AFCAT Eligibility Criteria 2026: Age Limit, Qualification, Physical Standards & More

AFCAT Eligibility Criteria 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially released the AFCAT Eligibility 2026 details through its notification PDF. The eligibility criteria cover essential factors like age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, and physical standards. Both male and female Indian candidates can apply as per the notification. Candidates who are aged 20 to 24 years for the Flying Branch and 20 to 26 years for the Ground Duty Branch, who have successfully passed Class 12, are eligible to appear for the AFCAT 2026 exam. This article provides the AFCAT Eligibility 2026 in detail, including important criteria such as Nationality, Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Physical Standards to help candidates understand the complete requirements before applying. AFCAT Eligibility Criteria 2026

The AFCAT 1 Notification 2026 was officially released on 3rd November 2025 at the Indian Air Force’s official website, www.afcat.cdac.in. The exam is being conducted for the course commencing in January 2027. Candidates planning to apply for the Indian Air Force Recruitment 2026 must carefully review the AFCAT Eligibility Criteria before submitting their application. AFCAT Nationality/Citizenship Candidates must be citizens of India in accordance with the Indian Citizenship Act, 1955. Only Indian nationals are permitted to apply for the AFCAT 2026 examination to be eligible for AFCAT 2 2026. AFCAT Age Limit 2026 The Indian Air Force (IAF) has specified distinct age criteria for candidates applying to the Flying Branch and Ground Duty Branch. Check the detailed age requirements below: Posts Age Limit Flying Branch Candidates must be aged between 20 to 24 years (born between 02 January 2001 to 01 January 2005).

Applicants holding a valid and current Commercial Pilot License (CPL) issued by DGCA (India) are eligible for a relaxation up to 26 years, meaning they must be born between 02 January 1999 to 01 January 2005. Ground Duty Branch Candidates applying for Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branches must be between 20 to 26 years of age (born between 02 January 1999 to 01 January 2005).

AFCAT Marital Status 2026 Candidates below 25 years must be unmarried at the time of training commencement. Widows, widowers, and divorcees below 25 years are not eligible to apply. If a candidate marries during the training period, they will be disqualified and required to refund the entire training cost to the government. Candidates above 25 years of age who are married can apply; however, married accommodation will not be provided, and they cannot live with their families during the training period. AFCAT Educational Qualification 2026 Candidates must check the post-wise educational qualification prescribed by the Indian Air Force (IAF) before applying for the AFCAT 1 2026 exam. The required qualifications vary for different branches, Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical).

AFCAT Educational Qualifications for Flying Branch Candidates must meet the following academic requirements to apply for the Flying Branch: Passed Class 12 with at least 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics.

Completed a three-year graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university with minimum 60% marks or equivalent.

OR

Cleared Section A & B examination of the Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India with at least 60% marks.

OR

Completed BE/B.Tech degree from a recognized university with minimum 60% marks or equivalent. AFCAT Educational Qualification for Ground Duty (Technical) Branch The Ground Duty (Technical) branch is divided into two specializations, Aeronautical Engineer (Electronics) and Aeronautical Engineer (Mechanical). Candidates must have a strong foundation in Physics and Mathematics along with relevant engineering qualifications.

Specialization Educational Qualification AE (Electronics) Passed Class 12 with 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics.

Completed Graduation/Post-Graduation in Engineering or Technology from a recognized university. OR Qualified in Sections A & B examination of the Aeronautical Society of India, Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India), or Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers with minimum 60% marks.

Eligible disciplines include: Applied Electronics & Instrumentation, Communication Engineering, Computer Engineering/Technology, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Information Technology, Cyber Security, Instrumentation & Control Engineering, Spacecraft Technology, and other related fields. AE (Mechanical) Passed Class 12 with minimum 50% marks in both Physics and Mathematics.

Completed Graduation/Post-Graduation in Engineering from a recognized university.

OR

Cleared Sections A & B of the Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India with at least 60% marks.

Eligible disciplines include: Aerospace Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Industrial Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering, Production Engineering, Robotics, Nanotechnology, Automotive Engineering, and other allied branches.

AFCAT Educational Qualification for Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branch Candidates applying for Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches must meet the following educational requirements: Branch Educational Qualification Administration Passed Higher Secondary Examination (10+2).

Completed Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks from a recognized university. OR Qualified in Sections A & B of the Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India with at least 60% marks. Education Passed Higher Secondary Examination (10+2).

Completed Post-Graduation in any discipline with at least 50% marks and 60% marks in Graduation. Meteorology Passed Higher Secondary Examination (10+2).

Completed Post-Graduation Degree in one of the following fields with minimum 50% marks in all papers:

Environmental Science, Applied Physics, Oceanography, Meteorology, Agricultural Meteorology, Ecology, Mathematics, Statistics, Geography, Computer Applications, Geophysics, Environmental Biology, or any equivalent Science stream subject.

AFCAT Physical Standards 2026 The Indian Air Force (IAF) has set specific physical standards that every candidate must meet to be considered eligible for AFCAT 2026. These standards ensure that applicants are physically fit to handle the demanding tasks of Air Force training and service life. Below are the details of height requirements, physical fitness expectations, and other key conditions. AFCAT Height Requirements 2026 The minimum height criteria for male and female candidates differ depending on the branch applied, Flying or Ground Duty. Candidates must meet the prescribed height standards as given below: Branch Minimum Height (Male) Minimum Height (Female) Flying Branch 162.5 cm 162.5 cm Ground Duty Branch 157.5 cm 152 cm Note: For candidates from certain regions (like North-Eastern states and hilly areas), height relaxation may be applicable as per Indian Air Force guidelines.

AFCAT Physical Condition Requirements Candidates must maintain good physical health and should prepare themselves for the physical demands of Air Force training. It is advisable to start following a regular exercise routine before reporting for the selection process. The recommended physical activities include: Running 4 km in 15 minutes

Regular skipping exercises

Performing 20 push-ups and 20 sit-ups in a single set

Completing 8 chin-ups

Rope climbing (3–4 meters)

Swimming for 25 meters AFCAT Physical Fitness for SSB Interview Candidates must ensure they are physically fit to undergo various selection tests before appearing for the SSB Interview. The following are minimum fitness abilities expected at the time of reporting: Running 1.6 km

Performing 10 push-ups

Completing 3 chin-ups