam City
How to Complete AFCAT 1 Registration 2026?
Candidates can easily fill out the AFCAT 1 2026 registration form by visiting the official website of the Indian Air Force. Follow the steps below to complete the online application process smoothly:
Step 1: Visit the official AFCAT website at afcat.cdac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Apply Now” link.
Step 3: Complete the AFCAT 1 registration by entering the basic details.
Step 4: Log in using the registered credentials and fill out the AFCAT application form.
Step 5: Pay the required application fee and submit the form online.
AFCAT 1 Application Form Fee 2026
The AFCAT 1 2026 application form is considered complete only after the successful payment of the application fee. All candidates, whether from the General or Reserved categories, are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹550 through online payment modes. This is the final step of the application process, so make sure to complete the payment on time and download the fee receipt for future reference.
Also Check:
AFCAT Eligibility Criteria 2026
AFCAT Cut Off 2025
AFCAT Syllabus 2026
AFCAT Exam Pattern 2026
AFCAT 1 Document Specifications 2026
Candidates must upload specific documents in the correct format while filling out the AFCAT 1 application form 2026. These include a recent passport-size photograph, a scanned signature, and a thumb impression. Ensuring the right file size, dimensions, and format will help avoid errors during form submission. The table below provides the complete specifications for each document.
|
Type of Document
|
Image Size
|
File Format
|
Recent passport-size photograph
|
10 KB – 50 KB
|
JPG / JPEG
|
Signature
|
10 KB – 50 KB
|
JPG / JPEG
|
Thumb Impression (Left thumb for males, Right thumb for females)
|
10 KB – 50 KB
|
JPG / JPEG
AFCAT Online Application Correction 2026
The AFCAT application correction window is opened by the Indian Air Force (IAF) after the application process is completed. Candidates can edit only two sections, ‘Fill Application Form’ and ‘Upload Document’, during this period. Applicants are allowed to make changes to limited details such as:
-
Candidate’s Name
-
Father’s Name
-
Passport-size Photograph
-
Signature
-
Thumb Impression
No other fields can be modified, and the IAF does not charge any additional fee for using the correction window. Candidates who have registered successfully and paid the application fee can access this facility.
How to Edit AFCAT Application Form?
Follow the steps below to make corrections in the AFCAT 2026 form:
-
Visit the official IAF AFCAT website.
-
Open the Candidate Login page.
-
Enter the login credentials.
-
Click on the Application Form Correction link.
-
Edit the required details and save the changes.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation