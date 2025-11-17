School Holiday on 17 November
NLSAT 2026 Registration Begins at nls.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 17, 2025, 12:53 IST

NLSIU Bengaluru has commenced registration for the National Law School Admissions Test (NLSAT) 2026 on November 15, 2025. Candidates can apply for undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes until March 23, 2026 on the official website at nls.ac.in. The exams are scheduled for April 26, 2026.

Key Points

NLSAT 2026: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru has started the National Law School Admissions Test (NLSAT) 2026 registration on November 15, 2025. Candidates interested in getting registered for the exams will need to visit the official website to apply at nls.ac.in. Students will have until March 23, 2025 to apply and the exams will be held on April 26, 2026 for undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes. Additionally, the NLSAT is also used for admission to the NLS BA (Hons), two-year Master's degrees in Public Policy, and PhD programs in disciplines of law, social sciences, humanities, and public policy.

NLSAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the details related to NLSAT 2026: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  NLSAT 2026 Registrations 
Exam name  National Law School Aptitude Test (NLSAT) 2026
Board name  National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bangalore
Academic year  2026-27
Official website  nls.ac.in
Stream  Law 
Level  Undergraduate Postgraduate PhD
Programmes  BA (Hons)LLB (Hons)Master of Public Policy (MPP)PhD
Application date  November 15, 2025 
Exam date  April 26, 2026

How to Register for NLSAT 2026? 

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for NLSAT 2026: 

  1. Visit the official website at nls.ac.in
  2. Head to the admission section
  3. Fill the NLSAT 2026 application form from November 15, 2025
  4. Provide your personal details and select the course
  5. Upload your required documents
  6. Pay the online application fee
  7. Save the confirmation page for future use

NLSAT 2026 Important Dates 

Candidates can check the important dates for the NLSAT 2026 exam here: 

Events  Details
Notification OUT November 13, 2025
Application start date November 15, 2025
Application deadline  March 23, 2025
NLSAT 2026 Exam Date April 26, 2026

NLSAT 2026 Application Portal

