ICSI CSEET 2026: Major Syllabus and Exam Pattern Changes Introduced; Check Here

ICSI CSEET Exam 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) revised exam pattern and syllabus, effective June 2026. According to the revised schedule, the ICSI CSEET exam will be held thrice in a year. Candidates can check the changes in the syllabus here as well as on the official website at icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important information of ICSI CSEET 2026: