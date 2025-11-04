The AFCAT syllabus provides a complete list of subjects and topics that candidates must study to clear the exam successfully. Aspirants should carefully review the official syllabus to plan their study strategy effectively before starting their AFCAT preparation.
It is also essential to solve the AFCAT previous year question papers to understand the question format, difficulty level, and commonly asked topics. The AFCAT exam carries a total of 300 marks, and candidates should be familiar with the AFCAT exam pattern to get a clear idea of its structure and marking scheme.
Candidates can check the detailed AFCAT syllabus and start preparation with the right approach in this article.
AFCAT Syllabus 2026 Overview
Understanding the AFCAT syllabus and exam pattern is the first step toward effective planning. Candidates can check the overview in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Body
|
Indian Air Force (IAF)
|
Exam Name
|
Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2026)
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Time Duration
|
2 hours for AFCAT
|
Marking Scheme
|
+3 marks for every correct answer
|
Negative Marking
|
-1 mark for each incorrect answer
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test
AFSB Interview
Medical Examination
|
Official Website
|
https://afcat.cdac.in/
AFCAT Syllabus 2026
The AFCAT Syllabus 2026 is designed to test candidates on four major subjects, General Awareness, English, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning & Military Aptitude Test. Understanding each section in detail helps candidates focus their preparation effectively and score higher in the exam.
AFCAT Syllabus for General Awareness
The General Awareness section evaluates a candidate’s knowledge of current events and general facts from diverse fields. Around 20 questions are asked in this part, covering both static and dynamic topics. The following are the important topics:
-
History
-
Geography
-
Sports
-
Art and Culture
-
Current Affairs
-
Politics and Civics
-
Environment
-
Defence-related knowledge
-
Basic Science
AFCAT Syllabus for English
The English section tests candidates’ command over the language, including grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension. Around 30 questions are asked in this section.The following are the topics covered in the AFCAT Syllabus for English:
-
Reading Comprehension
-
Basic Grammar Rules
-
Fill in the Blanks
-
Tenses
-
Error Detection
-
Sentence Completion
-
Synonyms and Antonyms
-
Vocabulary Usage
-
One-Word Substitution
AFCAT Syllabus for Numerical Ability
The Numerical Ability section assesses mathematical aptitude, speed, and accuracy. Candidates must have a good grasp of basic mathematical formulas and concepts. The following are the topics covered in the AFCAT Syllabus for Numerical Ability:
-
Decimals and Fractions
-
Simple and Compound Interest
-
Time, Speed, and Distance (including Trains/Boats & Streams)
-
Percentages
-
Ratio and Proportion
-
Time and Work
-
Averages
-
Profit and Loss
AFCAT Syllabus for Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test
This section measures logical reasoning, spatial ability, and problem-solving skills. Regular practice is key to improving accuracy and speed. The following are the topics covered in the AFCAT Syllabus for Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test:
-
Odd One Out
-
Analogy
-
Venn Diagrams
-
Pattern Completion
-
Dot Situation Analysis
-
Blood Relations
-
Missing Figures
-
Figure Classification
-
Coding and Decoding
-
Embedded Figures
-
Sequencing
AFCAT Exam Pattern 2026
The AFCAT Exam Pattern 2026 helps candidates understand the structure of the exam, types of questions, and marking scheme. The AFCAT exam evaluates candidates on subjects like General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, and Military Aptitude. An additional EKT (Engineering Knowledge Test) is conducted for technical candidates.
Below is the detailed AFCAT 2026 Exam Pattern:
|
Exam
|
AFCAT
|
EKT (Only for Technical Candidates)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Online
|
Number of Questions
|
100
|
50
|
Maximum Marks
|
300
|
150
|
Duration
|
2 hours (120 minutes)
|
45 minutes
|
Sections
|
General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test
|
Mechanical, Computer Science, and Electrical & Electronics
|
Negative Marking
|
-1 mark for each wrong answer
|
-1 mark for each wrong answer
AFCAT Books 2026
Choosing the right AFCAT books is crucial for effective preparation. A good book covers the complete syllabus and helps candidates understand exam trends, question types, and important topics. Below is a list of the most recommended books for AFCAT 2026 preparation.
|
Book Title
|
Author / Publication
|
AFCAT Self-Study Guide cum Practice Work
|
Kiran Publication
|
The AFCAT Guide
|
Disha Publication
|
AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Test)
|
Arihant Publication
|
AFCAT Exam Guide (1st Edition) for Flying and Technical Branch
|
R. Gupta Publication
