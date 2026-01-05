Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in January 2026: School Closures Dates for Festival and Important Days

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday: January marks an important month in the academic calendar for students across Andhra Pradesh as it brings a combination of festival holidays, winter vacation, and national observances. After months of continuous studies, January offers school students a much-needed break, especially due to the grand celebration of Makar Sankranti, one of the most significant festivals in the state. Schools across Andhra Pradesh generally remain closed for several days during mid-January to allow students and teachers to celebrate traditional harvest festivals such as Bhogi, Sankranti, and Kanuma with their families. Along with this, holidays like New Year’s Day and Republic Day also fall in January, making it an important month for holiday planning. Andhra Pradesh School Holiday List: January 2026

Below is the tentative list of school holidays in Andhra Pradesh for January 2026, based on the state academic calendar and common government holiday patterns. January 2026 School Holidays in Andhra Pradesh Date Day Holiday / Occasion January 1, 2026 Thursday New Year’s Day January 10 to January 18, 2026 Saturday to Sunday Sankranti Holidays / Winter Vacation January 14, 2026 Wednesday Bhogi / Makar Sankranti January 15, 2026 Thursday Makara Sankranti (Pongal) January 16, 2026 Friday Kanuma Panduga January 26, 2026 Monday Republic Day School Reopening Date: Most schools in Andhra Pradesh are expected to reopen on January 19, 2026, after the Sankranti holidays. Sankranti Holidays 2026 in Andhra Pradesh The Sankranti festival is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in Andhra Pradesh and plays a major role in the school holiday calendar. Schools usually announce a long break of around 8–9 days during this period to allow students to travel to their native places and participate in cultural celebrations.

The Sankranti holidays generally include: Bhogi: Celebrated on the first day

Makara Sankranti: The main festival day

Kanuma: Dedicated to farmers and cattle This festive break is also known as the January winter vacation in many government and private schools across the state. Republic Day Holiday: January 26, 2026 Republic Day, observed on January 26 every year, is a national holiday, and all schools in Andhra Pradesh remain closed on this day. Schools often organize flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes, and patriotic activities either before or after the holiday. Important Note for Students and Parents Holiday dates may slightly vary for private, CBSE, ICSE, and minority schools.

Some schools may shorten or extend the Sankranti vacation depending on internal academic schedules.

Parents and students are advised to check official school notices or circulars for final confirmation.