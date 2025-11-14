AFCAT Exam Pattern 2026: Check Section-Wise Marks, Duration & AFSB Details

AFCAT Exam Pattern 2026: Candidates must review the exam pattern released by the Indian Air Force along with the official notification before appearing for AFCAT 2026. The detailed AFCAT 2026 exam pattern is available online at afcat.cdac.in. Understanding the exam pattern helps candidates get familiar with the key sections, including subject-specific areas and the marking scheme. It also provides information on total marks, section-wise distribution, and negative marking rules. Students need to study these details thoroughly before starting their preparation. According to the AFCAT 2026 exam pattern, the test includes a written exam, and candidates applying for technical posts must also appear for the Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT). Candidates who qualify move on to the next stages, including the AFSB interview and medical examination. Keep reading to know the complete details about the AFCAT exam pattern.

AFCAT Exam Pattern 2026 The AFCAT 2026 exam is conducted online, and the question paper is in English. It consists of 100 questions covering subjects like General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, Military Reasoning, and Aptitude. The level of the exam is equivalent to graduation, and the total marks for the test are 300. The AFCAT exam pattern provides a complete overview of the exam, including the number of sections, topic-wise weightage, time duration, total marks, and marking scheme. Familiarising themselves with the exam pattern helps candidates plan their preparation effectively and understand the overall exam process. AFCAT Exam Pattern 2026 Highlights Candidates can go through the key highlights of the AFCAT exam pattern to understand the overall structure of the test. These important points give a quick overview of the exam mode, duration, marking scheme, and number of questions.

Parameters Details Mode of Exam Online (Computer-Based Test) Number of Sections Four (AFCAT) Total Questions 100 Maximum Marks 300 Question Type Objective (MCQs) Exam Duration 2 hours Paper Language English AFCAT Exam Pattern for Online Test The AFCAT online exam follows a structured pattern that helps candidates understand the type of questions, marking scheme, and exam duration. Below are the key points of the AFCAT online test pattern: The AFCAT online test is divided into four main sections.

A total of 100 questions are asked in the AFCAT exam.

The maximum marks for the AFCAT online test are 300.

All questions in both AFCAT and EKT are objective type with multiple-choice options.

The question paper is available only in English.

Candidates must score the minimum qualifying marks to pass the exam.

Candidates can check the structure of the AFCAT Exam Pattern for the online test in the table below: Subject Exam Duration No. of Questions Maximum Marks General Awareness 2 hours 100 (Overall) 300 (Overall) Verbal Ability in English Numerical Ability Reasoning & Military Aptitude Test AFCAT Exam Pattern for EKT The Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) is conducted only for candidates applying for technical branches. The duration of the EKT exam is 45 minutes. The test includes subject-specific questions from Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, and Electrical & Electronics Engineering. The EKT paper carries 50 questions and has a total of 150 marks. Candidates can check the structure of the AFCAT Exam Pattern for EKT in the table below: Subject Time No. of Questions Maximum Marks Mechanical Engineering 45 minutes 50 150 Computer Science Engineering Electrical & Electronics

AFCAT Exam Pattern for Technical Branch Candidates applying for the Technical Branch must appear in both the AFCAT online test and the Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT). The AFCAT paper includes four sections, while EKT is conducted separately. The detailed structure for the Technical Branch is given below: Section Questions Marks Time Reasoning & Military Aptitude Test 35 105 2 Hours Verbal Ability in English 30 90 Numerical Ability 15 45 General Awareness 20 60 Mechanics / Computer Science / Electrical & Electronics (EKT) 50 150 45 Minutes AFCAT Exam Pattern for Non-Technical Branch Candidates applying for Ground Duty (Non-Technical) posts are required to appear only for the AFCAT written test. This test includes four sections. The structure of the AFCAT exam pattern for the Non-Technical Branch is as follows:

Section Questions Marks Time Reasoning & Military Aptitude Test 35 105 2 Hours Verbal Ability in English 30 90 Numerical Ability 15 45 General Awareness 20 60 AFCAT Exam Pattern: Normalisation Process The AFCAT exam is conducted in multiple shifts, and the difficulty level of each shift may vary. The Indian Air Force uses a normalisation process to adjust the marks to ensure fairness for all candidates. This method helps maintain transparency and ensures that no candidate is disadvantaged due to an easier or tougher question paper in their shift. Normalisation is applied using a statistical formula that balances scores across all exam sessions. This formula considers the average marks, top scorers, and standard deviation of each shift. The process ensures that the final score reflects a fair comparison of performance among all candidates, regardless of the shift in which they appeared.

The normalisation formula used for AFCAT is the same as the one adopted by major government recruitment bodies like SSC, RRB, and the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions. Also Check: AFCAT Eligibility Criteria 2026

AFCAT Cut Off 2025 AFCAT Marking Scheme The AFCAT Syllabus follows a clear marking scheme that helps candidates understand how their final score is calculated. The key points of the AFCAT marking system are: Candidates earn 3 marks for every correct answer.

There is negative marking in AFCAT, and 1 mark is deducted for each incorrect response.

No marks are awarded or deducted for questions left unattempted. AFSB SSB Exam Pattern Candidates are invited for the AFSB Interview after clearing the AFCAT online exam. The Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview is conducted at four centres: Dehradun, Varanasi, Gandhinagar, and Mysuru. The interview is designed to assess the overall personality, intelligence, leadership qualities, and suitability to become an Indian Air Force Officer. The process is divided into three major stages.

Stage I Stage I takes place on the first day and includes the Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) Test, Picture Perception, and a Discussion Test. This is a screening stage. Only candidates who clear Stage I move ahead to the next level. Candidates’ documents are verified to confirm their eligibility for the branch they have applied for. Candidates who fail Stage I or do not meet the eligibility criteria are sent back on the same day. Stage II Candidates who clear Stage I appear for Stage II, which lasts four to five days. The fifth day is reserved for CPSS testing for Flying Branch applicants. Stage II includes the following assessments: Psychological Tests: Written assessments conducted by certified psychologists to evaluate the mental aptitude and personality.

Group Testing: Indoor and outdoor group activities that test teamwork, leadership, problem-solving ability, and physical coordination.

Personal Interview: A detailed conversation with the Interviewing Officer to judge confidence, communication skills, and overall personality.