AFCAT 1 Application Form 2026 Released at afcat.cdac.in, Apply Now 340 Posts, Link Here

The AFCAT 1 Application Form 2026 has been opened on November 17, and candidates can submit their applications until December 14. The official AFCAT notification has already been released, confirming that the application fee is INR 550 plus GST for all categories. The Indian Air Force will also open the AFCAT application correction window for candidates to fix errors in their forms after the registration process is completed. Candidates can check the complete schedule and step-by-step process to fill out the AFCAT online application form in this article. AFCAT 1 Application Form 2026 The Indian Air Force has officially released the detailed AFCAT 1 2026 Notification on November 9, 2025. Eligible men and women can now apply for various branches, including Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical). The AFCAT 2026 registration link is now available from November 17, 2025, and candidates can submit their applications online until December 14, 2025, through the official website afcat.cdac.in.

After the application period ends, the IAF will open a correction window, allowing candidates to edit any mistakes in their AFCAT 2026 form. Applicants are advised to download and keep a printout of the AFCAT 1 application form and payment receipt for future use. AFCAT 1 2026 Application Form Overview The AFCAT 1 2026 application form has been started from 17 November 2025, and the last date to apply online is 14 December 2025. Candidates planning to apply for AFCAT 1 2026 can check the complete application details in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Indian Air Force AFCAT Full Form Air Force Common Admission Test Post Name Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical), Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Frequency of Exam Twice a Year AFCAT 1 2026 Vacancy 340 Notification Release Date 9 November 2025 AFCAT 1 Application Form Dates 17 November 2025 to 14 December 2025 Exam Level National Level Application Mode Online Selection Process Written Exam AFSB Interview Medical Examination Official Websites careerindianairforce.cdac.in / afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT Apply Online 2026 Direct Link The AFCAT 1 Apply Online 2026 process has started on 17 November 2025. The Indian Air Force has activated the application link on the official website. Candidates can log in, complete their AFCAT registration, and fill out the application form entirely by clicking on the direct link given below. The window to submit the AFCAT 2026 application form will remain open from 17 November 2025 to 14 December 2025. Click Here to Apply Online for AFCAT 1 Vacancy 2026 Details Required for AFCAT 1 Application Form 2026 Candidates must meet the minimum AFCAT 1 2026 eligibility criteria before beginning the registration process. The following is the complete list of details and documents needed to fill out the AFCAT 1 Application Form: Candidate’s Name

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Nationality

Valid Mobile Number

Valid Email ID

Type of Entry

Command

Gender

Date of Birth

10th Marksheet & Certificate

12th Marksheet & Certificate

Graduation Degree

Post-Graduation Degree

Integrated PG Degree

Permanent Address

Correspondence Address

Photograph

Signature

Thumb Impression

Declaration by Candidate

Exam City

How to Complete AFCAT 1 Registration 2026? Candidates can easily fill out the AFCAT 1 2026 registration form by visiting the official website of the Indian Air Force. Follow the steps below to complete the online application process smoothly: Step 1: Visit the official AFCAT website at afcat.cdac.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Apply Now” link. Step 3: Complete the AFCAT 1 registration by entering the basic details. Step 4: Log in using the registered credentials and fill out the AFCAT application form. Step 5: Pay the required application fee and submit the form online. AFCAT 1 Application Form Fee 2026 The AFCAT 1 2026 application form is considered complete only after the successful payment of the application fee. All candidates, whether from the General or Reserved categories, are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹550 through online payment modes. This is the final step of the application process, so make sure to complete the payment on time and download the fee receipt for future reference.

AFCAT Exam Pattern 2026 AFCAT 1 Document Specifications 2026 Candidates must upload specific documents in the correct format while filling out the AFCAT 1 application form 2026. These include a recent passport-size photograph, a scanned signature, and a thumb impression. Ensuring the right file size, dimensions, and format will help avoid errors during form submission. The table below provides the complete specifications for each document. Type of Document Image Size File Format Recent passport-size photograph 10 KB – 50 KB JPG / JPEG Signature 10 KB – 50 KB JPG / JPEG Thumb Impression (Left thumb for males, Right thumb for females) 10 KB – 50 KB JPG / JPEG AFCAT Online Application Correction 2026