ICSI CSEET 2026: Major Syllabus and Exam Pattern Changes Introduced; Check Here

Key Points
- ICSI announced a revised exam pattern and syllabus for the ICSI CSEET Exam 2026.
- The ICSI CSEET will now be held three times a year, effective June 2026.
- Candidates can find the updated syllabus on the official website at icsi.edu.
ICSI CSEET Exam 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) revised exam pattern and syllabus, effective June 2026. According to the revised schedule, the ICSI CSEET exam will be held thrice in a year. Candidates can check the changes in the syllabus here as well as on the official website at icsi.edu.
ICSI CSEET 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important information of ICSI CSEET 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|ICSI CSEET 2026 revised syllabus and pattern
|Exam name
|ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)
|Board name
|Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|icsi.edu
|Stream
|Management - Company Secretary
|Exam mode
|Old: Online, remote-proctored modeNew: Offline
|Exam sessions
|Old: January, May, July, NovemberNew: February, June, October
|Revised exam shift
|2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
|CSEET June 2026 Registrations
|December 16, 2025 - February 15, 2026
|Enrollment fee
|CSEET Registration: INR 7500 CSEET enrollment: INR 1500
|Subject marks
|100
|Registration validity
|Upto 3 years
|Pattern
|SubjectiveOMR-based
ICSI CSEET 2026 Revised Dates
Check the table below to know the revised CSEET 2026 exam dates for upcoming sessions:
CSEET 2026 Registration Dates
|Events
|Dates
|CSEET June 2026 Registration Date
|December 16, 2025 - February 15, 2026
|Submission of CSEET 2026 enrollment fee
|March 1 - April 7, 2026
|CSEET June 2026 Exam
|June 1 - 4, 2026
|CSEET October 2026 Registration Date
|February 16 - May 31, 2026
|CSEET February 2027 Registration Date
|June 1 - September 30, 2026
CSEET 2026 Enrollment Dates
|Events
|Dates
|CSEET February Enrollment Date
|November 1 - December 7 (Previous Year)
|CSEET February Enrollment Date with late fee
|December 8 - 20 (Previous Year)
|CSEET June Enrollment Date
|March 1 - April 7 (Same Year)
|CSEET June Enrollment Date (with late fee)
|April 8 - 20 (Same Year)
|CSEET October Enrollment Date
|July 1 - August 7 (Same Year)
|CSEET October Enrollment Date (with late fee)
|August 8 - 20 (Same Year)
Revised CSEET 2026 Exam Date
|Event
|Date
|CSEET February Exam
|1st week of February
|CSEET June Exam
|1st week of June
|CSEET October Exam
|1st week of October
|CSEET February Result
|Last week of March
|CSEET June Result
|Last week of July
|CSEET October Result
|Last week of November
ICSI CSEET Revised Exam Pattern
Check the following table of the updated CSEET exam pattern:
|Exam Day
|Subject(s)
|Maximum Marks
|Pattern
|Time
|1st Day
|Business Communication
|100
|Subjective
|3 hours
|2nd Day
|Fundamentals of Accounting
|100
|Subjective
|3 hours
|3rd Day
|Economic and Business Environment
|100
|Subjective
|3 hours
|4th Day
|Business Laws and Management Business Laws -60 MarksBusiness Management - 40 Marks
|100
|OMR-based
|2 hours
