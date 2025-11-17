NLSAT 2026 Registration Begins at nls.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Key Points
- NLSIU Bengaluru has commenced registration for the NLSAT 2026 on November 15, 2025.
- Candidates can apply until March 23, 2026 on the official website at nls.ac.in.
- The exams are scheduled for April 26, 2026.
NLSAT 2026: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru has started the National Law School Admissions Test (NLSAT) 2026 registration on November 15, 2025. Candidates interested in getting registered for the exams will need to visit the official website to apply at nls.ac.in. Students will have until March 23, 2025 to apply and the exams will be held on April 26, 2026 for undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes. Additionally, the NLSAT is also used for admission to the NLS BA (Hons), two-year Master's degrees in Public Policy, and PhD programs in disciplines of law, social sciences, humanities, and public policy.
NLSAT 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the details related to NLSAT 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|NLSAT 2026 Registrations
|Exam name
|National Law School Aptitude Test (NLSAT) 2026
|Board name
|National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bangalore
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|nls.ac.in
|Stream
|Law
|Level
|Undergraduate Postgraduate PhD
|Programmes
|BA (Hons)LLB (Hons)Master of Public Policy (MPP)PhD
|Application date
|November 15, 2025
|Exam date
|April 26, 2026
How to Register for NLSAT 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for NLSAT 2026:
- Visit the official website at nls.ac.in
- Head to the admission section
- Fill the NLSAT 2026 application form from November 15, 2025
- Provide your personal details and select the course
- Upload your required documents
- Pay the online application fee
- Save the confirmation page for future use
NLSAT 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates for the NLSAT 2026 exam here:
|Events
|Details
|Notification OUT
|November 13, 2025
|Application start date
|November 15, 2025
|Application deadline
|March 23, 2025
|NLSAT 2026 Exam Date
|April 26, 2026
