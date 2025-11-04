SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
AFCAT Syllabus 2026 (Updated): Section-wise Breakdown & PDF Link

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 4, 2025, 17:12 IST

The AFCAT Syllabus 2026 covers four key subjects: General Awareness, English, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning & Military Aptitude Test. Candidates should understand the exam pattern, marking scheme, and essential topics before starting preparation. Candidates can check the complete AFCAT Syllabus 2026 and Exam Pattern in this article.

AFCAT 2026 Updated Syllabus
The AFCAT syllabus provides a complete list of subjects and topics that candidates must study to clear the exam successfully. Aspirants should carefully review the official syllabus to plan their study strategy effectively before starting their AFCAT preparation.

It is also essential to solve the AFCAT previous year question papers to understand the question format, difficulty level, and commonly asked topics. The AFCAT exam carries a total of 300 marks, and candidates should be familiar with the AFCAT exam pattern to get a clear idea of its structure and marking scheme.

Candidates can check the detailed AFCAT syllabus and start preparation with the right approach in this article.

AFCAT Syllabus 2026 Overview

Understanding the AFCAT syllabus and exam pattern is the first step toward effective planning. Candidates can check the overview in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Body

Indian Air Force (IAF)

Exam Name

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2026)

Exam Level

National

Mode of Exam

Online

Time Duration

2 hours for AFCAT

Marking Scheme

+3 marks for every correct answer

Negative Marking

-1 mark for each incorrect answer

Selection Process

Written Test

AFSB Interview 

Medical Examination

Official Website

https://afcat.cdac.in/

AFCAT Syllabus 2026

The AFCAT Syllabus 2026 is designed to test candidates on four major subjects, General Awareness, English, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning & Military Aptitude Test. Understanding each section in detail helps candidates focus their preparation effectively and score higher in the exam.

AFCAT Syllabus for General Awareness

The General Awareness section evaluates a candidate’s knowledge of current events and general facts from diverse fields. Around 20 questions are asked in this part, covering both static and dynamic topics. The following are the important topics:

  • History

  • Geography

  • Sports

  • Art and Culture

  • Current Affairs

  • Politics and Civics

  • Environment

  • Defence-related knowledge

  • Basic Science

AFCAT Syllabus for English

The English section tests candidates’ command over the language, including grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension. Around 30 questions are asked in this section.The following are the topics covered in the AFCAT Syllabus for English:

  • Reading Comprehension

  • Basic Grammar Rules

  • Fill in the Blanks

  • Tenses

  • Error Detection

  • Sentence Completion

  • Synonyms and Antonyms

  • Vocabulary Usage

  • One-Word Substitution

AFCAT Syllabus for Numerical Ability

The Numerical Ability section assesses mathematical aptitude, speed, and accuracy. Candidates must have a good grasp of basic mathematical formulas and concepts. The following are the topics covered in the AFCAT Syllabus for Numerical Ability:

  • Decimals and Fractions

  • Simple and Compound Interest

  • Time, Speed, and Distance (including Trains/Boats & Streams)

  • Percentages

  • Ratio and Proportion

  • Time and Work

  • Averages

  • Profit and Loss

AFCAT Syllabus for Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test

This section measures logical reasoning, spatial ability, and problem-solving skills. Regular practice is key to improving accuracy and speed. The following are the topics covered in the AFCAT Syllabus for Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test:

  • Odd One Out

  • Analogy

  • Venn Diagrams

  • Pattern Completion

  • Dot Situation Analysis

  • Blood Relations

  • Missing Figures

  • Figure Classification

  • Coding and Decoding

  • Embedded Figures

  • Sequencing

AFCAT Exam Pattern 2026

The AFCAT Exam Pattern 2026 helps candidates understand the structure of the exam, types of questions, and marking scheme. The AFCAT exam evaluates candidates on subjects like General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, and Military Aptitude. An additional EKT (Engineering Knowledge Test) is conducted for technical candidates.

Below is the detailed AFCAT 2026 Exam Pattern:

Exam

AFCAT

EKT (Only for Technical Candidates)

Mode of Exam

Online

Online

Number of Questions

100

50

Maximum Marks

300

150

Duration

2 hours (120 minutes)

45 minutes

Sections

General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test

Mechanical, Computer Science, and Electrical & Electronics

Negative Marking

-1 mark for each wrong answer

-1 mark for each wrong answer

Also Check:

AFCAT Eligibility Criteria 2026
AFCAT Cut Off 2025

AFCAT Books 2026

Choosing the right AFCAT books is crucial for effective preparation. A good book covers the complete syllabus and helps candidates understand exam trends, question types, and important topics. Below is a list of the most recommended books for AFCAT 2026 preparation.

Book Title

Author / Publication

AFCAT Self-Study Guide cum Practice Work

Kiran Publication

The AFCAT Guide

Disha Publication

AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Test)

Arihant Publication

AFCAT Exam Guide (1st Edition) for Flying and Technical Branch

R. Gupta Publication

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

