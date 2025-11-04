The AFCAT syllabus provides a complete list of subjects and topics that candidates must study to clear the exam successfully. Aspirants should carefully review the official syllabus to plan their study strategy effectively before starting their AFCAT preparation.

It is also essential to solve the AFCAT previous year question papers to understand the question format, difficulty level, and commonly asked topics. The AFCAT exam carries a total of 300 marks, and candidates should be familiar with the AFCAT exam pattern to get a clear idea of its structure and marking scheme.

Candidates can check the detailed AFCAT syllabus and start preparation with the right approach in this article.

AFCAT Syllabus 2026 Overview

Understanding the AFCAT syllabus and exam pattern is the first step toward effective planning. Candidates can check the overview in the table below: