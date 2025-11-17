School Holiday on 17 November
Focus
Quick Links
News

ICSI CSEET 2026: Major Syllabus and Exam Pattern Changes Introduced; Check Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 17, 2025, 18:55 IST

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced a revised exam pattern and syllabus for the ICSI CSEET Exam 2026. The ICSI CSEET will now be held three times a year, effective June 2026. Candidates can find the updated syllabus on the official website at icsi.edu.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
ICSI announced a revised exam pattern and syllabus for the ICSI CSEET Exam 2026.
ICSI announced a revised exam pattern and syllabus for the ICSI CSEET Exam 2026.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • ICSI announced a revised exam pattern and syllabus for the ICSI CSEET Exam 2026.
  • The ICSI CSEET will now be held three times a year, effective June 2026.
  • Candidates can find the updated syllabus on the official website at icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET Exam 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) revised exam pattern and syllabus, effective June 2026. According to the revised schedule, the ICSI CSEET exam will be held thrice in a year. Candidates can check the changes in the syllabus here as well as on the official website at icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important information of ICSI CSEET 2026: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  ICSI CSEET 2026 revised syllabus and pattern 
Exam name  ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)
Board name  Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
Academic year  2026-27
Official website  icsi.edu
Stream  Management - Company Secretary
Exam mode  Old: Online, remote-proctored modeNew: Offline 
Exam sessions  Old: January, May, July, NovemberNew: February, June, October
Revised exam shift  2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
CSEET June 2026 Registrations  December 16, 2025 - February 15, 2026
Enrollment fee  CSEET Registration: INR 7500 CSEET enrollment: INR 1500
Subject marks  100
Registration validity  Upto 3 years 
Pattern  SubjectiveOMR-based 

ICSI CSEET 2026 Revised Dates

Check the table below to know the revised CSEET 2026 exam dates for upcoming sessions:

CSEET 2026 Registration Dates

Events Dates
CSEET June 2026 Registration Date December 16, 2025 - February 15, 2026
Submission of CSEET 2026 enrollment fee March 1 - April 7, 2026
CSEET June 2026 Exam June 1 - 4, 2026 
CSEET October 2026 Registration Date February 16 - May 31, 2026
CSEET February 2027 Registration Date June 1 - September 30, 2026

CSEET 2026 Enrollment Dates

Events Dates
CSEET February Enrollment Date November 1 - December 7 (Previous Year)
CSEET February Enrollment Date with late fee December 8 - 20 (Previous Year)
CSEET June Enrollment Date March 1 - April 7 (Same Year)
CSEET June Enrollment Date (with late fee) April 8 - 20 (Same Year)
CSEET October Enrollment Date July 1 - August 7 (Same Year)
CSEET October Enrollment Date (with late fee) August 8 - 20 (Same Year)

Revised CSEET 2026 Exam Date

Event Date
CSEET February Exam  1st week of February
CSEET June Exam 1st week of June
CSEET October Exam 1st week of October
CSEET February Result Last week of March
CSEET June Result Last week of July
CSEET October Result Last week of November

ICSI CSEET Revised Exam Pattern

Check the following table of the updated CSEET exam pattern:

Exam Day Subject(s) Maximum Marks Pattern  Time
1st Day Business Communication 100 Subjective  3 hours
2nd Day Fundamentals of Accounting 100 Subjective  3 hours
3rd Day Economic and Business Environment 100 Subjective  3 hours
4th Day Business Laws and Management Business Laws -60 MarksBusiness Management - 40 Marks 100 OMR-based 2 hours

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News